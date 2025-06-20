Katsina State Government has achieved significant progress in girl child education, with 955 out-of-school adolescent girls now trained and graduated from the State’s skills acquisition centres.

In a report celebrating the milestones of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda two years in office, Jamila Abdu Mani, Special Adviser to the governor on Girl Child Education and Child Development, stated that the centre has expanded from four to nine locations in 2024, targeting 1,000 trainees statewide. The centres are located in Katsina, Kaita, Baure, and Funtua, with additional locations added due to overwhelming demand.

Mrs Mani said that the Radda administration has implemented wide-ranging programmes addressing various aspects of child welfare and development:

“The Katsina Orphanage Home received comprehensive improvements including specialised medical teams with pediatricians and nutritionists. All children were enrolled in the State’s Social Health Insurance Scheme for continuous healthcare access,” the special adviser explained.

She recalled that Governor Radda personally intervened in the case of a baby girl born with four legs in Bujawa, Mani LGA, ensuring she received successful corrective surgery at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina.

On gender-based violence prevention, the Special Adviser referred to the establishment of the NASIHA Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), which provides medical, psychosocial, and legal support for survivors. “The centre operates with a full clinical team including nurses and obstetrician/gynecologists, partnering with the Association of Female Medical Doctors,” she added.

“A new Home Economics Laboratory was constructed and equipped at the Girls Skills Acquisition Centre in Katsina. The administration also awarded scholarships to three abandoned pupils in Mani LGA and donated a tricycle to a physically challenged pupil in Kankia,” Mrs Mani revealed.

The Special Adviser recalled that an Almajiri boy from Zango LGA had Osteosarcoma surgery with intercrenal extension, last week, at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

She further stated that the State Government collaboration with UNICEF has achieved measurable outcomes in child welfare. She added that the Department with support from UNICEF had developed policy for alternative care guidelines of children in Katsina state.

Mrs Mani disclosed that 1,393 vulnerable children have been successfully enrolled back in school through the Integrated Adolescent Girls Programming (REACH).

Additionally, 6,120 children across 180 communities were reached through behaviour change campaigns addressing child marriage, while 800 vulnerable girls are benefiting from safe spaces and mentorship programme in Katsina LGA.

The partnership has also introduced innovative training sessions in robotics, waste management, and life skills for Almajiri and out-of-school girls.

Radda government has equally introduced legislation prohibiting child hawking during school hours, reinforcing protection of children’s educational rights.

“The administration organised four-day capacity-building workshops for Children’s Parliament members across all 34 Local Government Areas, Girls-Led Movement participants, and Safe Space mentors, focusing on advocacy and community engagement skills,” the governor’s aide stated.

These initiatives position Katsina State as a leading example of progressive child welfare policies in Nigeria’s Northwest region, demonstrating the impact of coordinated efforts in addressing educational challenges facing vulnerable children, particularly girls.

