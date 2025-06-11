The Director-General of Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Ahmed Umar Labbo, has been honoured with Award for Excellence in Leadership and Professionalism following years of service to pilgrims and hajj activities.

The event held in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday was organised by the Mashariq Aldahabiya, a company, approved by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to oversee the affairs of Nigerian pilgrims’ accommodations, feeding and transportation.

Mashariq Aldahabiya, celebrated Mr Labbo for leadership, ethical conduct of Jigawa pilgrims while performing hajj rituals in Mina and Arafat in the just concluded 2025 hajj exercise.

The leader of the Mashariq Aldahabiya, Al Shek Fauzi, presented the Certificate of Excellent to Mr Umar Labbo at the Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Secretariat in Makka. He extolled his leadership qualities and those of his team urging them to continue to be good ambassadors of their state and hajj operation.

The Mashariq Aldahabiya leader said that Mr Labbo was recognised for his years of “established track record” in advancing the hajj operation in Jigawa, promoting transparency, and upholding ethical standards in the hajj operation.

The award also acknowledged his leadership in building one of Nigeria’s most respected and recognised pilgrims Welfare Boards.

Speaking to journalists after the presentation of the award, Mr Labbo, described the award as a fresh call to service and dedication to work.

He thanked the leadership of the Mashariq Aldahabiya for finding him and the Jigawa Pilgrims Board worthy of the award.

Mr Labbo dedicated the award to Jigawa State Governor, Umar A Namadi, for his continued support and cooperation with the pilgrims board that made their operation seamless.

He commended the pilgrims board’s officials and clerics that accompanied the state’s pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the success of the Hajj operation.

