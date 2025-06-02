Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani’s relentless efforts to provide a well-rounded, quality education have been evident in the maiden edition of the AGILE Games, where the State clinched eight laurels.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Ibraheem Musa on Monday, disclosed that Kaduna State students came tops in the entire competition which comprised students from Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Ekiti and Borno states.

Quoting Maryam Dangaji, the Project Coordinator of Kaduna State AGILE, the statement noted that ‘’our students emerged first in five categories and runners up in three.’’

According to the AGILE Coordinator, Kaduna state won eight laurels in total, emerging first over all in the entire competition ‘’which is a testament of Governor Uba Sani’s diligence and unwavering support.’’

The Coordinator celebrated all the teachers, schools, and students who stayed up late to practice towards perfection, adding that ‘’from winners at the state level, to winners at the national level, every student who participated is a champion.’’

According to the statement, Kaduna State came tops in three team events, namely Female Basket Ball, Debate, and Spelling Bee, adding that the state also emerged first in Poetry and Painting.

The Spokesperson also stated that Kaduna State emerged as the first runner-up in Digital Literacy, Essay Writing, Environment, and Entrepreneurship as demonstrated at an award ceremony held at the State House in Abuja.

The schools that participated in the competition include Government Girls Secondary School Independence Way, Government Secondary School Unguwan Boro, Government Technical School Malali and Queen Amina College all in Kaduna State.

The event which took place on Children’s Day, had Senator Remi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, as Chief Host and the Country Director of World Bank, Taimur Samad as a special guest.

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum together with his Plateau State counterpart, Caleb Mutfwang and that of Taraba State counterpart, Agbu Kefas were also present at the occasion.

The Minister of Education, Dr Molorufu Olatunji Alausa and Minister of State Suwaiba Ahmad also graced the occasion in the same vein as the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III and the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli were also present at the event. Similarly, Nana Kashim Shettima, the wife of the Vice President and Mrs Tajudeen Abbas, the wife of the House of Representatives Speaker attended the event.

