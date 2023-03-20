Jigawa State Governor elect, Malam Umar Namadi has described his election as the will of God therefore expressed his appreciation to the Almighty and people of the State for their resilient in their commitments, support and prayers for his victory at the gubernatorial election.

Malam Umar Namadi was speaking shortly after he was declared as the winner of the Jigawa State Governorship election under the All Progressive Congress (APC). He said he was elected not because he is better than anyone but because it is the will of God Who gives power to anyone He so wishes.

The Governor-elect called on the people of the state to always remain prayerful and committed to the development of the state as he promised to continue with the legacies of his predecessor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, which are anchored on prudence and good governance.

Governor Muhammad Badaru who rejoiced with Governor-elect and the people of the state said he felt fulfilled by the choice of Malam Umar Namadi as his successor. He said he has confidence in him and also described him as a loyal, hardworking and prudent man in whatever he is doing.

