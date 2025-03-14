The Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP), has congratulated Attahiru M Jega, on his recent appointment as Special Adviser and Coordinator of the Presidential Livestock Reform by President Bola Tinubu. A statement by Muhammad Kudu Abubakar, National Publicity Secretary, SPSP on Sunday said the Society’s President, Mr Nathaniel Msen Awuapila, extended the ‘heartfelt congratulations’ of the society to Mr Jega, a professor of political science.

According to the statement, Mr Awuapila congratulated Mr Jega on behalf of the Central Working Committee (CWC), Board of Trustees (BOT), National Working Committee (NWC), Body of Fellows (BoF), and members of SPSP. He commended Mr Jega’s contributions as a scholar of repute and an esteemed fellow of SPSP.

He further highlighted the former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman’s pivotal role as Co-Chairman of the Presidential Livestock Committee alongside President Tinubu, where his expertise has been instrumental in shaping transformative policies.

The SPSP President expressed confidence that Mr Jega’s appointment would reinforce the progress made by the Presidential Committee on Livestock Reforms, ensuring sustained momentum in the implementation of key policies for national development.

A former Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Mr Jega brings a wealth of experience to his new role. At 68, he continues to serve as a member of the International Elections Advisory Council and Pro-Chancellor & Chairman of the Governing Council of Sa’adatu Rimi University, Kano, the statement pointed out.

