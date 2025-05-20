Dyna.Ai and PalmPay today announced a strategic partnership that aims to transform Nigeria’s financial industry through the power of AI. The partnership was announced during a private launch event hosted by Dyna.Ai at Four Points by Sheraton Lagos.

The announcement ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Mr Tokoni Peter Igoin, Special Assistant to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on ICT Development and Digital Innovation, and Dr Jameelah Ayedun, Vice President, Fintech Association of Nigeria, among others.

“We are excited to join hands with major local players like PalmPay in a transformative time like this,” shared Chairman and Co-Founder of Dyna.Ai, Tomas Skoumal. “Transforming the Nigerian finance industry is never a one-party job. It requires collective effort from ecosystem players and support from the local government – all working towards a shared vision to effectively bridge the gap between market demands and the pace of digitalization. Dyna.Ai is proud to join forces with PalmPay in Nigeria, delivering state-of-the-art AI solutions to boost their initiatives aimed at meeting the country’s evolving digital needs.”

Chika Nwosu, Managing Director at PalmPay Nigeria, said: “Our partnership with Dyna.Ai marks an exciting step in our mission to deliver exceptional financial solutions in Nigeria. By leveraging their remarkable artificial intelligence -powered infrastructure, we’re reinforcing the reliability and safety of our services, allowing us to better serve our customers and set a new standard in digital finance.”

The collaboration, which launched earlier this year, leverages on Dyna.Ai’s AI-powered technologies to enhance user experience by improving operational efficiency and streamlining backend processes at PalmPay Nigeria. Looking ahead, both companies plan to explore how Dyna.Ai’s AI solutions can be further applied to drive efficiency across additional markets in Africa.

Dyna.Ai, a Singapore headquartered company, launched in May 2024 and has expanded into markets across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Nigeria Dyna Day marks its first branded activation event on the continent.

