If the coronation of the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, was a historic milestone for the Oyo Kingdom, then Goldberg’s royal after-party was the ultimate jewel in the crown—an extraordinary celebration seamlessly blending tradition and contemporary flair into a golden festivity worthy of its royal heritage.
As part of the Goldberg Big Weekend, held immediately following the coronation, Goldberg rolled out the royal carpet to deliver an unforgettable cultural experience, truly befitting of the throne. With timeless performances by Fuji maestro Saheed Osupa and Apala legend Haruna Ishola, the evening stood as a proud tribute to Yoruba heritage while showcasing Goldberg as the Gold Standard of Enjoyment.
The celebration drew trailblazing custodians of culture, including filmmaking icon Tunde Kelani, whose presence amplified the significance of the night. As a proud son of Oyo soil, his attendance emphasized just how deeply rooted this event was in the heart of Yoruba heritage.
The crowd responded with thunderous applause, a heartfelt reminder of the enduring legacy of Yoruba traditions.
Goldberg elevated the night with thrilling giveaways, rewarding loyal consumers with remarkable prizes ranging from fridges and TVs to exclusive Goldberg merchandise. Coupled with the steady flow of ice-cold Goldberg beer, the excitement knew no bounds.
From the royal coronation to the cultural celebration that followed, Goldberg’s presence was nothing short of a golden chapter in Yoruba history—powered by the lager that embodies tradition, culture, and enjoyment.
