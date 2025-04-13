The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a Nigerian returning from Malaysia with methamphetamine concealed in loudspeakers, the agency said in a statement.

The statement by the spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, was shared on the agency’s X timeline on Saturday.

Mr Babafemi said that the Malreturnee, Ndubuisi Udatu, also known as Richard, was intercepted at a checkpoint in Namtari, along the Ngurore-Yola Road in Adamawa State, North-west Nigeria.

“In his statement, he claimed he (Mr Udatu) returned to Nigeria to continue his illicit drug trade after serving out his jail term in Malaysia where he had been arrested, convicted and sent to prison for drug trafficking offences,” the statement stated.

The agency said that the 41-year-old former convict was arrested on 7 April with two large music speakers containing four parcels of methamphetamine weighing 2.7 kilogrammes.

He said that the substance was meant for distribution in Yola, Mubi, and across the border into Cameroon, adding that the sum of N22,300 was also recovered from the suspect.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The agency said its operatives also intercepted multiple drug consignments and arrested other suspects involved in trafficking narcotics and a trans-border trafficker caught with over 8,000 ampoules of powerful opioids.

Methamphetamine trafficking has become a significant concern in Nigeria.

The substance is often produced locally in clandestine laboratories, particularly in regions like Enugu and Asaba. These labs are sometimes set up with assistance from international drug cartels, including those from Latin America.

Precursor chemicals like ephedrine, which are theoretically controlled substances, are widely accessible and smuggled into Nigeria from neighboring West African countries.

The substance is trafficked to various parts of the world, including Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Other arrests

Similarly, the law enforcement agency said that its operatives along with the Customs personnel, arrested 35-year-old Odoh Ikechukwu in a separate operation.

According to Mr Babafemi, this arrest was made at the Nigeria-Cameroon border in Mfum, Cross River State, adding that Mr Ikechukwu was caught in possession of 8,740 ampoules of assorted opioids weighing a total of 395 kilograms.

The consignment included 1,080 ampoules of fentanyl injection, 2,160 of morphine sulphate, 3,010 of phenobarbital sulphate, 2,160 of pethidine, and 330 ampoules of midazolam.

In Kano, the NDLEA nabbed a 27-year-old Aliyu Ibrahim on Friday in the Bachirawa area of the state. Mr Ibrahim was found with 20 ATM cards and 25,600 pills of tramadol (225mg and 250mg).

In a follow-up operation in Gwagwalada, Abuja, Gambo Lawan, 48, was apprehended at Wazobia Motor Park. His arrest led to the seizure of 8,960 pills of tramadol on 7 April along the Gwagwalada Expressway.

Meanwhile, about 124 kilogrammes of skunk, a potent strain of cannabis, hidden in the boot of a Lexus vehicle with registration number KTU 54 CU was discovered in Niger State.

The NDLEA spokesperson stated that the driver, Ademiluyi Collins, 58, was taken into custody along the Mokwa-Jebba road of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

