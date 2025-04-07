Imagine boarding a flight and walking away with a brand-new TECNO CAMON 40— no extra cost, no hidden tricks, just a reward for choosing to fly. Sound unreal? Well, TECNO Mobile, a leading global smartphone brand, and Air Peace Airlines, Nigeria’s premier airline, have joined forces in a landmark partnership to revolutionise the travel and technology landscape.

This unprecedented partnership between TECNO and Air Peace marks a pivotal moment in the realm of consumer experiences. The synergy between these two industry giants promises an innovative and seamless fusion of cutting-edge technology and unparalleled travel services.

As the anticipation mounts, a wave of excitement sweeps through the air, hinting at a journey filled with surprises, exclusivity, and uncharted territories. Customers and enthusiasts alike can expect a convergence of excellence that will redefine the standards of travel and mobile technology.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Air Peace,” said Diana Dike, Executive PR officer at TECNO Mobile. “This collaboration represents a shared commitment to delivering exceptional value and unforgettable experiences to our customers. Together, we aim to elevate the travel experience and set new benchmarks in customer satisfaction.”

The partnership between TECNO Mobile and Air Peace will introduce a series of innovative initiatives and exclusive offerings designed to delight and engage customers in unique ways. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements, giveaways, and unveilings that will showcase the true essence of this extraordinary partnership.

The countdown to the first giveaway is on. So, what are you waiting for? Book your next flight, join the raffle draw, or get your camera ready for the challenge— TECNO and Air Peace have multiple exciting ways for you to win!

For more information and updates on this groundbreaking collaboration, follow TECNO on Instagram, Facebook, and X and Air Peace Airlines on their official social media channels.

