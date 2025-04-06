The Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Lacopo Foti, has expressed his country’s readiness to support the Kaduna State Government’s investment drive, by encouraging Italian companies to invest in the State.

Mr Foti made the pledge when he paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna on Saturday. He expressed Italy’s willingness to collaborate with the state government.

“We have come to introduce ourselves, learn about the government’s plans, and see if there are investments that you want the Italian embassy to facilitate.

“If there are private investments you desire in Kaduna, especially in machinery or manufacturing, or if you have plans for the next few years, let us know. If you’re interested in agricultural machinery companies like tractor plants, we can contact them,’’ he said.

The Ambassador further encouraged the state government to ‘’approach our embassy and we will link you up. We are ready to collaborate in manufacturing, technology, etc.”

The ambassador said he was optimistic that after the visit, concrete steps would be taken towards collaborations in agriculture, education, and training. He stated, “We await proposals from Kaduna State regarding their interests, which we’ll take to the Italian Government.”

Mr Foti expressed the belief that Italian investors would find Kaduna’s climate “a bit better than Abuja’s”. He said he was delighted with the people’s friendly disposition, adding that ‘’this is my first time in Kaduna, and I hope to return next month.’’

“We have Italians living here; this visit is an opportunity to meet them and see how we can help them and the State Government,” the diplomat further stated.

In her response, the Deputy Governor, Mrs Balarabe, acknowledged the long history of cordial relationship between Italy and Nigeria and expressed interest in establishing strong economic relations.

She highlighted Kaduna State’s advantages in agriculture, solid minerals, tourism, energy, technology, and human capital development, stressing that the state is the largest producer of maize, tomatoes, and ginger in Nigeria.

“We have advantages in agriculture, mining, tourism, and human capital. Italy excels in manufacturing, technology, education, and renewable energy. I hope we can establish collaboration in these areas,” she said.

The Deputy Governor directed the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) to prepare a proposal for the Italian embassy while expressing hope that the Ambassador’s visit would signpost the kick off of “substantial conversations between our state and Italy.’’

Mrs Balarabe said that the State Government looks forward to engaging with the Ambassador further, hoping that ‘’this won’t be your last visit to Kaduna.’’

