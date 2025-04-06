Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has instructed security agents to fish out the gunmen who ambushed and killed two Chinese miners and a police officer and bring them to justice.

The directive is in a statement signed by Mr Otti’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, and shared with reporters in Umuahia on Sunday.

Some gunmen ambushed Chinese miners on Friday evening at a mining site in Uturu, Abia, killing two miners and a police guard.

Mr Otti expressed anger over the unprovoked attack on innocent individuals and condemned the actions of the perpetrators in the strongest terms.

The governor assured that his administration would support security agents in their efforts to ensure the killers were brought to justice.

Mr Otti emphasised that beyond fostering an enabling environment for economic activities, his government prioritised the protection of lives and property through support for security agencies.

He regretted that the attack appeared to be an act of terrorism, calling for strong condemnation from all people of good conscience.

Mr Ekeoma added that Governor Otti pledged to strengthen security cooperation with neighbouring states to build a more effective security architecture.

This cooperation aims to prevent criminals from crossing state borders into Abia to commit crimes, as seen in this incident.

Governor Otti also sent condolences to the Nigerian Police, the Chinese Embassy, and the families of the victims, praying for the eternal repose of their souls.

(NAN)

