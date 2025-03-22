The Katsina State Government through the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs has hailed the successful joint military operation conducted by troops of the 17 Brigade in conjunction with Air Component Operation Forest Sanity. The joint operation resulted in the rescue of 84 captives from terrorist enclaves in Kankara Local Government Area.

The State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu’Azu conveyed the commendation by the government through a statement.

On 18 March, 2025, at approximately 0900 hours, security forces commenced a deliberate advance and attack into the enclave of notorious terrorist leader Sanusi Dutsin-Ma at Pauwa highlands general area in Kankara LGA.

The operation involved coordinated air strikes on pre-arranged targets while ground troops advanced for offensive maneuvers.

The troops made contact with the terrorists at Malori and Matalawa villages, engaging them decisively and pushing them further into the hills. At approximately 1509 hours, the security forces arrived at the camp of Sanusi Dutsin-Ma and engaged in firefight until about 1630 hours. The operation resulted in the neutralization of three terrorists while an unconfirmed number escaped with injuries.

Consequently, the security forces successfully rescued 84 captives comprising seven males, 23 females, and 54 children who had been held in terrorist camps. Pairs of camouflage uniform and other suspicious items were also destroyed.

The rescued individuals were provided immediate food assistance before being handed over to local government authorities for further care and reunification with their families.

The state government commends the professional conduct of the troops who completed the operation with zero casualties on the government side.

This successful operation demonstrates our commitment to restoring peace and security across Katsina State. The rescue of these innocent civilians, especially the children.

The Ministry, however, reaffirms Governor Dikko Umaru Radda administration’s dedication to supporting all security agencies in their efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and ensure the safety of all residents.

