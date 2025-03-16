Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc on Friday, hosted the 60th President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Chief Davidson C S Alaribe, FCA, in a meeting aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation between both institutions.

The meeting signalled a pivotal moment in the relationship between the two institutions, as they explored strategic partnerships aimed at driving mutual growth and development in the financial and accounting sectors.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who welcomed the ICAN President and his high-profile delegation, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and assured that the bank is ready and willing to support the institution in its drive for excellence.

He said, “UBA is proud to be home to a significant number of ICAN members, whose expertise has been instrumental to our success as Africa’s global bank. This visit reaffirms our shared commitment to excellence and innovation.

Continuing, Mr Alawuba stated, “We are particularly excited about potential collaboration in the Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP), training initiatives, and other business opportunities that will create a win-win for both organisations.”

The delegation had distinguished members of the institute’s council and executive team, including Immediate Past President of ICAN; Mr OladeleNuraini Oladipo, FCA, ICAN Council Member; Dr Oluseyi Oladimeji Olanrewaju, FCA, ICAN’s Honorary Treasurer; Mr Biodun Adedeji, FCA, ICAN Council Member; and Dr. Lanre Olasunkanmi, FCA, Registrar/Chief Executive of ICAN.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Alaribe who was visibly excited at the corroboration between both organisations, said, “UBA is not just a financial powerhouse in Nigeria but a global leader with a strong presence across Africa and beyond. ICAN recognises the immense value UBA brings to the table, and we are excited to explore opportunities for collaboration in areas such as capacity building, professional development, and business expansion. This partnership will undoubtedly benefit our members and the broader financial ecosystem.”

The discussions also focused on several key areas of collaboration in capacity building, Joint training programmes to enhance the skills of accounting professionals and UBA staff, collaborating on initiatives to promote ethical standards, financial literacy, and best practices in accounting and finance and setting up a branch of ICAN at the UBA House.

This historic meeting marks a significant milestone in the relationship between UBA and ICAN, two institutions committed to driving excellence and innovation in the financial and accounting professions. Both parties expressed optimism about the future and pledged to work closely to achieve their shared goals.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) is the leading professional accounting body in Nigeria, established to regulate the practice of accountancy and promote excellence in the profession. With over 50,000 members, ICAN is dedicated to advancing the science of accountancy and fostering ethical standards in the industry.

United Bank for Africa is Africa’s Global Bank. Operating across twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology. UBA is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

