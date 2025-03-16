The Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Abayomi Fasina has emerged winner of Independent Newspaper Awards 2024 for the Best Vice Chancellor of the Year.

The award was conferred on Mr Fasina, a distinguished professor of soil science, in recognition of his “exceptional leadership, transformative vision, and innovative steps, which in the last four years of his administration of FUOYE’s affairs have taken the university to enviable heights.”

The presentation of the award to FUOYE vice chancellor took place on Saturday at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, where many other prominent Nigerians and great achievers were equally honoured for their immense contributions to humanity, national development and socio-economic progress.

The event was chaired by former Chairperson of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and ex-Military Administrator of Ondo State, Bode George.

Some of the other awardees, most of whom were represented, included Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State named Man of the Year; Governor Bassey Otu, who won Governor of the Year in economic transformation and Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo who emerged Governor of the Year (Agriculture).

Former Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odilli, erstwhile Governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande and Michael Adenuga were conferred with Life Time Achievement Award.

Mr Fasina, a fellow of the Soil Science Society of Nigeria (FSSSN) and Horticultural Society of Nigeria (HORTSON), expressing profound gratitude and appreciation to Independent Newspaper for considering him fit for the honour, said, “the award would certainly serve as an impetus and encouragement for us to do more.”

He expressed gratitude to God for making his tenure impactful in the structural development of FUOYE, as well as transforming the university to become the fastest growing the country.

“I give God the glory for granting us the enablement, strength and wisdom with which we worked to record the achievements that attracted this prestigious award from a highly esteemed and reputable media organisation, the Independent Newspaper.

“It was God that made it possible. So, I dedicate this award to God Almighty first, and then to the entire university community – the students, staff, management team and governing council for their support,” Mr Fasina noted.

The FUOYE Pro-Chancellor/Chairperson Governing Council, Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN), speaking on the Best Vice Chancellor Award bestowed on Mr Fasina by Independent Newspaper, remarked that, “it is most reassuring. If you read the Visitation Report of the university up to the year 2020 then you will appreciate the enormous achievements of Professor Fasina in the last four years.

“He has given the university a definition and I have no doubt that his legacy will endure. I congratulate him on this award which is not just well earned but also well deserved,” Ndoma-Egba said.

A prolific researcher and scholar of note with over 140 publications to his credit, and revered winner of several research grants, Mr Fasina, had previously won several awards for his tireless efforts at transforming and repositioning the 14-year-old university in rapid development and academic excellence.

Some of the awards include the Integrity Icon of Nigeria Award by a Non-Governmen­tal Organisation (NGO), Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation (CESVO) in 2022, Best Vice Chancellor Award 2023 by Digital Star­dom Global Communications, Southwest Nigeria Education Award, Outstanding Administrator Award and NANS Best Performing Vice-Chancellor in South-West Award.

