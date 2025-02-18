Katsina State Governor and Chairman of the Northwest Governors’ Forum, Dikko Umaru Radda, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly for the establishment of the Northwest Development Commission, describing it as acritical intervention for regional development.

Speaking during the Commission’s courtesy visit to Government House, Katsina, Governor Radda emphasised the significance of the new institution. “This commission is not just another institution; it is a critical intervention that we must recognise and utilise effectively. The deliberate creation of this ministry and the appointment of a minister from this region underscore the government’s commitment to addressing our unique challenges,” he stated.

The Governor emphasised security as a primary concern while acknowledging progress made. “Security remains a major concern, and we acknowledge the efforts of the military, security agencies, and other stakeholders in reducing insecurity in our region. While significant progress has been made, we remain committed to eliminating these threats entirely,” Governor Radda stressed.

Addressing regional priorities, the Governor emphasised the importance of agricultural development and education. “The strength of the Northwest lies in agriculture, which forms the backbone of our economy,” he noted.

Mr Radda also outlined ongoing educational initiatives, including “the construction of 150 new junior secondary schools,” demonstrating the region’s commitment to educational advancement.

He called for equitable resource allocation based on specific state needs. “We urge the commission to allocate resources equitably, considering the specific needs of each state based on population, size, and level of devastation,” he emphasised.

He stressed the importance of collaboration with state governments and key stakeholders to maximize the commission’s impact.

Governor Radda concluded by pledging the unified support of Northwest governors across political lines. “We stand united as leaders of the Northwest, setting aside political differences to work towards economic prosperity. Our full support is behind this commission, and we pledge to work closely with its management to ensure it delivers meaningful development to our people,” he declared.

On his part, Senator Muntari Dandutse of Katsina South praised the establishment of the Northwest Development Commission as a strategic initiative for regional growth.

“We have long advocated for a structured development framework tailored to the unique challenges of our region, and today, we witness the fruition of that vision,” the Senator stated.

Senator Dandutse particularly commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approach to regional development. “The establishment of this commission is one of the most commendable steps taken by President Tinubu. By decentralizing development efforts, he has empowered us to take ownership of our progress,” he emphasised.

Mr Dandutse added that the commission would serve as an interventionist body rather than a competitive entity, designed to complement existing governmental efforts.

On the issue of displaced persons, he stressed the importance of rehabilitation efforts. “We must ensure the rehabilitation and reintegration of those displaced by insecurity. Many have lost their homes and farmlands and require support to rebuild their lives,” he noted.

The lawmaker expressed confidence in Governor Radda’s leadership, stating, “Your Excellency, you are the pioneer in this direction, and we acknowledge the challenges ahead. However, we are confident that with dedication and unity, we will overcome them and set a precedent for other regions to follow.”

Earlier, Chairman of the Northwest Development Commission, Lawal Samaila Abdullah Yakawada, emphasised the legislative foundation support for the commission’s mandate.

“The Act establishing this commission was passed under the leadership of the President of the Senate to ensure smooth operations and effective implementation of policies,” Mr Yakawada explained.

He added that their primary responsibility would be to “guarantee that regulations are seamlessly executed, and the necessary structures are in place for the commission to function optimally.”

Mr Yakawada expressed confidence in the commission’s leadership structure, particularly noting Governor Radda’s role. “I believe we are well-positioned, with His Excellency serving as the Coordinating Governor and the Chair of the Northwest Governors’ Forum, to drive meaningful projects and ensure their successful execution,” he affirmed, emphasising that the commission’s focus would remain on effective project management and governance.

