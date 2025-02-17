While a wide range of crypto casinos are in the world, we have curated a list of the top 5 Bitcoin casinos to make your gambling experience more exciting and memorable.

Check out our top picks for the best instant withdrawal casinos and learn how to guarantee fast payouts through our expert tips.

JACKBIT 7Bit : Welcome Pack of 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins MIRAX BitStarz KatsuBet

Reviewed 5 Best Online Crypto Casinos

JACKBIT, 7Bit, BitStarz, KatsuBet, and MIRAX have earned their place as our top recommendations for Bitcoin casinos. Explore the quick reviews of the best Bitcoin casino sites, highlighting their unique features and benefits.

JACKBIT

JACKBIT

JACKBIT is one of the best online crypto casinos that was established in 2022 with the Anjouan eGaming license. The platform offers a massive game library that boasts more than 5900 games, featuring top-notch game providers, such as Microgaming, NetEnt, and Pragmatic Play. JACKBIT casino supports around 14 digital currencies that can be used to deposit and withdraw money.

🎲Games Offered

JACKBIT offers a wide range of games from popular providers, totaling over 5900 titles. With software providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and Evolution, quality and diversity are promised in the casino section.

The live dealer section offers more than 200 games, including classics like Live Blackjack, Baccarat, and Roulette, as well as exciting game shows.

JACKBIT also provides an exclusive mini-game section that provides users an opportunity to have fun and potentially gain money effortlessly.

💰Payment Methods

JACKBIT boasts multiple payment options, where players can use both traditional and cryptocurrency payment methods. Below are the available payment options:

BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL, XRP, USDC, ADA, DOGE, TRX, SHIBA, MATIC, DAI, BCH, LTC, XMR, DASH, VISA, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Skrill, Neteller, Pix, Bank Transfer, etc.

🎁Bonuses and Promotions

JACKBIT provides users with a wide range of bonuses and promotional offers, such as welcome bonuses, 3+1 freebet, bet insurance, free spins, free bets, etc.

Casino Welcome Bonus – 100 wager-free free spins

Sports Welcome Bonus – 100% no-risk sports bonus

JACKBIT Tournaments – 1000 free spins daily and $10000 weekly

3+1 FreeBet – Get every 4th ticket as a GIFT in sports

Bet Insurance – 10% cashback as a freebet.

Social Media Bonuses – Joining the social media platforms will offer you exciting rewards.

2. 7Bit

7Bit Casino

7Bit Casino is one of the well-known online casinos that accept Bitcoin as a payment option. The platform was launched in 2014 with a license from the Curacao eGaming Commission. Landing on the 7Bit casino platform, there are currently more than 10,000 casino games available for players, including slots, tables, video poker, live dealers, entertainment, and many more.

All the games are offered by popular software providers such as Pragmatic Play, BetSoft, NetEnt, Endorphina, Microgaming, etc.

🎲Games Offered

7Bit Casino boasts more than 10,000 casino games, split between online slots, live casino games, slots, tables, and more. Mega Moolah, Johnny Cash, and Wild Spin are some of the top games available at 7Bit Casino – the quality matches the quantity.

💰Payment Methods

7Bit Casino positions itself as the best online casino, especially when it comes to payment methods. The platform offers different payment options, including bank transfers, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. Below are the available payment methods at 7Bit:

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Binance, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, VISA, Skrill, Interac, Neteller, Paysafe Card, etc.

🎁Bonuses and Promotions

7Bit Casino offers a 4-tier deposit bonus to every player. New players will be rewarded with 325% up to 5.25 BTC and 250 free spins.

First Deposit – 100% up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins.

Second deposit – 75% up to 1.25 BTC plus 100 free spins.

Third Deposit – 50% up to 1.5 BTC.

Fourth Deposit – 100% up to 1 BTC plus 50 free spins.

Pre-Release Offer – 35 free spins

New Game Offer – 50 free spins

Weekly Cashback – Up to 20%

Weekend Offer – 99 free spins

Telegram Offer – 111 free spins

3. MIRAX

MIRAX

MIRAX is a reputable casino platform, launched in 2020 with a license from the Curacao eGaming Commission.

The platform features more than 7000 casino games, provided by leading software providers. MIRAX Casino allows players to deposit and withdraw their money using both traditional and digital currencies.

🎲Games Offered

MIRAX Casino features over 7000 casino games, including slots, jackpots, live dealers, and tables. Golden Piggy Bank, Tycoon’s Billionaire Bucks, and Wild Phoenix Rises are some of the best games available at MIRAX.

💰Payment Methods

MIRAX accepts the following payment methods:

Visa, MasterCard, Sofort, Interac, Neteller, Skrill, Piastrix, EcoPayz, eMerchantPay, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ripple, BNB, Tron, Cardano, MiFinity, MuchBetter, Neosurf, Flexepin.

🎁Bonuses and Promotions

New players at MIRAX will be rewarded with a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and 150 free spins.

1st Deposit: 100% up to 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins

2nd Deposit: 75% up to 1.25 BTC and 50 free spins

3rd Deposit: 50% up to 1.25 BTC

4th Deposit: 100% up to 1 BTC

Other Bonuses

Pre-Release Bonus: 35 free spins

New Game Bonus: 50 free spins

Monday Reload Bonus: 0.0048 BTC + 50 free spins

Weekend Free Spins: 33 free spins

4. BitStarz

BitStarz

BitStarz Casino is well-known for its innovative approach and provides a wide range of games as well as the convenience of both fiat and digital currency payment methods. The platform was launched in 2014 with a license from the Curacao eGaming Commission. One of the unique features of BitStarz casino is that the platform accepts over 500 cryptocurrencies as payment options.

🎲Games Offered

BitStarz casino features over 4,000 bitcoin and casino games. The platform is partnered with popular developers like Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Evolution, etc. Dragon Kingdom, gates of Olympus, Beast Band, and Chilli Heat are some of the best games at BitStarz.

💰Payment Methods

BitStarz is a multi-currency online crypto casino. The platform supports the following currencies:

Euro, US Dollars, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, Japanese Yen, Polish Złoty, Russian Ruble, Norwegian Krone, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Binance Coin, Tron, and Tether.

🎁Bonuses and Promotions

BitStarz offers new players a generous welcome bonus of 5 BTC and 180 free spins.

Other bonuses

Reload Monday Bonus – 50% bonus of up to 0.11 BTC

Wednesday Free Spins – 3.3mBTC

5. KatsuBet

KatsuBet

KatsuBet is a leading Bitcoin casino that was launched in 2020 with a Curacao eGaming Commission license. The platform allows players to use both traditional and digital currencies for deposits and withdrawals.

🎲Games Offered

KatsuBet features over 7000 casino games, including slots, jackpot games, live dealers, and BTC games. All the games are provided by top-notch software providers in the industry. Buffalo Gold Canyon, Wolf of Katsubet, Cash the Gold, and Heart Desire JP are some of the best games available at KatsuBet.

💰Payment Methods

KatsuBet accepts the following currencies:

BTC, EUR, USD, AUD, CAD, NZD, USDT, NOK, RUB, PLN, BRL, ETH, LTC, BCH, DOG, XRP, TRX, BNB, ADA, NEO

🎁Bonuses and Promotions

KatsuBet offers players a generous welcome bonus of up to 325% + 5 BTC and 100 free spins.

1st Deposit: 100% up to 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins

100% up to 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins 2nd Deposit: 75% up to 1.25 BTC and 100 free spins

75% up to 1.25 BTC and 100 free spins 3rd Deposit: 50% up to 1.25 BTC

50% up to 1.25 BTC 4th Deposit: 100% up to 1 BTC

100% up to 1 BTC Other Bonuses

Welcome Highroller Bonus – 50% up to 0.029 BTC

Valentine’s Bonus: 50 free spins

Monday Reload Bonus: 50 free spins

Final Words On Best Crypto Casinos

Choosing the best online crypto casinos might be challenging. Unlike traditional online casinos, crypto casinos offer numerous benefits. Cryptocurrency transactions are secure, providing a level of immutability and transparency that conventional online casinos cannot offer.

You can consider the above-mentioned online crypto casinos while playing your favorite casino games at your home. They are renowned for their reliability and reputation.

FAQs

Is gambling using cryptocurrency legal?

The legality of crypto casinos varies depending on the country you live. Reputable casinos most likely have a license from an independent regulatory authority.

Withdrawals at crypto casinos are faster?

Yes, withdrawals at online crypto casinos are faster than traditional online casinos. In most crypto casinos, the withdrawals will be completed within 24 hours.

Are these casinos safe and legal?

Yes, all these casinos are legal and safe.

What are the other cryptocurrencies accepted at Bitcoin casinos?

Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP, Tron, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, USDT, Solana, Cardano, etc.

Do these casinos offer live dealer games?

Yes, all these casinos mentioned above offer a wide range of live dealer games.

