While a wide range of crypto casinos are in the world, we have curated a list of the top 5 Bitcoin casinos to make your gambling experience more exciting and memorable.
Check out our top picks for the best instant withdrawal casinos and learn how to guarantee fast payouts through our expert tips.
- JACKBIT: 30% Rakeback Bonus + No Wagering 100 Free Spins
- 7Bit: Welcome Pack of 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins
- MIRAX: Welcome Package 325% up to 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins
- BitStarz: Welcome Package 325% up to 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins
- KatsuBet: Welcome Bonus 325% + 200 FS Up to 5 BTC or $6000 on 4 deposits
Reviewed 5 Best Online Crypto Casinos
JACKBIT, 7Bit, BitStarz, KatsuBet, and MIRAX have earned their place as our top recommendations for Bitcoin casinos. Explore the quick reviews of the best Bitcoin casino sites, highlighting their unique features and benefits.
- JACKBIT
JACKBIT is one of the best online crypto casinos that was established in 2022 with the Anjouan eGaming license. The platform offers a massive game library that boasts more than 5900 games, featuring top-notch game providers, such as Microgaming, NetEnt, and Pragmatic Play. JACKBIT casino supports around 14 digital currencies that can be used to deposit and withdraw money.
|
🎲Games Offered
JACKBIT offers a wide range of games from popular providers, totaling over 5900 titles. With software providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and Evolution, quality and diversity are promised in the casino section.
The live dealer section offers more than 200 games, including classics like Live Blackjack, Baccarat, and Roulette, as well as exciting game shows.
JACKBIT also provides an exclusive mini-game section that provides users an opportunity to have fun and potentially gain money effortlessly.
💰Payment Methods
JACKBIT boasts multiple payment options, where players can use both traditional and cryptocurrency payment methods. Below are the available payment options:
BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL, XRP, USDC, ADA, DOGE, TRX, SHIBA, MATIC, DAI, BCH, LTC, XMR, DASH, VISA, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Skrill, Neteller, Pix, Bank Transfer, etc.
🎁Bonuses and Promotions
- JACKBIT provides users with a wide range of bonuses and promotional offers, such as welcome bonuses, 3+1 freebet, bet insurance, free spins, free bets, etc.
- Casino Welcome Bonus – 100 wager-free free spins
- Sports Welcome Bonus – 100% no-risk sports bonus
- JACKBIT Tournaments – 1000 free spins daily and $10000 weekly
- 3+1 FreeBet – Get every 4th ticket as a GIFT in sports
- Bet Insurance – 10% cashback as a freebet.
- Social Media Bonuses – Joining the social media platforms will offer you exciting rewards.
2. 7Bit
✔️Double the Fun with 7Bit’s Exciting Slots – Play Today!
7Bit Casino is one of the well-known online casinos that accept Bitcoin as a payment option. The platform was launched in 2014 with a license from the Curacao eGaming Commission. Landing on the 7Bit casino platform, there are currently more than 10,000 casino games available for players, including slots, tables, video poker, live dealers, entertainment, and many more.
All the games are offered by popular software providers such as Pragmatic Play, BetSoft, NetEnt, Endorphina, Microgaming, etc.
🎲Games Offered
7Bit Casino boasts more than 10,000 casino games, split between online slots, live casino games, slots, tables, and more. Mega Moolah, Johnny Cash, and Wild Spin are some of the top games available at 7Bit Casino – the quality matches the quantity.
💰Payment Methods
7Bit Casino positions itself as the best online casino, especially when it comes to payment methods. The platform offers different payment options, including bank transfers, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. Below are the available payment methods at 7Bit:
Bitcoin, Litecoin, Binance, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, VISA, Skrill, Interac, Neteller, Paysafe Card, etc.
🎁Bonuses and Promotions
7Bit Casino offers a 4-tier deposit bonus to every player. New players will be rewarded with 325% up to 5.25 BTC and 250 free spins.
- First Deposit – 100% up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins.
- Second deposit – 75% up to 1.25 BTC plus 100 free spins.
- Third Deposit – 50% up to 1.5 BTC.
- Fourth Deposit – 100% up to 1 BTC plus 50 free spins.
- Pre-Release Offer – 35 free spins
- New Game Offer – 50 free spins
- Weekly Cashback – Up to 20%
- Weekend Offer – 99 free spins
- Telegram Offer – 111 free spins
3. MIRAX
✔️Join Bitstarz – Where Every Spin Could Be Your Fortune!
MIRAX is a reputable casino platform, launched in 2020 with a license from the Curacao eGaming Commission.
The platform features more than 7000 casino games, provided by leading software providers. MIRAX Casino allows players to deposit and withdraw their money using both traditional and digital currencies.
🎲Games Offered
MIRAX Casino features over 7000 casino games, including slots, jackpots, live dealers, and tables. Golden Piggy Bank, Tycoon’s Billionaire Bucks, and Wild Phoenix Rises are some of the best games available at MIRAX.
💰Payment Methods
MIRAX accepts the following payment methods:
- Visa, MasterCard, Sofort, Interac, Neteller, Skrill, Piastrix, EcoPayz, eMerchantPay, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ripple, BNB, Tron, Cardano, MiFinity, MuchBetter, Neosurf, Flexepin.
🎁Bonuses and Promotions
New players at MIRAX will be rewarded with a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and 150 free spins.
- 1st Deposit: 100% up to 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins
- 2nd Deposit: 75% up to 1.25 BTC and 50 free spins
- 3rd Deposit: 50% up to 1.25 BTC
- 4th Deposit: 100% up to 1 BTC
- Other Bonuses
- Pre-Release Bonus: 35 free spins
- New Game Bonus: 50 free spins
- Monday Reload Bonus: 0.0048 BTC + 50 free spins
- Weekend Free Spins: 33 free spins
4. BitStarz
✔️Start Winning Today – Sign Up at Bitstarz!
BitStarz Casino is well-known for its innovative approach and provides a wide range of games as well as the convenience of both fiat and digital currency payment methods. The platform was launched in 2014 with a license from the Curacao eGaming Commission. One of the unique features of BitStarz casino is that the platform accepts over 500 cryptocurrencies as payment options.
🎲Games Offered
BitStarz casino features over 4,000 bitcoin and casino games. The platform is partnered with popular developers like Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Evolution, etc. Dragon Kingdom, gates of Olympus, Beast Band, and Chilli Heat are some of the best games at BitStarz.
💰Payment Methods
BitStarz is a multi-currency online crypto casino. The platform supports the following currencies:
- Euro, US Dollars, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, Japanese Yen, Polish Złoty, Russian Ruble, Norwegian Krone, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Binance Coin, Tron, and Tether.
🎁Bonuses and Promotions
- BitStarz offers new players a generous welcome bonus of 5 BTC and 180 free spins.
Other bonuses
- Reload Monday Bonus – 50% bonus of up to 0.11 BTC
- Wednesday Free Spins – 3.3mBTC
5. KatsuBet
✔️Your Winning Streak Starts Here – Sign Up at KatsuBet!
KatsuBet is a leading Bitcoin casino that was launched in 2020 with a Curacao eGaming Commission license. The platform allows players to use both traditional and digital currencies for deposits and withdrawals.
🎲Games Offered
KatsuBet features over 7000 casino games, including slots, jackpot games, live dealers, and BTC games. All the games are provided by top-notch software providers in the industry. Buffalo Gold Canyon, Wolf of Katsubet, Cash the Gold, and Heart Desire JP are some of the best games available at KatsuBet.
💰Payment Methods
KatsuBet accepts the following currencies:
- BTC, EUR, USD, AUD, CAD, NZD, USDT, NOK, RUB, PLN, BRL, ETH, LTC, BCH, DOG, XRP, TRX, BNB, ADA, NEO
🎁Bonuses and Promotions
KatsuBet offers players a generous welcome bonus of up to 325% + 5 BTC and 100 free spins.
- 1st Deposit: 100% up to 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins
- 2nd Deposit: 75% up to 1.25 BTC and 100 free spins
- 3rd Deposit: 50% up to 1.25 BTC
- 4th Deposit: 100% up to 1 BTC
- Other Bonuses
- Welcome Highroller Bonus – 50% up to 0.029 BTC
- Valentine’s Bonus: 50 free spins
- Monday Reload Bonus: 50 free spins
Final Words On Best Crypto Casinos
Choosing the best online crypto casinos might be challenging. Unlike traditional online casinos, crypto casinos offer numerous benefits. Cryptocurrency transactions are secure, providing a level of immutability and transparency that conventional online casinos cannot offer.
You can consider the above-mentioned online crypto casinos while playing your favorite casino games at your home. They are renowned for their reliability and reputation.
FAQs
- Is gambling using cryptocurrency legal?
The legality of crypto casinos varies depending on the country you live. Reputable casinos most likely have a license from an independent regulatory authority.
- Withdrawals at crypto casinos are faster?
Yes, withdrawals at online crypto casinos are faster than traditional online casinos. In most crypto casinos, the withdrawals will be completed within 24 hours.
- Are these casinos safe and legal?
Yes, all these casinos are legal and safe.
- What are the other cryptocurrencies accepted at Bitcoin casinos?
Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP, Tron, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, USDT, Solana, Cardano, etc.
- Do these casinos offer live dealer games?
Yes, all these casinos mentioned above offer a wide range of live dealer games.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999