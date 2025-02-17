The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Abuja has held an official ceremony to distribute 100 tonnes (100,000kg) of dates to Nigeria as part of its annual humanitarian relief efforts.

The initiative, facilitated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), aims to support vulnerable families across the country and strengthen the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

During the ceremony, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Nigeria, Faisal bin Ibrahim, conveyed the Kingdom’s dedication to humanitarian causes.

He expressed his profound gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unwavering support in providing aid to Muslims and underserved communities worldwide.

He emphasised that Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering Islamic solidarity and providing relief to those in need.

Mr Al-Ghamdi explained that this year’s distribution includes 50 tonnes of dates for Abuja and another 50 tonnes for Kano, continuing Saudi Arabia’s tradition of assisting Nigeria through humanitarian donations.

He noted that the initiative represents the Kingdom’s broader mission to uplift Muslim communities, alleviate suffering, and promote unity, particularly during significant religious periods such as Ramadan.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The embassy, in collaboration with local authorities and humanitarian organisations, will ensure the proper distribution of the dates so that they reach the most vulnerable families in various regions of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Saudi Arabia sponsors 20 Nigerians for lesser Hajj

Mr Al-Ghamdi reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Nigeria across multiple sectors, particularly in humanitarian and Islamic affairs.

Saudi Arabia has been a longstanding partner in providing humanitarian aid to nations across the globe, including Nigeria. The Kingdom’s continued efforts in supporting food security and welfare initiatives exemplify its role as a global leader in charitable and humanitarian endeavours.

Through Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia seeks to expand its contributions to international humanitarian causes, reinforcing its dedication to fostering peace, stability, and prosperity worldwide. The ongoing provision of aid to Nigeria is a testament to these commitments and highlights the decades-long partnership between the two brotherly nations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

