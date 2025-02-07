The National Sports Commission (NSC) has committed to partnering with Katsina State to enhance its sporting infrastructure and talent development programmes.

This commitment was made during a meeting in Abuja between the NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko and a delegation led by the Katsina State Youth and Sports Commissioner, Aliyu Lawal Zakari Shargalle.

“We are seeking collaboration with the NSC to upgrade our sporting facilities, particularly the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, to meet international standards,” Mr Shargalle stated during the meeting.

He emphasized the state’s dedication to elevating its athletic programmes and providing better opportunities for local talent.

The delegation, which included the Katsina State Football Academy Chairman, Ahmed Muhammad and the Sports Director Shamsudeen Ibrahim also discussed strategies for promoting state academy players to national-level competition.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward for sports development in Katsina,” Mr Shargalle noted, expressing confidence in the potential impact of the collaboration.

NSC Chairman, Mr Dikko responded positively to the state’s initiatives, stating, “The commission pledges its full support to facilitate the renovation of Muhammadu Dikko Stadium and enhance sporting activities across Katsina State.”

Mr Dikko announced his upcoming visit to Katsina during a football scouting tournament, which will be jointly organised by the France-based Bondy Football Academy and Katsina Football Academy.

This visit will provide an opportunity to assess the state’s sporting facilities firsthand and further strengthen the partnership between the NSC and Katsina State.

