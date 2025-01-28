Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda on Tuesday carried out inspection of Genesis Energy’s power generation facilities, including the 84MW Nigeria’s largest licensed off-grid power plant at Port Harcourt Refinery, Rivers State. He also inspected the company’s power plant in Lagos.

During the inspection tour at Port Harcourt Refinery, the governor hailed the facility’s sustained excellence. “We are here to visit the Genesis Energy Power plant, which generates electricity to power the refinery, and it’s really very exciting to experience,” Mr Radda stated.

Impressed with the facility’s technological efficiency, Governor Radda noted, “I’m glad with what I saw, and they have really exhibited their capacity in terms of power generation in Nigeria.”

The governor particularly emphasised the longevity and reliability of the plants infrastructure, stating, “What I have seen here is the turbine system of power generation which they have built for over 10 years, and it’s still running at full capacity.”

Governor Radda further extended the tour to Genesis Energy’s Lagos facility at Banana Island, Ikoyi, which features 2×7.5MVA and 15MVA Injection substations with 33/11KV lines. The facility provides round-the-clock electricity supply for commercial and residential use.

Speaking on the Lagos power plant, Mr Radda stated, “We have seen how Genesis Energy distributes electricity and the processes of the distribution and the efficiency of the service.

The governor expressed confidence in Genesis Energy’s capabilities to undertake power generation projects across Nigeria. “This visit has really indicated to us that they’re up to the task and they’re capable. I believe that they can handle any project that has to do with power generation in our country,” he affirmed.

The Radda administration’s partnership with Genesis Energy represents a crucial step towards achieving sustainable power supply and energy infrastructure for Katsina State.

