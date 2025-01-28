Experts and politicians have called for a more vigorous opposition in Nigeria to serve as a check on the current administration.

This was one of the resolutions reached at a two-day conference in Abuja on strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

The event, which took place from Monday to Tuesday, was attended by members of civil society organisations, politicians from all major political parties in the country, and other relevant people.

Some of the notable politicians present included Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election; Peter Obi of the Labour Party; Kayode Fayemi, a former governor of Ekiti State; Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna State; Abdulfattah Ahmed, a former governor of Kwara State; Rotimi Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State; and Julius Ihonvbere, the majority leader of the House of Representatives.

The two-day event also featured the former Vice President of Ghana, Muhammadu Bamuwia.

In a communiqué issued and read by Ezenwa Nwagwu, participants called for a robust opposition to prevent Nigeria from sliding into a one-party state.

“Over time, state institutions have been gradually weakened by the overbearing tendencies of those who occupy the executive arm of government. There is a growing incidence of state and elite capture in our political system, with the tendency to slip into a one-party state,” the communiqué reads in part.

They expressed concern over the passive nature of the opposition, stating that most political parties have been captured by “barons and warlords.”

“The role of political parties has, over time, been eroded due to their capture by barons and warlords, resulting in a lack of internal democracy and discipline. There is an obvious dearth of opposition voices and silence in the civic space,” the communiqué further stated.

Participants recommended actions by political parties, civil society organisations, the media, the executive, and the judiciary to address these challenges.

What the legislature must do

The communiqué made several recommendations for the National Assembly to strengthen democratic institutions.

The legislature was encouraged to actively fulfil its oversight, lawmaking, and representation responsibilities, noting that a functional legislature is essential for a thriving democracy.

Furthermore, participants urged the National Assembly to accelerate the amendment of electoral laws to end the “winner-takes-all” system.

“The legislature should fulfil its responsibility of thoroughly scrutinising the process of appointing individuals to hold sensitive positions in INEC to minimise the tendency of the ruling party to plant its cronies in the electoral body,” the report read.

It added: “The inclusivity of the electoral process should be reviewed to allow for the inclusion of diaspora voting, enabling Nigerians living abroad to participate in national elections. This would ensure that all citizens, regardless of their location, have a voice in shaping the future of the country, and it would strengthen the democratic process by fostering a more inclusive and representative electoral system.”

Call for a united opposition

There have been strong calls for a united opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria, has been at the forefront of this call.

In his presentation at Monday’s event, the former VP reiterated the need for a united opposition and a stronger party supremacy.

He also called for improved funding of political parties to prevent their capture by governors.

“But party supremacy can’t be achieved through the current funding model for our parties.

“Funding by governors and a few wealthy individuals is not a democratic model. As we know, he who pays the piper dictates the tune. Funding must be democratised. Members must invest in and co-own parties,” he said.

Nasir El-Rufai, a member of the ruling party and former governor of Kaduna State, made a similar argument for a united front while criticising his own party, APC.

However, responses to the call for a united opposition have been mixed.

Mr Obi told journalists he would not join any coalition solely to seize power.

“I am not interested in any coalition for the purpose of taking power. It is about discussing Nigeria, how we care about securing Nigeria, care about the common people in the country, and their education. That is the most important thing in Nigeria for now,” he said.

