In yet another step toward transforming its agricultural sector, Jigawa State has formalized a collaboration with regional agricultural institutions to establish the Jigawa State Agricultural Transformation Agency.

This was announced when Governor Umar Namadi hosted Safia Boly, Executive Director of the African Agricultural Transformation Initiative (AATI), and Dr Khalid Bomba, CEO and Managing Director of the Development Sovereign Group, in a meeting on Monday held to advance this ambitious initiative.

In her address, Ms Boly commended Governor Namadi for his visionary leadership and dedication to agricultural transformation in Jigawa State.

“Your Excellency, we are not only very pleased to be part of your agricultural journey, which we support you in; we would also like to reiterate how you continue to earn our support and also for the state of Jigawa. We had a very good engagement in June of last year, which you facilitated in terms of understanding the priorities for the state and how we could ourselves organise not only various partnerships but also support that we could provide for that journey.”

“Following that visit, you have surprised us with your presence and honored us during the event in Kigali, the Africa Food Systems Summit, where we have the pleasure not only of hearing more about your political will and your strive towards transformation in Jigawa State, but also you advised us in words of wisdom as we were launching the agricultural transformation office in Sierra Leone.”

“We are very thrilled and excited to continue with the learning journey with yourself and support your drive for agricultural transformation.”

She emphasised AATI’s commitment to supporting Jigawa’s agricultural agenda, pledging to bring proven advisory services and expertise to drive impactful results.

Also, Dr Bomba expressed excitement about the collaboration, drawing parallels between Jigawa’s current ambitions and Ethiopia’s journey 15 years ago.

We are pleased to see the progress you’re making in Jigawa State, with the policies and outlines you’ve implemented, and the ambitions you’ve dedicated to agricultural transformation. In many ways, Jigawa State remains an ambitious mirror of Ethiopia.

“Ethiopia was fifteen years ago when we began the journey with the agricultural transformation agency. In fact, to support you is an honour and privilege. We believe Jigawa State could be an example for Nigeria, its northern states, and Africa as a whole.

Speaking, Governor Namadi expressed gratitude for the partnership, highlighting the significance of the visit as a follow-up to earlier engagements.

“It is really a delight for us in Jigawa State to receive the executive director and the managing director, which is an honor to us. This meeting serves as a follow-up to our previous meeting in Kigali. This has shown the interest the AATI has in assisting African countries to transform their agricultural systems,” he said.

“And I am sure your commitment, by being here today, has confirmed to us that this journey is going to be a successful journey. I am sure with the various expertise you have and the commitment and will we have in Jigawa State, the journey will be a very good one.”

The collaboration, which is supposed to last between three to four years, seeks to leverage the expertise of the African Agricultural Transformation Initiative and the Development Sovereign Group to implement practical and sustainable agricultural reforms in Jigawa.

The to-be-established Jigawa State Agricultural Transformation Agency will focus on improving productivity, fostering innovation, and creating economic opportunities across the agricultural value chain.

The Jigawa State 2025 budget has already made a provision for the creation of the Jigawa State Agricultural Transformation Agency within the fiscal year.

