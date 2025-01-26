The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Sunday officially flagged off the party’s local government election campaign in Katsina State with reception of over 40,000 new card-carrying members from various opposition parties.

The ceremony which took place in Ingawa Local Government Area witnessed the defection of prominent political figures, including former State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Rabiu Gambo Bakori, former Accord Party’s vice presidential candidate, Isah Hamisu Dandume, and former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Yakubu Idris Danchafa.

In his address, Mr Ganduje emphasised that the APC government’s total commitment to good governance and prosperity motivated the defectors to join the ruling party. He assured them of equal considerations and privileges with other card-carrying members of APC.

On his part, Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda pledged the administration’s unwavering commitment to conducting free and fair elections that genuinely reflect the people’s will. He enjoined the electorate to support APC candidates in the upcoming February local government elections and the 2027 general elections. He vowed that the APC government would continue to deliver its mandate to build a prosperous future for the people of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mr Gambo Bakori cited Governor Radda’s remarkable commitment to development as the primary motivation for their political realignment. He expressed their readiness to collaborate with the governor to reposition the state for greater progress.

The massive turnout at the event included party stalwarts, supporters, dfectors and general residents of the state. These include the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, members of the APC National Working Committee, the Katsina State Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe, former Governor Ibrahim Shema, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua, Senator Muntari Dan dutse and Senator Nasiru Sani Zango.

Others were a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, members of the State Executive Council, present and former federal and state legislators.

Earlier, Governor Radda, accompanied by former Governor Shema, received the APC National Chairman and his entourage at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport, Katsina. Subsequently, the party stalwarts proceeded to Ingawa Local Government, venue of the flag off ceremony.

