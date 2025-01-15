Zamfara Governor, Dauda Lawal has restated his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of the families of brave officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The governor who participated in the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration on Wednesday at the trade fair complex in Gusau, the state capital, promised to enhance the welfare of families of fallen heroes.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that Mr Lawal donated ₦20 million to the Zamfara State Chapter of the Nigeria Legion while launching the 2025 remembrance emblem a day before the celebration.

The statement added that the governor inspected a guard of honor mounted by the Armed Forces and members of the Nigerian Legion. “Governor Lawal also led the wreath laying and ordered a one-minute silence in honour of the fallen heroes.”

In his remark, the governor emphasised that the Remembrance Day is a tribute to fallen heroes and a call to action for all the people of Zamfara State and the entire country.

“The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated nationwide on the 15th day of January every year to commemorate and salute the selfless souls of our veterans who fought gallantly to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, who laid down their lives in sacrifice, so that we may live in peace.

“We appreciate and value their commitment and sacrifice, which have made a difference in our lives today. With gratitude and a sense of duty, we pledged to continue to remember them and support the loved ones they left behind.

“This day is a tribute to our fallen heroes and a call to action for all people of Zamfara State and the entire country. It is an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by those brave individuals and to reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values and principles they fought and died for. The legacy of our veterans should inspire us to cherish the relative peace that we enjoy today and to strive for a better tomorrow.

“We must not forget the importance of supporting the families of these fallen heroes and the veterans who fought so that we can go to sleep and who still bear the scars of their service to the nation. Their resilience and dedication must remind us of our responsibility to ensure their well-being. By doing so, we honor their sacrifices and demonstrate our gratitude for their unwavering commitment to our nation.”

The governor said that, despite limited resources, significant progress is being made in addressing the state’s internal security issues through various measures.

“We must remain vigilant against occasional attacks on soft targets. This administration has not only provided logistical support and essential resources. Still, it has also ensured the well-being of families of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. We are committed to covering medical expenses for those injured in security operations and supporting our heroes and their families.

“As part of the efforts of my administration to compressively address the security challenges, we have provided security vehicles equipped with advanced gadgets, along with motorcycles, to the security operatives. This initiative enhances their ability to access difficult terrains to ensure that no part of our state is vulnerable.

“We remain committed to strengthening strategic alliances with neighboring states, security agencies, and other stakeholders to tackle the security challenges affecting our dear state decisively, as collaboration is key to achieving sustainable peace and stability,” he added.

