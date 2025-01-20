Governor Dauda Lawal has emphasised that upholding the rule of law requires technical expertise, moral courage, and integrity.
On Monday, the governor was the guest of honour at the 2024 Annual Law Week organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Gusau branch.
A statement by the governor’s spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that during the event, Governor Lawal received an award recognisinghim as an icon of legacy and impact on the people of Zamfara State.
The statement added that the award was presented to the governor by Mu’azu Shehu Ahmad, the NBA chairman of the Gusau branch.
|
In his remark, Governor Lawal restated that events like the NBA conference offer invaluable opportunities for legal professionals to exchange ideas and promote justice, democracy, and the rule of law.
“It is my conviction that we will be able to strengthen the foundation of our democracy and the fabric of our existence as a society through our collective commitment to the rule of law.
“At this juncture, I commend the Nigerian Bar Association, Gusau branchl, for its relentless efforts in championing the cause of justice and the rule of law. Your dedication to this noble cause is truly commendable and worthy of emulation.
“I urge you to continue upholding the highest ethical standards of the legal profession to ensure that you remain a beacon of hope for the common man and all those seeking justice.
“I particularly commend the efforts of the Bar and Bench in ensuring that justice is dispensed impartially and promptly, even in the face of challenges. Your unwavering commitment instills confidence and serves as a reminder that justice remains the cornerstone of any civilized society.
“The government of Zamfara State remains resolute in restoring peace and stability. We have been working tirelessly to address the root causes of insecurity and to create an environment where our people can live without fear.
“I also wish to emphasise the importance of legal education and continuous professional development in strengthening our justice system.
“The dynamic nature of law requires constant learning and adaptation. I urge you to leverage opportunities for training and knowledge sharing, such as this Law Week event, to remain at the forefront of legal innovation and practice.
“At this point, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the organisers for conferring this prestigious award on me. This recognition of my commitment to fighting insecurity, upholding the rule of law, and building infrastructure is profoundly humbling.
“It is not just a personal honor but a testament to the collective efforts of all those who have worked tirelessly alongside me to build a safer, fairer, and more prosperous Zamfara State over the past 20 months.
“Finally, while commending the Nigerian Bar Association, Gusau branch, for consistently organising this yearly event, it is my honour to declare the 2024 Law Week open. I pray that your deliberations will be insightful and impactful. May Almighty Allah guide us all in our endeavors.”
