16th January, 2025

On the Selection of the Alaafin of Oyo from the Atiba Dynasty

Your Excellency,

Like most people, I have noted your selection of Omooba Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

I also understand that your choice, among other criteria, was based on the fact that Omooba Abimbola Owoade is from the Adelu Agunloye Royal House, whose branch has never been on the throne.

Finally and most importantly, I look forward to your favourable action, by the use of the executive power of your office to sign and implement the 1976 declaration that will allow The Atiba Nine access their ancestral throne, just as the other Atiba princes.

First, I would like to communicate to you that the nine sidelined Royal Houses of Atiba Dynasty, namely; Adelabu, Adesiyan, Adediran, Tella Agbojulogun, Baba Idode, Adeitan, Tella Okitipapa, Olanite and Abidekun, (famously known as The Atiba 9) HAVE NO PERSONAL ANIMOSITY towards Omooba Abimbola Owoade and Omooba Lukman Gbadegesin; they are our flesh and blood!

Secondly, I commend your use of the executive power of your office to change the chieftainrcy law in 2024, prior to elevating some chiefs to Baales. In this light, it is my belief that you will work with Omooba Abimbola Owoade (whose situation was similar to that of The Atiba Nine, but is now benefiting from your kindness) and use the same executive power of your office to sign and implement the 1976 declaration that will allow The Atiba Nine to access the ancestral throne that was bequeathed by Alaafin Atiba to ALL his offspring.

It should be noted that Omooba Abimbola Owoade is from the Lawani Agogo-Ija branch of the Adelu Agunloye Royal House that has previously ruled three times.

The Lawani Agogo-Ija branch is one of 29 eligible branches within the Adelu Agunloye Royal House. It is this same ONE branch that is now ruling for the fourth time.

As the oldest female vicegerent of Alaafin Atobatele Atiba and the mother of all of these princes, my role is to ensure that the principle of justice, equity and fairness is brought to bear on their equal access to their inheritance.

In my view, your selection of Omooba Owoade (who is neither a Ladigbolu nor a Gbadegesin) seems to be a confirmation that ALL Atiba princes, including The Atiba Nine and the remaining 28 other branches of Adelu Agunloye Royal House (The Non-Lawani Agogo-Ija branches) are entitled to inherit the throne of their mutual ancestor.

Your cooperation will go down in history, as the governor that supported the re-establishment of peace and justice in The House of Atiba.

Most Sincerely,

Alhaja Chief Sidikatu Adebowale Ejide Olona

(Yeyelua of Iseyin Land)

The MATRIARCH

ADELABU Royal House of Atiba Dynasty.

Sidikatu Adebowale Ejide Olona is the matriarch of the Adelabu Royal House of Atiba Dynasty.

