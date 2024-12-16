The Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, has announced the appointment of Juliet Anammah as the substantive chairman. Her appointment becomes effective 1 January, 2025. She succeeds Sijbe “Siep” Hiemstra, who has been acting as the board chairman in an interim capacity since the start of the year.

According to a statement signed by the Company Secretary/Legal Director, Uaboi Agbebaku, her appointment was announced after the Board of Directors meeting held on Thursday, 12 December, 2024.

Prior to her appointment as the Chair of the Board, she was the Chair of the Governance and Ethics Committee of the company. She joined the Board effective 1 January, 2022. She brings three decades of professional experience in Consulting, Consumer Goods, Sales, Marketing, e-commerce, and Sustainability to the board.

Until this appointment, Mrs Anammah was the immediate past Chair and Chief Group Sustainability Officer of Jumia Nigeria, having previously held the role of Chief Executive Officer with Jumia. She had also served as the Managing Director, Accenture LLC in charge of the firm’s Consumer Goods Practice, Retail, and Transportation practice in West Africa. She has also served on various boards of local and international organisations, including Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc.

Following this appointment which takes effect 1 January, 2025, the board will now be composed of Mrs Anammah – Chair; H Essaadi (Dutch) – Managing Director/Chief Executive; Mrs A O Aroyewun; S Hiemstra (Dutch); Mrs S Ojekwe-Onyejeli; Mrs I M OmoiguiOkauru, J A A Overmars (Dutch); R Pirmez (Belgian); I A Puri; B A Wessels Boer (Dutch).

A member of the HEINEKEN Group, Nigerian Breweries Plc is Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewing company. Incorporated in 1946 as “Nigerian Brewery Limited,” the company made history in June 1949 when the first bottle of STAR lager beer rolled out of its Lagos brewery bottling line.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

