On 24th November 2024, Dr Adaora Offor, supported by her husband, Sir Emeka Offor, brought hope and renewal to ten widows through the commissioning of the third phase of the Touch-A-Life Housing Initiative in Oraifite, Ekwusigo local government area (LGA), Anambra State.
The ten women, once faced with uncertain futures, now have keys to beautifully constructed and fully furnished two-bedroom houses. Designed with care, the homes feature bedrooms, living rooms, dining areas, and kitchens stocked with essentials to help these women and their families start anew.
In a powerful call for advocacy, she stated, “A woman does not lose her rightful place in society simply because she has lost her husband. Silence allows oppression to thrive, but together, we can create a world where widows are respected and valued.”
|
Dr Adaora Offor also expressed heartfelt gratitude to her husband, Sir Emeka Offor, acknowledging his unwavering support and inspiration as key motivators to her work.
The event also drew praise from the Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, who commended Dr Adaora Offor’s commitment to supporting widows. He called on lawmakers to address cultural practices and laws that harm widows, urging everyone to stand up for fairness and equality.
Demonstrating a renewed commitment to empowering widows with children from low-income communities, Dr Adaora Offor announced plans to pre-qualify ten more widows and commence construction in early 2025, marking the beginning of a new phase of the Touch-A-Life Housing Initiative.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999