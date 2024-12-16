On 24th November 2024, Dr Adaora Offor, supported by her husband, Sir Emeka Offor, brought hope and renewal to ten widows through the commissioning of the third phase of the Touch-A-Life Housing Initiative in Oraifite, Ekwusigo local government area (LGA), Anambra State.

The ten women, once faced with uncertain futures, now have keys to beautifully constructed and fully furnished two-bedroom houses. Designed with care, the homes feature bedrooms, living rooms, dining areas, and kitchens stocked with essentials to help these women and their families start anew.

The Touch-A-Life Housing Initiative was born out of Dr Adaora Offor’s understanding of the numerous challenges widows face. She described the initiative as profoundly personal, highlighting its mission to restore the worth and dignity of widows by affirming that they are seen, loved, and valued.

In a powerful call for advocacy, she stated, “A woman does not lose her rightful place in society simply because she has lost her husband. Silence allows oppression to thrive, but together, we can create a world where widows are respected and valued.”

Dr Adaora Offor also expressed heartfelt gratitude to her husband, Sir Emeka Offor, acknowledging his unwavering support and inspiration as key motivators to her work.

The event also drew praise from the Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, who commended Dr Adaora Offor’s commitment to supporting widows. He called on lawmakers to address cultural practices and laws that harm widows, urging everyone to stand up for fairness and equality.

Demonstrating a renewed commitment to empowering widows with children from low-income communities, Dr Adaora Offor announced plans to pre-qualify ten more widows and commence construction in early 2025, marking the beginning of a new phase of the Touch-A-Life Housing Initiative.

