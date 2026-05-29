Governance will not achieve a clean separation between family and state. The expectation is conceptually flawed. Political systems are built by individuals whose primary loyalties are shaped long before they enter office. The real challenge is not separation, but control… Where institutions are weak, family becomes the architecture of power. Where institutions are strong, family becomes one influence among many, subject to competition and constraint.

The belief that governance can draw a clean line between family and politics is one of law’s most persistent illusions. Constitutions insist that power is institutional. Ethics regimes assume loyalty can be disclosed into neutrality. Anti-nepotism laws presume influence can be formalised and contained. Across systems, this logic fails because governance is relational before it is procedural. Family is not an intrusion into politics. It is one of its operating systems. The central question is when family power stabilises rule and when it becomes extractive.

Power, Kinship, and the Limits of Law

Power is scarce, and scarcity produces preservation strategies. In politics, preservation travels through kinship. Leaders rely on family not only for loyalty but for continuity, risk management, and control. This is a structural response grounded in human behaviour. Theories of kin selection and reciprocal altruism, associated with William D Hamilton and Robert Trivers, explain why individuals privilege relatives in high-stakes environments. Politics extends this instinct to power.

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Modern law attempts to interrupt this logic, but it regulates form rather than substance. The United States offers the clearest test case. After John F Kennedy appointed his brother, Robert F Kennedy, Congress enacted the federal anti-nepotism statute, 5 U.S.C. § 3110, to prevent such appointments. The rule constrained formal office, but power adapted around it in practice.

Under President Donald Trump, family influence re-emerged through proximity rather than position. His children shaped campaign strategy, mobilised political networks, and operated as high-level surrogates without formal roles, while his son-in-law held a senior advisory position enabled through legal interpretation. The statute remained intact but its purpose was bypassed. This pattern reveals that law punishes signatures, not presence or access.

Power Creates Dynasties

Research by Dal Bó, Dal Bó, and Snyder demonstrates that political power is self-perpetuating. The longer individuals hold office, the more likely their relatives are to enter politics. Dynasties do not precede power. Power produces dynasties. This finding reframes grooming as a causal mechanism, not an anecdote. Every extended incumbency, every weakly enforced term limit, every protected political network, becomes a pipeline for dynastic succession.

Crucially, dynasties persist less because voters prefer them and more because party structures and political financing shield them from competition. Name recognition, access to networks, and control of party machinery reduce exposure to electoral risk. What appears as democratic endorsement is often institutional insulation.

Nigeria’s Gray Zones of Governance by Proximity

Nigeria illustrates how family power adapts within constitutional limits. The constitution provides for equitable appointments and federal character. Family influence operates outside those categories. However, under President Bola Tinubu, kinship operates through proximity and signaling. His son, Seyi Tinubu, occupies the political space without a formal office, yet maintains access to elite networks, proximity to decision-making environments, and visibility across youth and patronage structures. This is governance through access, not appointment.

Kinship persists in governance not as a cultural residue, but as a product of institutional design. In many African systems, party structures are weak, thereby reducing internal competition. Executive power is constitutionally broad, concentrating appointment authority. There is no continental anti-nepotism norm, and enforcement mechanisms are limited. These conditions make kinship governance not only possible but rational.

A second mechanism is strategic kinship signaling. The political movement of Atiku Abubakar Jr., son of Atiku Abubakar, functioned less as an individual choice and more as a signaling device to northern constituencies, particularly those with Fulani political networks. It communicated alignment without formal coalition, avoiding legal scrutiny while achieving political effect. Around Nyesom Wike, similar patterns appear in symbolic grooming. His son’s presence at high-level events and summits signals succession pathways and consolidates recognition without formal authority.

These are routine forms of governance by proximity, where influence is exercised through access, visibility, and informal advisory roles beyond the reach of law. Studies of Nigeria’s political class indicate that a significant and growing share of elected positions over the past two decades have been occupied by relatives of former officeholders. Dynasties are structurally embedded, not incidental.

Why Kinship Persists

Kinship persists in governance not as a cultural residue, but as a product of institutional design. In many African systems, party structures are weak, thereby reducing internal competition. Executive power is constitutionally broad, concentrating appointment authority. There is no continental anti-nepotism norm, and enforcement mechanisms are limited. These conditions make kinship governance not only possible but rational.

Where institutions are thin, family substitutes for trust. Where oversight is weak, proximity substitutes for accountability.

A Global Pattern with Measurable Costs

This is not confined to Nigeria or Africa. India’s political lineage extends from Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi and beyond. The Philippines provides a quantified example, with more than 70 per cent of elected positions dominated by political families. Indonesia’s leadership transition under Joko Widodo similarly reflects dynastic adaptation within legal frameworks.

The consequences are measurable. Evidence from Pakistan shows that dynastic politicians allocate significantly less to development spending in crisis contexts. Research from Brazil finds no improvement in public service delivery under dynastic mayors, despite their electoral advantage. Studies from India identify an adverse selection problem, where inherited political capital enables less qualified successors, weakening the performance of governance . In addition, various works of research link dynastic concentration to higher corruption, reduced public investment efficiency, and increased inequality. When competition is constrained, accountability declines.

The Counter-Case

Dynastic capture is not inevitable. Evidence from Botswana, Mauritius, and Estonia suggests that institutional design determines how far kinship-based power can be contained, not whether it disappears. Estonia limits informal family influence through digitised public services, procurement, and civil service systems that reduce discretionary access to the state. Botswana shows how civic accountability traditions such as the kgotla create public scrutiny that can eventually expose and politically discipline entrenched elites. Mauritius demonstrates the limits of formal democratic stability without deeper constraints, where political authority has repeatedly circulated within a small set of families, despite intact institutions. Taken together, these cases do not eliminate kinship from governance; they shape whether it remains embedded, exposed, or periodically constrained through competition and accountability.

Until governance systems are designed to absorb loyalty without being captured by it, power will continue to move through bloodlines, networks, and proximity, as a rule. Governance is, and has always been, a family business. The task is not to deny it, but to govern it.

Lessons from Family Business Governance

The private sector offers a useful parallel. Family businesses operate under the same tension between loyalty and competence. Where they fail to manage it, they collapse. PwC’s 2021 Family Business Survey shows that about 50 per cent of family businesses lack formal governance structures. Only 25 per cent have succession plans, and just 9 per cent maintain family constitutions. Yet, another study shows that governance variables explain nearly 69 per cent of business sustainability outcomes.

The implication is that family influence is not the problem but unstructured family influence is. Family firms that survive do not eliminate kinship. They govern it through rules, oversight, and role clarity. Political systems largely do not.

Designing Governance that Absorbs Family Power

If family cannot be removed from governance, it must be structured. This requires moving beyond symbolic ethics toward institutional design. Separation of powers must be real, limiting executive discretion over appointments and resource allocation. Independent civil services must control recruitment and promotion insulated from political influence. Campaign finance rules must disrupt inherited networks by reducing the advantage of name recognition and patronage.

Transparency must extend beyond officeholders to their networks. Disclosure regimes should include relatives engaged in political, advisory, or quasi-public roles. Informal actors who participate in decision-making environments should be subject to scrutiny, not invisibility. These mechanisms expose and constrain kinship.

Conclusion

Governance will not achieve a clean separation between family and state. The expectation is conceptually flawed. Political systems are built by individuals whose primary loyalties are shaped long before they enter office. The real challenge is not separation, but control.

Where institutions are weak, family becomes the architecture of power. Where institutions are strong, family becomes one influence among many, subject to competition and constraint.

Until governance systems are designed to absorb loyalty without being captured by it, power will continue to move through bloodlines, networks, and proximity, as a rule. Governance is, and has always been, a family business. The task is not to deny it, but to govern it.

Odeh Friday is a human rights activist, anticorruption advocate, and the country director of Accountability Lab Nigeria.