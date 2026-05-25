Perhaps because Fayemi is calm, reflective, intellectual, and measured, many people misunderstand his personality and political style. In an environment where loudness is often mistaken for strength, his restraint is sometimes wrongly interpreted as weakness or indecision. Yet beneath that composed personality lies one of the most experienced, sophisticated, resilient, and internationally connected political actors in Nigeria today.

In today’s contemporary political discourse, Kayode Fayemi has become a factor to be reckoned with. His voice is easily noticed whenever he speaks on national issues, while his comments, interventions, and political positions are constantly dissected in relation to where he stands within Nigeria’s ever-changing political equation. Without doubt, he remains one of the most misunderstood political figures in today’s contemporary Nigeria.

Perhaps this misunderstanding stems from the fact that many people came to know him only through partisan politics and public office. But those who knew him long before politics understand clearly that he is simply a refined nationalist, an ideological democrat, a fearless pro-democracy activist, a respected African intellectual, and a consistent advocate for governance reforms, institutional development, and nation-building.

Unlike many politicians whose relevance fades once they leave office, Dr Fayemi continues to command unusual national and international attention because his influence was never built merely around political power. Rather, it was built around ideas, intellect, networks, strategy, governance experience, and democratic credibility. Even outside office, he remains deeply connected to major policy, governance, democracy, and development conversations across Africa and beyond.

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Till today, he remains personally close to some powerful African political leaders, a relationship he has built over the years, reflecting not just political familiarity but enduring strategic respect. Within the Nigerian political establishment, Fayemi occupies a unique space as one of the few sophisticated, calculating, cerebral, and internationally exposed political actors whose silence can generate political anxiety and whose statements can instantly dominate national conversations.

For some of us who have worked closely with him, one thing remains obvious: Fayemi possesses an extraordinary understanding of political power, human relationships, timing, and institutional dynamics. He is one of those rare political figures who can always find his bearings regardless of how complicated the political environment becomes. While others rely heavily on noise, populism, and emotional politics, Fayemi relies on intellect, patience, strategic calculation, and deep networks.

Join me in this brief piece to dissect five of the unique reasons why Kayode Fayemi stands apart from the crowd.

1.⁠ ⁠He Represents the Rare Blend of Intellectualism, Scholarship, and Democratic Activism

Fayemi entered politics not as an accidental politician or desperate office seeker, but as a polished scholar, governance expert, policy intellectual, and ideological democrat. Long before elective office, he had already established himself within academic, policy, and pro-democracy circles through verifiable intellectual contributions and democratic advocacy. Unlike many public figures sustained mainly by political propaganda, Fayemi possesses a thoroughly established academic, professional, and ideological pedigree that commands respect locally and internationally. His democratic credentials were earned through sacrifice, activism, and conviction during Nigeria’s military era long before public office arrived.

2.⁠ ⁠He Built Relevance Beyond Political Office and Institutional Power

One of Fayemi’s greatest strengths is his ability to remain influential outside government. Unlike many former governors who immediately seek refuge in the Senate simply to retain political relevance, Fayemi deliberately chose a different path. Despite possessing the stature and structure to secure elective office comfortably, he continues to maintain relevance through governance conversations, democracy advocacy, policy engagements, intellectual forums, and diplomatic relationships across Africa and beyond. His influence is built more around ideas, competence, networks, and institutional credibility than around the possession of public office itself.

3.⁠ ⁠He Possesses Exceptional Strategic and Political Calculation

Within Nigeria’s political environment, Fayemi belongs to the rare class of politicians who understand timing, restraint, negotiation, and strategic positioning. He understands that politics is not always sustained through noise, emotional outbursts, or media populism. Sometimes survival depends on patience, calculated silence, deep relationships, and careful positioning. Those who have worked around him understand clearly his extraordinary grasp of political power, institutional dynamics, and human relationships. Even when silent, his political movements generate conversations because many understand the strategic depth behind his actions and statements.

4.⁠ ⁠He Demonstrated Uncommon Political Influence and Leadership Capacity

Ekiti politics has historically remained volatile, emotional, and fiercely competitive. Yet Fayemi achieved what many political leaders struggled to accomplish by successfully handing over power to a same-party successor, despite the difficult political realities surrounding the state. That singular achievement reinforced his reputation as a highly strategic political operator capable of rebuilding influence even after experiencing political setbacks. His ability to remain relevant and respected despite changing political tides further reflects uncommon resilience, political maturity, and leadership capacity.

5.⁠ ⁠He Remains One of Nigeria’s Most Misunderstood but Sophisticated Political Actors

Perhaps because Fayemi is calm, reflective, intellectual, and measured, many people misunderstand his personality and political style. In an environment where loudness is often mistaken for strength, his restraint is sometimes wrongly interpreted as weakness or indecision. Yet beneath that composed personality lies one of the most experienced, sophisticated, resilient, and internationally connected political actors in Nigeria today. Love him or disagree with him, one reality remains undeniable: Fayemi is not an ordinary Nigerian politician. He belongs to a rare category of leaders whose relevance transcends political office and whose influence continues to shape conversations around governance, democracy, and political strategy in contemporary Nigeria.

Olusegun D Lawal writes from Ekiti.