About 20 years ago, I lived in a European city where everything seemed to work against me. No matter how hard I tried, nothing moved. The heavens felt like brass, and every effort produced frustration instead of progress.

After three years of unfruitfulness, I threw myself into intense prayer, seeking clarity from the Lord. In that place of prayer, God gave me three life‑changing instructions. First, He said, “You are not aligned with My purpose for your life.” Although I was pursuing an engineering career, the Lord reminded me that He had called me into the teaching ministry, to instruct, to build, to illuminate His Word. I was chasing a path He never designed for me. No wonder doors refused to open, despite my qualifications. Purpose was missing, and where purpose is absent, gates remain shut.

Second, the Lord said, Leave this city. This land is too small for you. I had been labouring tirelessly in a place that was never part of my prophetic geography. Some locations cannot sustain your destiny. Some territories are too small for the assignment God has placed on your life. After three years of struggle, I obeyed. I relocated, not only geographically, but vocationally. I stepped into the world of academics, research, and teaching, aligning myself with the calling God had spoken over me. And instantly, everything changed. Doors that had been shut for years opened effortlessly. Opportunities multiplied. Finances flowed. Favour increased. The atmosphere shifted.

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This is what happens when a believer becomes aligned with God’s purpose, God’s timing, and God’s ordained location. Stubborn gates open. Iron doors break. Destiny begins to breathe again. David Livingstone was a missionary to Africa. He faced closed nations, hostile tribes, sickness, and death threats. But because he was aligned with God’s purpose and location, gates opened across Africa.

Many believers have encountered what I call stubborn gates, barriers that resist every human effort, doors that refuse to open despite prayer, fasting, sacrifice, and diligence. Not all gates are equal. Some are ordinary; others are reinforced with spiritual resistance. The Bible speaks of gates of bronze (Psalm 107:16; Isaiah 45:2) and gates of iron (Acts 12:10). Bronze can crack under pressure, but iron requires a supernatural force to break. Some gates are common. Others are uncommon. Those who rise to the top in destiny do not merely push down ordinary gates, they confront and conquer iron gates, ancient doors, and territorial barriers.

In Joshua’s time, Jericho was sealed shut. No one could enter or exit. Yet God brought the walls down. In this season, the same God is able to collapse every wall standing between you and your divine assignment. Iron gates will open. Stubborn doors will yield. Impossible barriers will bow.

Biblical Examples of Stubborn Gates

Throughout Scripture, we see men and women who faced impossible gates:

Samson carried away the gates of Gaza under divine empowerment (Judges 16:3). ⁠ Nehemiah received supernatural favour to rebuild the gates of Jerusalem (Nehemiah 2:8). ⁠ Israel passed through the impossible gate of the Red Sea (Exodus 14:14–31). ⁠ Daniel survived the sealed gate of the lions’ den (Daniel 6:22). ⁠ Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego walked out of the fiery furnace, an impossible gate (Daniel 3:27). ⁠ Paul and Silas saw prison gates open instantly (Acts 16:26). ⁠ Jesus Christ broke through the gates of death and hell (Matthew 27:62–66; Revelation 1:18). One truth stands out in all these stories:

Purpose Breaks Gates. That’s the first secret!

Every one of these individuals was aligned with God’s purpose, not personal ambition. Purpose is the master key that breaks stubborn gates. Samson, Paul, Daniel, the Israelites, Joshua, the three Hebrew boys, and Jesus Himself overcame impossible gates because they were positioned inside divine assignment.

Where purpose is absent, gates remain shut. Where purpose is present, gates collapse. Many believers today are standing before stubborn gates in: Marriage, career, ministry, relationships, finances, destiny decisions etc.

Often, the issue is not the gate, it is misalignment. Wrong marriages create iron gates. Wrong careers create iron gates. Wrong relationships create iron gates. Wrong motives create iron gates.

One of the fastest ways to open stubborn gates is to find where God is going and go there. If God is moving in a direction, no gate of hell can stop Him. Alignment with God’s purpose shatters gates.

Your heart must continually ask:

Am I in the right place? ⁠ Am I doing the right thing ⁠ Am I aligned with God’s will?

Prayer brings alignment. The Word brings clarity. Purpose brings access.

The Timing Secret

For Reinhard Bonnke, Africa was not his original plan, but God redirected him. Once he aligned with God’s location and timing, the gates of nations opened, leading to over 79 million documented salvations. Kathryn Kuhlman faced rejection, personal failure, and ministry collapse. But when she returned to God’s purpose and timing, impossible gates opened, and she became a global healing evangelist.

“To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven.” — Ecclesiastes 3:1

Time is one of God’s greatest tools for opening stubborn gates. Many believers are pulling, pushing, sowing, and crying, but the gate remains shut because it is not yet time.

Scripture emphasizes divine timing:

“These all wait for You, that You may give them their food in due season.” — Psalm 104:27 ⁠ In due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.” — Galatians 6:9 ⁠ “I will cause showers to come down in their season.” — Ezekiel 34:26 ⁠ ”He has made everything beautiful in its time.” — Ecclesiastes 3:11

Our generation has embraced a “24‑hour miracle” culture, but the Bible shows that every major gate opened at a divinely appointed time:

Saul became king at God’s set time (1 Samuel 9:15–16).

Israel left Egypt after 400 years, God’s timeline (Genesis 15:13).

Rain returned after 3½ years, God’s timeline (1 Kings 18:44–46).

Joseph’s gate opened after 13 years.

David’s gate opened after 13 years.

Abraham’s gate of fruitfulness opened after 25 years.

Zechariah’s gate opened at the appointed time (Luke 1).

Time opens gates. Right time opens the right gates.

What must believers do with time?

Understand time (1 Chronicles 12:32) ⁠ Redeem time (Ephesians 5:16) ⁠ Number your days (Psalm 90:12) ⁠ Work while it is day (John 9:4) ⁠ Wait for God’s time (Habakkuk 2:3) ⁠ Seek God early (Isaiah 55:6) ⁠ Pray for alignment with divine timing (Daniel 2:21)

When you are aligned with God’s timing, gates open effortlessly.

The Right Locations Secret

“It is like the dew of Hermon… for there the Lord commanded the blessing.” — Psalm 133:3

Location is not merely geography—it is divine strategy. God orchestrates where we are born, where we grow, and where we must be per season.

Scripture shows that destiny is location‑sensitive:

Abraham had to leave his father’s house (Genesis 12:1–2). ⁠ Elijah had to move from Cherith to Zarephath (1 Kings 17:3–9). ⁠ Paul was redirected from Asia to Macedonia (Acts 16:9). ⁠ Joseph and Daniel were relocated to nations where their destinies would flourish.

Some gates will never open until you are in the right place.

Billy Graham’s ministry exploded only after he aligned with God’s timing and the right platforms. One crusade in Los Angeles, at God’s appointed time, opened the gates of nations.

Watchman Nee was Imprisoned for his faith, yet his writings broke global gates long after his death because he was aligned with divine purpose.

Why does location matter?

Helpers are tied to locations. ⁠ Favour is tied to locations.

Resources are tied to locations.

Marriages and strategic relationships are tied to locations. ⁠ Spiritual battles differ by territory.

If you remain in a location God has not assigned to you, gates may remain permanently shut.

Signs you may be in the wrong location:

Persistent stagnation

Constant troubles

Chronic financial dryness

Weakening prayer life

Lack of favour

Marital crises

Unending resistance

When these signs persist, seek God’s face. You may be sowing seeds in the wrong soil.

Pastor E.A. Adeboye is the current General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. But decades ago, the Redeemed Christian Church of God was once a small, obscure fellowship. But alignment with God’s purpose and timing opened global gates, expanding the church to over 190 nations.

Mary Slessor was a Scottish missionary who faced cultural hostility in Nigeria. Yet because she was in the right place at the right time, God opened gates that transformed entire communities.

These examples show that purpose, timing, and location remain the three greatest spiritual forces that unlock stubborn gates.

In conclusion, stubborn gates do not respond to human strength. They respond to: Purpose, Timing, and Location. When you align with God’s purpose, walk in His timing, and position yourself in His ordained locations, no gate, bronze, iron, ancient, territorial, or demonic, can remain shut.

Your prayer should be: “Lord, align my purpose, align my timing, and align my location with Your will.” When alignment comes, gates open

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]. You can connect with him on: YouTube: @VoiceoftheWatchmen, TikTok: @drayoakerele, Instagram: @drayoakerele, Facebook: @Ayo Akerele