Godly mothers operate on the wings of the Spirit. They are intercessors, wells of wisdom, and pillars of strength within their families. They impart courage, direction, and spiritual stability. Though increasingly rare in our generation, they still exist, quietly shaping destinies behind the scenes.

Morrow Graham, the mother of Evangelist Billy Graham, played a pivotal role in nurturing the spiritual life that shaped one of the most impactful Christian leaders of the twentieth century. Her prayers and godly counsel helped anchor Billy Graham’s faith and calling, influencing millions worldwide through his evangelistic ministry.

Similarly, Katharina Luther, the wife of Reformer Martin Luther, and a devoted mother in her own right, strengthened Luther’s resolve during the turbulent years of the Protestant Reformation. Her wisdom, faith, and support were instrumental in sustaining a reform movement that reshaped Christianity.

Another extraordinary example is Ann Judson, the wife of missionary Adoniram Judson. Before her untimely death, Ann laboured tirelessly alongside her husband to advance the gospel in Burma. She endured unimaginable hardship, including separation, the imprisonment of her husband, and severe illness. While Adoniram was locked up for preaching the gospel of Christ, Ann traversed dangerous terrain at night to reach the prison window, whispering encouragement: “Hang on, Adoniram; God will soon give us the victory.”

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Even on her deathbed, her final words echoed the same message of hope and faith. After her passing, Adoniram rose from grief to spearhead a revival in Burma whose impact remains visible today. Truly, godly mothers are priceless.

History is filled with the exploits of godly mothers, women who blazed trails, nurtured destinies, and shaped the advancement of God’s kingdom through prayers, sacrifice, and unwavering faith. Sadly, we presently stand at a crossroads. The values that produced great and godly mothers in previous generations are steadily being eroded by cultural forces such as humanism, radical feminism, atheism, moral relativism, and, above all, the increasing love of sin in the hearts of men. The tension between culture and the Scripture has never been more pronounced.

For the true daughter of God, however, the Scripture remains sacrosanct concerning the path to godly motherhood. The journey begins with the new birth, committing one’s heart fully to Jesus Christ – an experience commonly referred to as being “born again.” Flowing from this is a daily, intentional walk with Christ, grounded in the Word of God and sustained by prayer. This spiritual discipline produces fruits that shape character, integrity, and discernment – the indispensable ingredients of godly motherhood. At the very foundation of godly motherhood lies godly womanhood.

Conversely, contemporary culture, largely opposed to biblical principles, promotes secular and often self-centered frameworks for womanhood and motherhood. Biblical virtues such as humility of heart, meekness of spirit, and submission to one’s husband as unto the Lord within the marriage covenant are routinely dismissed or mocked. Cultural conformity breeds carnal womanhood, while obedience to the Scripture produces godly motherhood; a path that guarantees lasting influence and impact in the kingdom of God.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day today, it is imperative that we honour and venerate the memory of kingdom mothers, women whose lives were poured out in sacrifice and prayer. It is difficult, if not impossible, to find a great man or woman in God’s kingdom whose roots were not deeply anchored in the intercession and sacrifices of a godly mother.

I firmly believe that it was my mother’s prayers that preserved my life on a day that could easily have been my last on earth. On a fateful day in 2002, on Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, I was involved in what should have been a fatal accident while riding on the back of a motorcycle, popularly known as okada.

I had an emergency matter to resolve at a new-generation bank, but the road traffic was unbearable. In a bid to keep my appointment, I safely parked my vehicle and boarded a motorcycle. Unknown to me, the rider appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He sped off recklessly, drove onto a one-way lane, and faced the oncoming traffic head-on. I screamed, but within a split second, I found myself beneath the tires of one of the approaching vehicles. The crowd screamed in unison, “He don kill am.”

Yet, with torn clothes and to the utter amazement of everyone present, I stood up. A police vehicle was parked nearby. The officers rushed to the scene, fully expecting to pull out a corpse, but were stunned to discover that I was alive, without broken bones or life-threatening injuries. They immediately arrested the motorcycle rider and drove off with him. I simply stood up and walked away.

A few minutes later, my mother called me and said, “I sensed danger some minutes ago and was praying seriously for you. I hope you are fine.” I was utterly stunned. That moment left a permanent imprint on my heart. It was a clear, undeniable display of God’s mercy in broad daylight. My mother’s intercession triggered the release of divine mercy that preserved my life. Every woman who desires to leave a meaningful legacy must become kingdom-minded. Kingdom consciousness is a proven pathway to godly motherhood.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day today, it is imperative that we honour and venerate the memory of kingdom mothers, women whose lives were poured out in sacrifice and prayer. It is difficult, if not impossible, to find a great man or woman in God’s kingdom whose roots were not deeply anchored in the intercession and sacrifices of a godly mother.

History reminds us of the profound influence of John and Charles Wesley, whose ministry ignited a revival that swept across England. Yet, the fire of that revival did not originate in pulpits; it began at a bedside. Their mother, Susanna Wesley, a woman of extraordinary faith, laid the spiritual foundation for this historic movement. She bore nineteen children for her husband, Samuel Wesley. Though many did not survive infancy, Susanna faithfully prayed for each child, interceding daily and birthing vision through perseverance in prayer.

Likewise, Hannah, the mother of the prophet Samuel, changed the course of Israel’s spiritual destiny through fervent prayer and sacrificial devotion. She consecrated her long-awaited son entirely to God, and Samuel rose to become a prophet, judge, and kingmaker in Israel. Her story reminds us that godly mothers do not merely raise children, they release divine purpose into future generations.

John Wesley, the fifteenth child, eventually received the mantle of revival that reshaped English Christianity and led to the founding of Methodism. Susanna Wesley’s quiet labour, often unseen by the world, ignited a fire that transformed a nation. Godly mothers are priceless. Our generation has yet to fully grasp the magnitude of their influence in birthing great destinies and world-changing visions.

Consider also Monica, the mother of Saint Augustine of Hippo, one of the most influential theologians in Christian history. Augustine lived a reckless and immoral life in his younger years, yet Monica wept, prayed, and fasted for him relentlessly for over seventeen years. Her perseverance was rewarded when Augustine encountered Christ, eventually shaping Christian theology for centuries. Behind Augustine’s brilliance stood the tears and faith of a godly mother.

Likewise, Hannah, the mother of the prophet Samuel, changed the course of Israel’s spiritual destiny through fervent prayer and sacrificial devotion. She consecrated her long-awaited son entirely to God, and Samuel rose to become a prophet, judge, and kingmaker in Israel. Her story reminds us that godly mothers do not merely raise children, they release divine purpose into future generations.

Dr CE French also recounts the story of Sister Mary, a 98-year-old intercessor in America during the 1960s. Through divine revelation, God showed her a secret bilateral agreement between the United States and Turkey before it was signed. Despite intense interrogation by federal authorities, it became clear that her insight was spiritual, not espionage. Her warning precipitated a reversal of the decision, averting national consequences. Her life exemplified the spiritual authority carried by godly, praying mothers.

Godly mothers operate on the wings of the Spirit. They are intercessors, wells of wisdom, and pillars of strength within their families. They impart courage, direction, and spiritual stability. Though increasingly rare in our generation, they still exist, quietly shaping destinies behind the scenes.

You, too, can belong to this elite company of kingdom stalwarts, women with spiritual insight and the strength of eagles. Any man blessed with such a mother, whether as a wife or parent, is deeply favoured by God. These women must be cherished, honoured, and celebrated. After God, godly mothers, particularly as wives, rank among the greatest contributors to success and stability in life. Indeed, godly mothers are priceless. Happy Mother’s Day.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]. You can connect with him on: YouTube: @VoiceoftheWatchmen, TikTok: @drayoakerele, Instagram: @drayoakerele, Facebook: @Ayo Akerele