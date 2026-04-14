In thinking about Adamawa’s future, it is important to avoid both cynicism and blind optimism. The state has seen cycles of expectation that did not always translate into lasting progress. At the same time, it retains a level of potential that makes it worth the effort to get leadership right. Thus, the decision ahead is not one about choosing a candidate but choosing a direction, and it is also about deciding whether the state continues along familiar paths or attempts a different approach grounded in experience and institutional thinking.

There are periods in the life of a people when leadership stops being a routine matter and becomes a defining decision. Adamawa is approaching such a period. The conversation ahead goes beyond who governs, to what kind of direction the state chooses for itself in a time that demands clarity and a sense of purpose. In this moment, the emergence of Ahmed Galadima Aminu into the governorship race introduces a question that goes beyond politics, as it forces a deeper reflection on what kind of leadership Adamawa requires to move from a place of potential into one of sustained progress.

I approach this conversation from a place that is both personal and professional. My academic formation took shape in the North-East, and my years teaching and working in Yola gave me a direct understanding of the realities that define Adamawa. I have walked through its institutions and seen the aspirations that exist alongside the limitations. Through my present work across Africa, particularly in climate policy and energy systems, I was further exposed on how regions with similar characteristics either advance or remain trapped in cycles that produce little change. These experiences shape how I think about leadership. They make it difficult to reduce governance to slogans or to accept ambition without evidence.

Ahmed Galadima Aminu’s story begins in Yola, where he was born and raised within a system that blends tradition with public life. His lineage, connected to the Galadima title, carries a long history of responsibility within the Adamawa emirate structure. That background is not merely ceremonial, because it reflects an early exposure to the idea that leadership is tied to trust and accountability, long before it becomes a political pursuit. But what stands out is not heritage alone, but the path he has taken across different sectors. He began his career in public service at a young age, learning the internal workings of government from an entry point that required discipline and patience. He moved into banking, where he developed a grounding in financial systems and operational control. He later transitioned into private sector administration, gaining experience in managing people and institutional expectations. Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Across Africa, one recurring weakness in governance is the absence of leaders who understand how institutions actually function. Many enter leadership from a distance, without having engaged the systems they are expected to manage. This gap often explains why policies sound promising but fail in execution. A career that cuts across public service and finance offers a different kind of preparation: one that is rooted in the mechanics of delivery. His time at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) represents the most consequential phase of his professional life. Joining as a pioneer staff member in 2002, he grew with the institution over more than two decades, eventually leading it at its highest level. It is important to state that such journey matters because it reflects institutional knowledge and a long-term view of development.

During Galadima’s leadership, the scale of PTDF’s scholarship and training programmes expanded significantly, with thousands of Nigerians gaining access to postgraduate education within and outside the country. And what is often overlooked is not just the numbers, but the system behind them. Selection processes were structured to reflect merit and geographic balance, which helped build confidence in a program that touches lives across the country. My own academic journey was supported by the same institution. The opportunity to pursue advanced studies abroad through PTDF shaped my career and exposed me to global standards in research and practice. It is one thing to speak about human capital development as a concept, but it is another to have lived through a system that attempts to deliver it at scale. That perspective makes it easier to assess whether such models can be adapted to other levels of governance.

Adamawa faces a challenge that is deeply tied to human capital. The state has a young population with limited access to structured opportunities. Many graduates leave institutions without the skills required to compete in a modern economy. This is not unique to Adamawa, but it is particularly pronounced in regions that have experienced institutional instability and underinvestment. A leadership approach that places education and institutional capacity at the centre of policy is not optional but necessary. In Galadima’s stated vision, there is a clear intention to replicate elements of the PTDF model at the state level, particularly in building a skills development system that is structured and transparent. While the idea itself is sound, the question is whether it can be adapted to the realities of a state government, where resources are more limited and competing priorities are constant. But Galadima’s record suggests that he understands that transformation does not begin with abundance but with discipline, and with the ability to design systems that prioritise impact, by attracting partnerships that stretch limited resources into measurable outcomes. This is how institutions are built in difficult environments; not by waiting for perfect conditions, but by imposing structure where there is none and insisting on results where excuses are common.

Beyond education, Adamawa’s challenges extend to employment and security, which are interconnected issues. A lack of economic opportunity often feeds instability, while weak infrastructure limits investment and growth. Addressing these issues requires coordination across sectors, not isolated interventions. From my work in climate and energy policy across African countries, I have seen how progress depends on the ability to design policies that are grounded in data and supported by institutions that can implement them. In many cases, the difference between success and failure lies in the quality of leadership driving those processes. There is also a broader dimension to consider: Adamawa is a diverse state, shaped by different communities and their traditions. Leadership in such a context requires an ability to build consensus and manage differences without deepening divisions. Those who have worked across political and institutional lines often bring a level of flexibility that is necessary in such environments.

Observers often describe Galadima as a figure who maintains relationships across different interests and avoids the sharp edges of political conflict. In a setting where politics can easily become polarised, this disposition may prove useful, because it creates room for dialogue and collaboration, which are essential for addressing complex challenges. His recent resignation from the PTDF is a transition from technocratic service to political ambition, and without doubt, that decision carries its own weight, as it reflects a willingness to move from the relative certainty of institutional leadership into the unpredictability of electoral politics. It also places his record under a different kind of scrutiny: one that goes beyond professional achievements to include public perception and political strategy. There is a symbolic element to his candidacy as well. Coming from Adamawa Central, a zone that has not produced a governor, his entry introduces a new dimension into the state’s political landscape. But while representation matters, it should be acknowledged that it must not overshadow the more important question of capacity. And the balance between both is what often defines the outcome of elections in places with diverse constituencies like Adamawa.

In thinking about Adamawa’s future, it is important to avoid both cynicism and blind optimism. The state has seen cycles of expectation that did not always translate into lasting progress. At the same time, it retains a level of potential that makes it worth the effort to get leadership right. Thus, the decision ahead is not one about choosing a candidate but choosing a direction, and it is also about deciding whether the state continues along familiar paths or attempts a different approach grounded in experience and institutional thinking. In Ahmed Galadima Aminu, Adamawa faces a serious choice: not because he is the only option, but because his candidacy represents a particular kind of leadership, and this leadership is one that is shaped by years of exposure to systems that work, and tested by responsibilities that required more than rhetoric. Indeed, for a state like Adamawa, that distinction may prove important.