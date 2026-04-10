Thank you, Uncle Chido, for being a man of remarkable and enduring humility; a true and exemplary Nigerian; a believer in the capacity and potential of young people; and a consistent supporter of those who are striving to build a better nation. Thank you for your transparent honesty and integrity, and for being, in every sense, a fine gentleman.

Uncle Chido, as he is fondly called by me and by many of his younger friends and mentees, is one of the most humble people I have been privileged to know. If humility were a person, it would be Uncle Chido. He does not merely wear humility like a garment; he embodies it. It shows not only in his appearance, but also in the way he speaks and in his disposition toward life. I have no doubt that this rare quality will feature prominently in many of the tributes that will be written about him as he marks his 60th birthday.

I first met Uncle Chido in 2010 during the preparations for the 2011 general elections. A friend had invited me to join a group of passionate young people who believed in the candidacy of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who was running for the office of president at the time. On the campaign, Uncle Chido was one of two remarkable individuals I met who worked closely with the Team Ribadu volunteer movement, which we constituted and coordinated. The other was Mr Dapo Olorunyomi, fondly called Uncle Dapsy, the publisher of Premium Times and the CEO of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

What I later came to understand was that both Uncle Chido and Uncle Dapsy had previously worked with Mallam Ribadu when he served as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). While Uncle Dapsy served as chief of staff to Mallam Ribadu, Uncle Chido was the pioneer coordinator of the Crime Prevention Unit, also known as the Fix Nigeria Initiative. In that role, he coordinated programmes designed to mobilise civil society against corruption and help build a culture of accountability around the EFCC’s anti-graft work. The initiative connected the EFCC with NGOs, media organisations and citizens, strengthening public participation in the anti-corruption agenda. This was a demonstration of Uncle Chido’s brilliance and his commitment to public accountability.

During the campaign, Uncle Chido, alongside Uncle Dapsy, placed enormous confidence in the energy and potential of young people. They encouraged us, provided support, and lent us their experience and insight. With that backing, we were able to mobilise young Nigerians across the country in support of Mallam Ribadu’s candidacy. Through that experience, I witnessed Uncle Chido’s deep commitment to the cause of a new and working Nigeria. I saw his genuine passion for young people. I also saw other qualities that define him; loyalty, gentle courage, quiet fearlessness, and transparent honesty, among others.

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Uncle Chido is also a thoroughly detribalised Nigerian. This was unfortunately misunderstood during the administration of former President Buhari when the State Security Service (SSS) briefly detained and invited him for questioning on account of the title of his book, We Are All Biafrans. Had they taken the time to read the book, they would have understood that it was not an endorsement of secession, but a powerful commentary on the economic marginalisation experienced by many Nigerians across ethnic and regional lines.

The central argument of the book is that the Nigerian state is structurally flawed and that many of the country’s recurring crises flow from that flawed foundation. In the collection of essays written between 2013 and 2016, Uncle Chido uses “Biafra” as a metaphor rather than a secessionist idea. His point is that many groups across Nigeria feel marginalised or excluded; in that sense, “we are all Biafrans” – citizens who feel alienated by the structure and governance of the country. This concern for Nigeria and its future runs through his many writings, including 60 Voices at 60, a book he published to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, which focused on reflections and solutions to the country’s enduring challenges.

Without any doubt, Uncle Chido is a model of a truly patriotic Nigerian. I count it a privilege to know him and to have developed a relationship with him. He has been an inspiration to many of us younger compatriots, consistently challenging us to continue believing in Nigeria and to sustain our quest for the realisation of its greatness. It is rare to spend thirty minutes with Uncle Chido without the conversation turning to Nigeria – its challenges and the possibilities of overcoming them. His work in the media and information literacy space is driven by a deep commitment to raising an informed and responsible citizenry. In every sense, he is a true and exemplary Nigerian.

One quality of Uncle Chido that has touched me personally is his loyalty to friends, especially in moments when they need support. If he is in town, he will make time to attend and support important moments in the lives of those around him. He has attended my conferences and even church events, including naming ceremonies. I have seen him do the same for many others – standing by colleagues during seasons of celebration as well as moments of grief. Uncle Chido is simply a beautiful human being, and I am grateful that our paths crossed.

Thank you, Uncle Chido, for being a man of remarkable and enduring humility; a true and exemplary Nigerian; a believer in the capacity and potential of young people; and a consistent supporter of those who are striving to build a better nation. Thank you for your transparent honesty and integrity, and for being, in every sense, a fine gentleman.

I pray that God grants you many more years in good health, wisdom and prosperity. May you live to see Nigeria, and indeed Africa, rise from its present challenges into the fullness of its promise in Jesus’ name. Amen!!!

Happy 60th birthday, Uncle Chido.

Olumide Fred’ Adetiba is the co-founder and executive director of the Madiba Foundation for Good Governance, Abuja.