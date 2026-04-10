A former lawmaker and security consultant, Aliyu Gebi, has denied allegations that he supplied false intelligence to foreign embassies, saying his contributions have been twisted “into something sinister” and reaffirming his loyalty to Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Mr Gebi was arrested by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) on 3 April and later granted bail. Sources with direct knowledge of the matter told the newspaper that he was taken into custody for allegedly providing what they described as “false intelligence” to foreign embassies.

According to our sources, the intelligence purportedly led some airlines to suspend or cancel flights to Nigeria. The sources also said Nigerian authorities subsequently engaged with embassies that received the information. However, they believed that the United States relied on the intelligence and issued an advisory, citing the worsening security situation.

At the time of publication, PREMIUM TIMES could not reach Mr Gebi for comment. His phone was switched off, and messages sent to him via SMS and WhatsApp were not delivered, raising suspicion that it may have been confiscated by the SSS.

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Gebi denies allegations

On Friday, Mr Gebi reached out to this newspaper by phone to clarify his position. He also shared a written rejoinder with our reporter.

The former lawmaker dismissed the allegations against him. He said he was not arrested but was only invited by the SSS to assist with an ongoing investigation.

He said his interaction with the SSS was voluntary and conducted in a cooperative manner.

“I was not arrested. I was invited to aid an ongoing investigation, and I honoured that invitation,” he said.

According to him, the agency requested access to his electronic devices, including his mobile phone, as part of its enquiries, and he complied fully.

In the rejoinder he also shared on his X handle, Mr Gebi stressed that he would never act against Nigeria’s interests or undermine its security institutions, describing himself as a committed patriot.

He suggested that the allegations against him being investigated by the SSS were twisted by his traducers.

“First, let me make something clear: I can never speak ill of our heads of security agencies, my president, or my country,” he stated. “So, for anyone to twist my contributions into something sinister is deeply painful. But I am a patriot. And patriots take the good with the bad, on behalf of the nation they love.”

He said he did not provide any intelligence that influenced foreign embassies to issue advisories against Nigeria.

“Was it the so-called ‘false intelligence’ about Abuja that made the United States issue a travel advisory covering 23 states? Let us be serious,” he stated.

This newspaper reported that the US advised its citizens to reconsider travelling to Nigeria and also asked non-essential workers to leave the country. It subsequently shut its embassy in Abuja. It based its decision on the security situation in Nigeria.

The Nigerian government has rejected the US’s stance, urging Nigeria’s partners to ensure balanced, up-to-date reporting that reflects the “progress being made” toward securing Nigeria.

Providing context, Mr Gebi recalled that during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, he publicly defended Nigeria when the United States considered evacuating embassy personnel. He said his record demonstrates his consistent support for the country.

“The record is there. I did not hide. I did not run,” he said.

The former lawmaker acknowledged the efforts of Nigeria’s security agencies, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, the SSS, and the military, noting that progress is being made in addressing insecurity.

He, however, raised broader questions about intelligence-sharing arrangements with foreign partners, suggesting that countries with established on-ground assets should already possess critical information.

“The Americans are here with boots and intelligence assets. Do they truly need someone to tell them that something is going to happen?” he asked.

“If we have reached a point where we have to inform them of impending danger, then perhaps…we need to reevaluate the relationship, based on the intelligence-sharing pact we have,” he added.

Reaffirming his commitment to Nigeria, Mr Gebi said he would continue to defend the country’s integrity.

“I love my country. I have bled for my country. And I will never stop defending it,” he said.