The man with Jesus’ abundant life no longer fears mosquitoes.

Moses chose the abundant life of Christ. The writer of Hebrews says:

“By faith Moses, when he became of age, refused to be called the son of Pharaoh’s daughter, choosing rather to suffer affliction with the people of God than to enjoy the passing pleasures of sin, esteeming the reproach of Christ greater riches than the treasures in Egypt; for he looked to the reward.” (Hebrews 11:24-26).

When God asked Moses to lead Israel to the Promised Land, Moses also offered Israel the abundant life of Jesus. He said:

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“I call heaven and earth as witnesses today against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; therefore choose life, that both you and your descendants may live.” (Deuteronomy 30:19:20).

However, Israel chose death because death included the devil’s abundant life.

The abundant life of Christ implied sometimes going without food and water. For them, it meant having manna, instead of natural food every day. But they rejected this. They wanted the abundant life of Egypt:

“They were not deprived of their craving; but while their food was still in their mouths, the wrath of God came against them, and slew the stoutest of them, and struck down the choice men of Israel. (Psalm 78:30-31).”

Paul understood this. He says:

“I have learned in whatever state I am, to be content: I know how to be abased, and I know how to abound. Everywhere and in all things, I have learned both to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and to suffer need. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:11-13).

But the Israelites would have none of this. They murmured and grumbled and grieved the Holy Spirit.

Jesus’ Abundant Life

To receive the abundant life that Jesus offers, we have to relinquish the life we have. Jesus says:

“Whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it. For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul? Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul?” (Matthew 16:25-27).

But the devil holds a contrary position. He insists that men will never willingly give up the deceitful and vainglorious, abundant life that he gives, as the ruler of this world. He tells God that, instead:

“Skin for skin! Yes, all that a man has he will give for his life.” (Job 2:4).

Rich Young Ruler

A rich young ruler confirms the devil’s prognosis. When he comes to Jesus, asking for eternal life, Jesus says to him:

“One thing you lack: Go your way, sell whatever you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, take up the cross, and follow Me.” (Mark 10:21).

The man went away sorrowful because he had many resources and was loath to give them up.

What was lacking in this rich man?

He lacked poverty, a critical ingredient in Jesus’ kingdom.

Jesus says:

“It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.” (Matthew 19:24).

Paul concurs:

“She who lives in pleasure is dead while she lives.” (1 Timothy 5:6).

Salvation from Life

Jesus’ salvation is peculiar. It is not what men presume it to be. When Jesus met a man who had been sick for 38 years, He asked him if he would like to be made whole. I thought this was strange. Why would Jesus ask a man sick for 38 years if he would like to be healed?

The Lord said to me. “I asked him because sickness was his life. He does not know what it means to be healed. To save him, I have to deliver him from the life he knows, which is a life of sickness.”

Jesus does not merely save from death. First and foremost, He saves from life. Therefore, He kills before He makes alive. This is His word of promise:

“I, even I, am He, and there is no God besides Me; I kill, and I make alive; I wound, and I heal.” (Deuteronomy 32:39).

Prosperity Gospel to the Rescue

But our pastors have the answer to this divine conundrum. They present Jesus’ abundant life as the same as the devil’s abundant life. They call this “The Prosperity Gospel.” Their churches become casinos where people come to double their money. You give them your money, and they claim Jesus will give a hundredfold return.

They even twist the word of Jesus. He says:

“Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.” (Matthew 6:33).

They change it to “Every other thing will be added to you.” This is false! Jesus only promises to add food and clothing. Paul says:

“Having food and clothing, with these we shall be content.” (1 Timothy 6:8).

Juxtaposition

The abundant life of men includes sickness. The abundant life of Jesus heals sicknesses. The abundant life of men is temporal. Jesus’ abundant life is eternal. The abundant life of men ends in death. The abundant life of Christ ends in eternal life. The abundant life of men is rich in worthlessness. The abundant life of Christ is rich in excellent things. The abundant life of men is poor towards God. The abundant life of Christ is rich towards God.

In Jesus’ kingdom, the poor are poor in money but can easily be rich in faith. James says:

“Listen, my beloved brethren: has God not chosen the poor of this world to be rich in faith and heirs of the kingdom which He promised to those who love Him?” (James 2:5).

But it is difficult for those rich in money to be rich in faith. If you have money, you do not need faith. You do not need to rely on God for anything because, as far as you are concerned:

“Money answers everything.” (Ecclesiastes 10:19).

So, the rich man has riches, but the poor man has faith. When you ask a rich man for anything, all he can give you is money. But when you ask the poor, Christ is his portion and possession.

A beggar at the Beautiful Gate asked Peter for money. It was not as if Peter had no money in his pocket. But he does not count money as his possession. The person with Christ’s abundant life is not abundant in money. He is abundant in God.

David says to God:

“You are my refuge, my portion in the land of the living.” (Psalm 142:5).

Jeremiah says likewise:

“‘The Lord is my portion,’ says my soul.” (Lamentation 3:24).

God validates this:

“The Lord said to Aaron: ‘You shall have no inheritance in their land, nor shall you have any portion among them; I am your portion and your inheritance among the children of Israel.’” (Numbers 18:20).

Therefore, Peter did not give the beggar any money. Instead, he gives him Jesus Christ, his portion. He says:

“Silver and gold I do not have, but what I do have I give you: In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, rise up and walk.” And he took him by the right hand and lifted him up, and immediately his feet and ankle bones received strength. So he, leaping up, stood and walked and entered the temple with them — walking, leaping, and praising God.” (Acts 3:6-8).

That is the abundant life. The rich can only give money. But the poor can give life in the name of Jesus. He can give compassion, mercy, goodness, all the righteous things that are in short supply in this world.

Riches of Faith

Faith is a blessing. Money is not. Solomon says:

“The blessing of the Lord makes one rich, and He adds no sorrow with it.” (Proverbs 10:22).

Faith in God gets you the abundant life. Money does not. Money adds sorrow because it does not last:

“Riches certainly make themselves wings; they fly away like an eagle toward heaven.” (Proverbs 23:5).

The Resurrection and the Life

The abundant life showed up in my ministry, Healing Wings, at its very beginning. We were in the middle of a fellowship when a woman ran out. Minutes later, someone called out my wife, Sister Mope, and another lady. They also rushed out.

After another thirty minutes, someone interrupted my preaching with terrible news. She said, “The lady had an asthma attack. I am afraid she is dead. We have tried to revive her, but to no avail.”

“Dead?” What kind of embarrassment is this? How can someone die in the middle of a service?

I rushed to the next room and found the lady lying prostrate on the floor. I knelt beside her and started to pray. I prayed all manner of prayers for a long time, but nothing happened. Then I turned to the Lord in my heart. I cried out to him in my weakness and poverty. I told Him I did not know what else to pray. I did not know what other scriptures to invoke.

Suddenly, the Lord, whose strength is made perfect in weakness, spoke to me. He said, “Femi, pray in tongues.” This was the tongue that I used to destroy so many demons in my flat.

My faith was strengthened knowing Jesus was with me. I prayed energetically in tongues.

Suddenly, the lady sneezed out of nowhere. Then she opened her eyes. Then she sat up. And the whole room collapsed with joy.

We went back to the fellowship room, dancing and praising God. But the lady sat on a chair watching us. Then the Lord spoke to me again, “Tell her to join you in the dance.”

Suddenly, this woman whom we had given up for the dead got up and danced with us. And our cup overflowed with joy.

Jesus says:

“I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11:25-26).

Yes, we believe.

The abundant life arrived in Healing Wings that day.

Abundant Life of Lazarus

Jesus took the life of Lazarus, and Lazarus died. He then raised him to newness of life. Lazarus is the classic example of a man who experienced the power of resurrection.

So, we can see the peculiar distinction of the man who has Jesus’ abundant life. He has eternal life. He has the God who heals him of sicknesses and diseases. He no longer fears mosquitoes. He is not afraid of armed robbers. He has the peace that surpasses all understanding. He has joy unspeakable and full of glory. He basks in the sunshine of the love of God. He has all things that pertain to life and godliness. He has the hope of righteousness. All things work together for his good. No weapon fashioned against him can prosper. His faith overcomes the world. He knows that what the enemy means for evil, God means for good.

He dwells in the secret place of the Most High. For in God’s presence is fullness of joy, at His right hand are pleasures forevermore.

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