Former President Goodluck Jonathan, the minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, and governors of Plateau, Anambra and Kogi have urged Nigerians to embrace selflessness, unity and faith as Christians celebrate Easter.

In separate messages, the leaders unanimously urged Nigerians to use the Easter celebration as an opportunity to reflect on the values of sacrifice, unity and love, and to work collectively towards national development.

Mr Jonathan, in his Easter message to Christians in Nigeria and across the world, called on leaders to draw inspiration from the life of Jesus Christ and live above personal interests.

He said leadership demands service, sacrifice and humility, stressing that such virtues are essential for building a peaceful and prosperous nation.

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“Easter speaks to us about faith, sacrifice and service. These are not just Christian virtues; they are the values that hold a nation together,” he said.

The former president also urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in faith despite current challenges, expressing optimism that the country would overcome its difficulties.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, urged Nigerians to embrace unity, sacrifice and national development.

Mr Dangiwa described Easter as a reminder of sacrifice, renewal and hope, noting that the values of love, resilience and unity are key to achieving national prosperity.

“These values are universal and speak to our shared aspiration to build a peaceful, united and prosperous nation,” he said.

He added that the season encourages renewed commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development, particularly in efforts to expand access to decent housing.

In his Easter message, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State called for prayers for peace in the state and the country.

Mr Mutfwang urged citizens to reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and to uphold the virtues of unity, faith and collective responsibility.

He expressed sympathy with families affected by recent incidents in the state and called for sustained prayers for healing, peace and progress.

Similarly, Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State called on citizens to reflect on the values of sacrifice, love and unity associated with Easter.

Mr Ododo urged Nigerians to prioritise the collective good over personal interests and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to security and development.

He also encouraged residents to support the less privileged and promote peaceful coexistence in their communities.

In the same vein, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State urged Christians to embrace reflection, unity and selfless service.

Mr Soludo described Easter as a symbol of hope, renewal and victory over adversity, calling on citizens to recommit to the values of love, forgiveness and reconciliation.

He said true leadership requires putting others first and choosing the path of peace, even in difficult times.