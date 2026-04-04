…welcome to the final assurance of eternity. Welcome to the night when the cheque of promises issued by the prophets is finally cashed in the bank of eternity. Welcome to the night when fear is put into prison to serve a sentence for eternity. This is the night that ended our long, frustrating journey of uncertainty. Tonight is the night. The night that soldiers, fully armed and placed to protect the body of the Lord testified that they were like dead men.Tonight is the night of irony when falsehood was dressed up as truth and punishment became a reward.

Tonight is the night. The night that ended all darkness. Tonight is the night. The night that split history. Tonight is the night. The night that sealed the wedding between heaven and earth. Tonight is the night. The night when the test of the cross became a testament of assurance. Tonight is the night. The night of promise fulfilled. Tonight is the night. The night that ended all nights. Tonight is the night. The night when all tears ended. Tonight is the night. The night when all fear melted. Tonight is the night. The night of victory. Tonight is the night. The night that ended all history. Tonight is the night. The night that answered all questions. I welcome you dear friends to the night that swallowed all nights. Tonight is the night. The night that united the voices of heaven and earth into one orchestra.

Tonight is the night. The night that those nails and thorns became a bouquet of God’s love. Tonight is the night. The night when the veil of the temple was split and the throne of God’s mercy was open to us. Tonight is the night. The night when the Golgotha, the hill of pain and suffering, became a lighthouse for our salvation. Tonight is the night. The night when the bitter vinegar became the foretaste of the blood of our redemption. Tonight is the night. The night when Pilate the judge became the accused, held prisoner by a tortured conscience which could not recognise the Truth when it stood before him. Tonight is the night. The night when mercy and justice were locked in an embrace that would bring forth peace. Tonight is the night. The night when humanity casts off the flesh and wears the spirit of immortality.

Tonight is the night. The night when salvation does not depend on finding ten righteous men but the night on which the portals of righteousness are opened for all to enter. Tonight is the night when yesterday and tomorrow are merged into one moment that our Saviour calls the Hour. Tonight is the night. The night that sleep surrenders to eternity. Tonight is the night. The night when doors closed by the disobedience of Adam and Eve give way to the portals of eternal life. Tonight is the night. The night when neither the seal on the grave nor mother earth could hold back the omnipotent one. Tonight is the night. The night when the lost sheep heard the voice of the master and returned home to safety. Tonight is the night. The night when like Thomas, our doubts are replaced by the words, My Lord and My God. Tonight is the night. The night he showed us his raw wounds. Tonight is the night. The night that made all prophesy redundant.

Tonight is the night. The night when those imprisoned by sin and death are, like Lazarus told to: come forth! Tonight is the night. The night that the betrayal of Eden finds redemption in the cross on the hill of Golgotha. Tonight is the night. The night when the stripes of humiliation, the tortured body, become testimonies of eternal love. Tonight is the night. The night we recall how Adam and Eve ate the fruit of a tree. Tonight is the night that a tree has become a cross, the symbol of our salvation and forgiveness. Tonight is the night. The night that a sword pierced his side and blood and water flowed. Tonight is the night we celebrate the waters of baptism and the blood of our redemption. Tonight is the night. The night that what was shame in our eyes, became a synonym with victory.

My dear friends, welcome to the final assurance of eternity. Welcome to the night when the cheque of promises issued by the prophets is finally cashed in the bank of eternity. Welcome to the night when fear is put into prison to serve a sentence for eternity. This is the night that ended our long, frustrating journey of uncertainty. Tonight is the night. The night that soldiers, fully armed and placed to protect the body of the Lord testified that they were like dead men.Tonight is the night of irony when falsehood was dressed up as truth and punishment became a reward. Tonight is the night. It is the night that ended all nights. Tonight, like the musician Johnny Nash said: We can see clearly now the rain is gone. All obstacles are gone!

My dear brothers and sisters, our five readings tonight are mostly from the Old Testament. The idea is to be remind us of how far we have travelled on the road of our salvation. The first reading reminds us of the story of our creation, a story that we are all familiar with. The second reading from the Book of Exodus highlights the drama of the crossing of the red sea. The third reading from the Book of Ezekiel draws our attention to the consequences of the disobedience of the people of Israel. Yet, God reveals His mercy when Ezekiel says: I will give you a new heart and place a new spirit within you, taking from your bodies your stony hearts and giving you natural hearts (Ezekiel 36: 27). The reading from the New Testament is from Romans and it speaks to the fact that: we were baptised into the death of Christ (Romans 6:3).

The Gospel recounts the drama of Mary Magdalene and her visit to the tomb. She, who was not a man or an apostle, suddenly becomes the announcer of the news of the risen Lord. She is to announce to the apostles that all is not ended and indeed a new chapter in their lives is now opening. Confused, she is told by the angel: Do not be afraid. Go and tell my brothers to go to Galilee where they will see risen Lord. From Galilee, a new ministry will begin, a ministry that we are now part of to the glory of God.

Now, my dear brothers and sisters, let me end by asking each and every one of us to examine ourselves. What we celebrate tonight is the climax of what started with Ash Wednesday. Some of us undertook the Lenten season and preparation in different ways, depending on the level of our commitment to our faith. Some fasted in different ways, others were at the Stations of the Cross, others prayed the Rosary along with other forms of devotion and works of mercy. Now, we have reached the zenith which we celebrate tonight. So, what will you take home from going forward? This celebration is our life as Christians. I therefore want to leave you with a few points to ponder between now and the next Easter night.

First, be a Mary Magdalene. Her faithfulness was rewarded and she became the first person to see Jesus when he rose from the dead. It was love, dedication and faithfulness that took her to the tomb. She went to the grave to perform a simple ritual and she thus she became a bearer of good news to the apostles.

Two, be a Veronica. In the Sixth Station of the Cross, Veronica wiped the face of Jesus. Veronica did not have the weapons to confront the soldiers, nor could she give the bloodied Jesus a new set of clothing. Moved by love, she used her head gear. She was left with an imprint of the Lord’s face! Each of us can do something to mend our broken world, to make the world a better place. Do not wait for a perfect moment or for the big stage. It may never come. God gives us the opportunities on our streets, our markets, every day and everywhere.

Three, be Simon of Cyrene. Whatever fate brings your way, any day and anywhere, take it in good faith. He was forced to help Jesus carry his cross. He could have run, but he took the challenge. Always learn to stand in the gap when circumstances present themselves.

Four, be a Joseph of Arimathea. He appeared at the right place and the right time and had his choice property at the right place. A rich man who had secured his place of final rest now has to give it up. Always be ready to make a sacrifice when the need arises. God gave us His only son. We should be ready to give the things we hold dear when the master needs it. God will be there whenever you need him.

Five, be like the thief on the right side of Jesus. It is never too late to approach the throne of God’s limitless grace and mercy. Imagine. Against the run of play, how could an armed robber be the next person to enter Heaven after Jesus? He did not even confess his sins, but it was enough that he sought for help. I often wonder, how did Jesus introduce him to His Father?

Finally dear friends, heed the words of one of my favourite songs of all time, the “Old Rugged Cross” where the writer exhorts us to: Cherish the rugged cross,/Till your trophies you lay down./Let us all cling to the old rugged cross and exchange it some day for a crown. May you receive your crown this Easter. Rejoice tonight, rejoice for the Lord is risen. A happy Easter. God bless our dear country.

Matthew Hassan Kukah is the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Nigeria.

This is the text of the sermon at the Holy Saturday Mass at the Holy Family Cathedral, Sokoto on 4th April.