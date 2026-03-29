During the holy month of Ramadan, a message arrived from Sarkin Kofar Dukawuya, Alhaji Bello Maitama. The letter praised his family’s contributions to the community and the pride they had brought to the ancient gate that once defended Kano. In recognition, the community resolved to confer upon him the traditional title of Shettiman Dukawuya.

Thirty years ago, a quiet message travelled from the ancient community of Dukawuya in Kano: a child had been born. It was an ordinary announcement, yet it emerged from a place that has never been ordinary.

Dukawuya is one of the historic gateways that once guarded the ancient walls of Kano against foreign invaders. Long before modern cities grew noisy with human traffic, Dukawuya stood as a sentinel of history, culture, and resilience. Even today, it occupies a unique intellectual geography. To its south stands Bayero University Kano (BUK); to the west, the Federal University of Education (formerly ATC/ABU); to the east, Kano Polytechnic; and to the north, the Women Teachers College (WTC) and Government Secondary School. Few communities in Nigeria are so completely encircled by institutions of learning. It is no exaggeration that Dukawuya is rightly described as the Centre of Education in Kano.

It was in this cradle of knowledge that the newborn was named Gidado, after a man remembered for his integrity during the Abacha administration. His educational journey began in two worlds at once. In the mornings, he attended Stella Maris, a Christian school in Garki, Abuja. By afternoon, he joined young pupils studying the Quran in the traditional Almajiri‑style setting in Wuye. Two systems. Two philosophies. Two streams of knowledge flowing into the same young mind. This early exposure to diversity would later define his worldview.

After primary school, he moved to Command Secondary School, Asokoro, where the culture of military discipline sharpened his sense of responsibility. Yet his parents, determined to expose him to broader experiences, later enrolled him in Alhaji Akilu Islamic School in Modibbo, the Kanoa rural environment, where life was simpler, harsher, and deeply instructive. From there, he returned to Abuja to complete his secondary education at Nigeria‑Ghana College. Each school left its imprint: faith, discipline, resilience, and curiosity.

With strong results, he gained admission into Bayero University Kano (BUK) to study Sociology and Mass Communication. Immersed in a new academic ecosystem, his performance improved steadily, surprising even those who had watched his earlier journey.

But destiny had its own interruptions. At the time, Boko Haram’s insurgency was spreading fear across Northern Nigeria. Schools, markets, and security formations were under attack. The Federal University of Education, just a short distance from Dukawuya, was among the institutions targeted by suicide bombers. Concerned for his safety, his parents made a decisive move: they relocated him to Baze University, Abuja.

Though his grandparents were born in the Ilorin Emirate and his ancestry traces back to the Kanuri people of Borno, where Shettima signifies leadership and scholarship, he and his father were born in Kano. His family is the custodian of the oldest Quran in Ilorin, brought from Kanem Bornu by their forefathers. Thus, the honour connects three regions, three cultures, and generations of history.

There, he continued his studies in Mass Communication and graduated with a Second Class Upper degree. His academic curiosity later took him beyond Nigeria’s borders to the University of Westminster in London, where he earned a Masters degree in Media Campaigning and Social Change.

Yet, education alone does not define a life. His career spans impactful roles as an intern and trainee in leading media organisations, including PREMIUM TIMES, Daily Trust, and BBC London. During his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year at Government House, Minna, he worked under a mentor who remains his current boss, learning the intricacies of crisis communication, strategic media engagement, and reputation management.

But his true passion was beginning to reveal itself: digital journalism. From that passion emerged Youth Digest, a platform he created to inspire young Nigerians through engaging stories and practical skills. Soon after, he launched the Campus Journalism Awards (CJA) and the Youth Digest Dialogue Initiative, both aimed at empowering young communicators across the country.

Determined to pursue deeper, more impactful journalism, he founded News Digest, a platform that gained more attention than anticipated. At one point, his work led to a confrontation with security operatives. He was arrested in Abuja and transported to Ilorin over an investigation by award‑winning journalist, Alfred Olufemi. A court case followed, producing an initial unfavourable judgment before this was overturned on appeal.

Even earlier, a case of mistaken identity had placed him under interrogation by the then CSP Tunde Disu‑led Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos. After careful questioning, he was cleared by the officer, who is now the Inspector‑General of Police. For a young journalist, these encounters were less frightening than they were instructive.

Meanwhile, his communication skills were opening new doors. He participated in the World PR Forum in Ghana and the UN Young Assembly in Washington, consulted for organisations and brands, and steadily built a reputation in strategic communication. His roles later included Social Media Coordinator for Baze University, Chief Communication Adviser for CISLAC/Transparency International and Special Assistant to the Director‑General of Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, a mentor whose influence he acknowledges with deep respect.

Today, 29 March, as he turns thirty, I reflect not only on the years that have passed but on the journey that continues. I celebrate my son, Gidado Yushau Shuaib, for the discipline he has shown, the challenges he has endured, and the honours he has brought to our family and community.

Recognition soon followed, including a 30 Under 30 Young Communicator honour.

But perhaps the most meaningful recognition came from home. During the holy month of Ramadan, a message arrived from Sarkin Kofar Dukawuya, Alhaji Bello Maitama. The letter praised his family’s contributions to the community and the pride they had brought to the ancient gate that once defended Kano. In recognition, the community resolved to confer upon him the traditional title of Shettiman Dukawuya.

The title carries deep symbolism. Though his grandparents were born in the Ilorin Emirate and his ancestry traces back to the Kanuri people of Borno, where Shettima signifies leadership and scholarship, he and his father were born in Kano. His family is the custodian of the oldest Quran in Ilorin, brought from Kanem Bornu by their forefathers. Thus, the honour connects three regions, three cultures, and generations of history.

Today, 29 March, as he turns thirty, I reflect not only on the years that have passed but on the journey that continues. I celebrate my son, Gidado Yushau Shuaib, for the discipline he has shown, the challenges he has endured, and the honours he has brought to our family and community.

To Shettiman Dukawuya, I say: May your path continue to be guided by knowledge, humility, and service. And may the next chapters of your story be even more remarkable than the first thirty years.

Above all, to the Dukawuya Community, we remain deeply grateful for this great honour.

Yushau A. Shuaib is the author of A Dozen Tips for Media Relations. Email: [email protected]