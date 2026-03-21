Police in Delta State have arrested 11 more suspects in connection with the alleged sexual assault of women during a local festival in Ozoro community in Isoko North LGA of the State.

The arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody to 16.

The Delta State government disclosed this in a statement shared on its official X account on Saturday, describing the development as a “major breakthrough” in ongoing investigations.

According to the statement, the latest arrests followed the analysis of video evidence and intelligence by the Commissioner of Police Special Assignment Team.

Those arrested include Samson Atukpodo, Steven Ovie, Ugbevo Samson, Afoke Akporobaro, Evidence Oguname, and six others whose identities were not immediately disclosed.

Authorities said preliminary findings indicate that the suspects exploited the festival atmosphere to perpetrate acts of sexual violence, stressing that such actions do not represent any legitimate cultural practice.

Earlier, five suspects including a community head were arrested in connection to the sexual assault.

Backstory

The arrests followed the circulation of several distressing videos online, which showed a crowd of young men attacking a woman, tearing her clothes in public, and subjecting her to various forms of molestation during a local festival.

Reports indicate that several women who were outdoors during the event, reportedly held on Thursday, were targeted for harassment. There are also unverified claims that some victims may have been raped.

Reacting earlier to the viral videos, the state’s command spokesperson Bright Edafe described the incident as “alarming, disgusting and embarrassing,” stressing that the police had launched an investigation.

“The command condemns this in totality; no custom or tradition is superior to the rights of citizens,” he said.

He also noted that the Commissioner of Police, Aina Adesola, had directed a full-scale probe into the incident. Earlier, the minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, ‎Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim ordered the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators, while describing the incidents as disturbing, unacceptable and contrary to human dignity, public safety and the rule of law.

Ms Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted that the Constitution and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP Act) provide clear protections against such offences.

While commending the swift response of the Police Command in Delta, she called for “a transparent, thorough, and accelerated investigation to ensure that all persons implicated are identified and brought to justice without delay.”

Ongoing investigation

The police reiterated their commitment to ensuring that all perpetrators are identified and prosecuted.

“The Delta State Police Command has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all those involved are identified and brought to justice, while encouraging victims and witnesses to come forward with useful information, with assurances of confidentiality.”