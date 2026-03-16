Not only was he uncharitable and disrespectful to the President, the Vice President, the Ministers, the Senators and the newly-appointed Ambassadors, many of whom have far more experience than him in governance and government, on that programme but he also insulted the collective intelligence of the Nigerian people.

For my brother Bobby Dee (Chief Dele Momodu) to compare President Tinubu to General Sani Abacha and claim that he is a dictator suggests that he is suffering from a degenerating and worrisome level of cognitive dissonance.

I love Dele and God knows I have immense respect for him, but he sounded drained, tired and broken and spoke little sense yesterday in his interview with Seun Okinbaloye of Channels TV.

May I humbly suggest to him to try and take a break from politics and political commentary for a while, get his breath back and attempt to overhaul his intellectual engine?

Not only was he uncharitable and disrespectful to the President, the Vice President, the Ministers, the Senators and the newly-appointed Ambassadors, many of whom have far more experience than him in governance and government, on that programme but he also insulted the collective intelligence of the Nigerian people.

He and his associates in the ADC should focus more on trying to build up their depleted ranks and form a strong opposition that we can look forward to engaging in the field of battle for the 2027 election, rather than continuously obsessing and talking about what our President and our party is doing.

The ADC cannot even be described as a sinking ship but rather as a badly patched up inflatable plastic life boat that has not even managed to find its bearing or leave the harbour.

It has no engine, no sails, no oars, no captain, no crew, no navigational equipment, no muscle, no firepower, no war chest, no destination and, worse of all, it is made of rubber and not steel.

How can such an ill-prepared contraption even float, let alone do battle?

It cannot possibly survive the rough seas and harsh winds of Nigerian politics because it lacks gravitas, focus, character, intelligence, discipline and strength.

It needs to be built up, better schooled, better trained, better equipped, better educated and better prepared before it can enter the field and before we can even begin to regard it as an opposition party.

Right now it can only be described as a haven and pitiful gathering of vacuous, shallow, intellectual frauds and political renegades who lack foresight and who have no direction.

The fact that they have failed to take off is not Tinubu’s fault, it is theirs.

The fact that political leaders and the Nigerian people are flocking to All Progressives Congress (APC) in droves is not only because our President and Vice President are doing well, but also because they view the ADC as nothing but a collection of disingenuous, desperate and recycled political losers, who are addicted to power, who offer no credible alternative to governance and who, like the three blind mice, are running around in circles, chasing each other’s long, mangy and wrinkled tails with nowhere to go.

Watching my brother Dele trying to speak for them is pitiful and is even more disconcerting, than his assertion that Tinubu will regret his decisions and will be deserted by everyone around him.

The Bible says “who is he that sayeth a thing and it cometh to pass when the Lord God of Hosts has commanded it not?”

Dele should listen to the Holy Spirit instead of to the pagan murmurings, strange whispers, demonic divinations and conjuring projections of the Prophets of Baal and the Witch of Endor.

To be sure Tinubu started well, he is doing well and he will, by the grace of God, end well with no regrets in 2031.

Anything short of that is the counsel of the ungodly and the manifestation and delusions of a diseased and demonised mind.

I appeal to my brother Dele: leave the ranks of the forces of darkness and join us.

You are far too good for the company you are keep.

Your presence in the ranks of the ADC is like that of a gentle, beautiful, well bred, well fed and well manicured flamingo trapped in a sea of ugly, cruel, loud, angry, starving, cackling and relentless crows and vultures.

It does not befit you.

Femi Fani-Kayode is an ambassador designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a former minister of Aviation, a former minister of Culture and Tourism, the Sadaukin Shinkafi, the Wakilin Doka Potiskum, the Otunba of Joga Orile, the Aare Ajagunle of Otun Ekiti and a legal practitioner.