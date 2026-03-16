The federal government has begun an investigation into reports of gas bubbling observed in waterways and mangrove swamps in the Bille community in the Degema local government area of Rivers State, authorities said on Monday.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said regulators have already conducted field visits to determine the source and nature of the phenomenon reported within the Oil Mining Lease 18 corridor.

In a statement issued by the minister’s spokesperson, Louis Ibah, Mr Ekpo said authorities responded after receiving reports from residents and activated a coordinated investigation involving regulatory agencies and oil and gas operators active in the OML 18 area.

“As part of the ongoing response, two joint investigation visits have already been conducted at the affected locations,” the statement said.

“During these inspections, relevant samples were collected and forwarded for laboratory analysis.”

According to the minister, preliminary findings have not established any direct link between the bubbling and oil pollution, pipeline leakage or operational failures associated with oil and gas infrastructure in the area.

He said final laboratory results are still awaited to provide definitive scientific clarification.

The minister added that the federal government has directed the regulator to intensify technical investigations, conduct additional site visits and maintain continuous monitoring of the affected areas.

“The Commission, working closely with operators in the area, remains fully committed to identifying the exact source of the gas seepage and ensuring that appropriate remedial actions are taken swiftly once investigations are concluded,” the statement said.