The Edo State Government has ordered the arrest and prosecution of students involved in a viral bullying incident at Igbinedion Education Centre.

The state Commissioner for Information, Kassim Afegbua, announced the directive on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, Punch newspaper reported.

Mr Afegbua described the incident as disturbing and unacceptable, saying the government moved swiftly after seeing the video on social media.

“It is quite disturbing. When we heard the news and saw the clips of the video, we were wondering what could have warranted such behaviour,” he said.

He stressed that there could be no justification for students bullying their peers.

“There will be no justification for that kind of treatment. It is very unacceptable,” he added.

According to the commissioner, the students involved have already been expelled by the school authorities, while the government has also directed the police to ensure they are arrested and prosecuted.

“We took action almost immediately that led to the expulsion of the students involved. But it is not just about expulsion; we also directed the police to make sure the students are properly arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Mr Afegbua also said he had contacted the Edo State Commissioner of Police to ensure the matter was being investigated.

“I placed a call to the Commissioner of Police this morning to be sure they are taking steps. He told me he is expecting the parents to bring the students involved, and after investigations, they will be charged in court,” he said.

Police commence investigation

Meanwhile, the police in Edo State said they have commenced an investigation into the incident.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Sunday, the police spokesperson in the state, Eno Ikoedem, said the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, had directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area to carry out a detailed inquiry.

“The Nigeria Police Force, Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that it is aware of the viral video circulating on social media showing a disturbing incident of bullying involving a schoolboy at Igbinedion Secondary School,” the statement said.

The police said the school management confirmed that the students involved had already been expelled as part of disciplinary measures.

Despite this action, the command said a comprehensive investigation was ongoing and assured the public that those responsible would be made to face the law in line with their ages and the provisions of the law.

The police also condemned bullying and other forms of violence among students.

The bullying video

The incident gained public attention after a video shared on social media platforms, including Facebook, showed four male students beating and kicking another student, beginning with a heavy-head knock.

One of the students was seen dragging the victim by his suit and stomping on his chest while the boy cried in pain.

It is, however, unclear when the incident occurred.

The Edo State Ministry of Education has also set up a five-member committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify all those involved.