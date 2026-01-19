Under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Moshood Olahundare Jimoh, the Command increasingly recognised that modern policing extends beyond patrols and arrests into the contested arena of public information. Its response — measured, timely, and increasingly structured — signals a growing understanding that communication itself is now a frontline of security.

In Lagos, as in many parts of Nigeria, misinformation often travels faster than emergency sirens. In a megacity of over 20 million people, a single misleading video or unverified claim can spark panic, deepen distrust in institutions, or inflame political and social tensions within hours. In such an environment, silence by security agencies is no longer neutral; it is consequential.

Throughout 2025, the Lagos State Police Command confronted this reality repeatedly. Under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Moshood Olahundare Jimoh, the Command increasingly recognised that modern policing extends beyond patrols and arrests into the contested arena of public information. Its response — measured, timely, and increasingly structured — signals a growing understanding that communication itself is now a frontline of security.

Between September and December 2025, the Command relied on a series of detailed and carefully crafted press statements to counter false narratives, clarify facts, and calm public anxiety during moments of heightened tension. Taken together, these interventions illustrate how strategic communication has become an indispensable tool of public order management in Lagos.

A defining example came on 7 September 2025, when Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, during a live interview on Arise News Television, accused the police of colluding with political thugs to impose a one-party agenda in Alimosho. In a politically charged atmosphere, such an allegation could easily have ignited street tension.

Rather than engage in rhetorical exchanges, the Lagos State Police Command responded with facts. It released a clear timeline confirming that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had formally notified the police of a sensitisation programme held on 6 September, while no notification had been received from Rhodes-Vivour for any rally. It further explained that police intervention at a church premises occurred only after worshippers raised distress calls over what they described as an unauthorised political gathering.

By anchoring its response in records, timestamps, and established procedure — and by doing so promptly — the Command shifted the conversation from political accusation to lawful process and public order. In doing so, it helped defuse a potentially volatile situation.

A similar approach followed the demolition exercise in Oworonshoki. On 26 October 2025, social media posts alleged police brutality during the operation. The Command swiftly clarified that the demolition was carried out by urban development authorities after months of notice and compensation, while the police were deployed solely to maintain law and order. According to the statement, no violence or harassment occurred.

This clarification mattered. Demolition exercises in Lagos are emotionally charged and easily politicised. Without timely correction, misinformation can escalate into protests or reprisals. By restoring context, the police communication helped calm nerves and redirect attention to due process.

Public outrage surged again on 11 November 2025, following reports that the police had attempted to release a foreign national accused of defiling children. The story spread rapidly, tapping into deep fears about elite impunity and institutional cover-ups.

The Command responded decisively. It stated that no Lebanese national was involved, outlined the role of the Gender Unit, confirmed that both the child and the mother denied any molestation, and assured the public that investigations were ongoing and that outcomes would be made public.

Here, tone proved as important as content. The police did not dismiss public concern; they acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue, explained investigative procedures, and identified oversight mechanisms. This transparency slowed speculation and reassured child-rights advocates that the matter was being handled responsibly.

Another flashpoint emerged on 23 November 2025, when media reports claimed that the Commissioner of Police had defied a court order at the Nestoil premises. In its response, the Command detailed when the order was received, how verification was conducted, and the precise time officers were withdrawn. It emphasised that the police have no authority to seal premises and that court orders were obeyed promptly.

In any democracy, even the perception of disobedience to court orders can erode public confidence. By grounding its response firmly in legal procedure and documented timelines, the Command protected its institutional credibility.

Viral videos posed a different challenge. On 30 November 2025, a widely circulated clip showed a police officer in a physical confrontation with a bus conductor in Ikorodu. Rather than deny the footage, the Command confirmed the officer’s identity, explained the context of the encounter, and announced that an investigation into the officer’s conduct had commenced. It also reminded the public that resisting arrest remains a criminal offence.

This balanced approach — acknowledging concern while reinforcing legal boundaries — reduced the risk of mob judgment and demonstrated a willingness to hold officers accountable.

On 11 and 12 December 2025, two separate incidents again underscored how quickly misinformation can generate fear. In one, a Lagos State Task Force inspector was assaulted by a mob following false claims of theft. The police clarified the facts, confirmed disciplinary action against the officer for unprofessional conduct, and announced the arrest of 13 suspects involved in the assault.

In another instance, reports circulated that gunmen had invaded Ajebo community. The Command clarified that the situation arose from a land dispute, not an armed attack, and confirmed that no deaths or injuries occurred. In both cases, timely factual correction prevented panic and potential retaliatory violence.

Collectively, these responses reveal a Command that increasingly treats information as a core security issue. Misinformation fuels fear, fear breeds disorder, and accurate information restores balance.

That said, there is room for improvement. Press releases, while effective, often arrive after false narratives have already gained traction online. The Command would benefit from stronger real-time digital engagement, simplified fact summaries tailored for social media, and regular public briefings that educate citizens on basic verification practices. Partnerships with credible media organisations and independent fact-checkers could further strengthen trust.

Ultimately, public confidence grows when truth is timely, clear, and consistent. In 2025, the Lagos State Police Command demonstrated that silence is no longer an option in the age of viral falsehoods. By choosing engagement over withdrawal — and facts over force — it has shown that in modern policing, defending the truth is itself an act of security.

Adebisi Adams Oyeshakin writes via [email protected].