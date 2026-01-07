The year 2026 is an Almond Year, marked by early, sudden, rapid, swift, and immediate fulfilment of numerous longstanding prophecies, whether personal, familial, or national. Embrace this season with expectation, discernment, and expectation, while aligning your faith with the manifestation of the Lord’s word in your life.

After persistently seeking the Lord concerning His mind for the coming year, the word of the Lord came to me with unmistakable clarity and power. The Lord said to me, “The year 2026 is the Year of the Lord’s Performance.” It is an Almond Year. The almond tree is typically the first tree to appear at the beginning of a new year. In the Jewish tradition, the almond tree (shkediya) is recognised as one of the earliest to bloom as the new agricultural cycle commences.

“Moreover the word of the Lord came to me, saying, “Jeremiah, what do you see?” And I said, “I see a branch of an almond tree.” Then the Lord said to me, “You have seen well, for I am ready to perform My word” (Jeremiah 1:11–12).

The almond tree embodies earliness, suddenness, swiftness, and immediacy. It appears abruptly. It emerges quickly. Prophetically, this signifies that the year 2026 will manifest the Lord’s performance in a manner comparable to the emergence of the almond tree.

“For as the rain comes down, and the snow from heaven, And do not return there, But water the earth,

And make it bring forth and bud, That it may give seed to the sower and bread to the eater, So shall My word be that goes forth from My mouth;

It shall not return to Me void, But it shall accomplish what I please, And it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it.” (Isaiah 55:10–11)

In Jeremiah 1:12, the Lord emphasises that Jeremiah saw only a branch of the almond tree, not the complete tree. This carries significant prophetic meaning: the year 2026 marks the beginning of a season in which the fulfilment of the Lord’s word will unfold, sometimes partially, sometimes incrementally, and at times in full manifestation.

Many have long waited for the fulfilment of personal promises and longstanding prophecies, either received directly from the Lord or through trusted prophetic vessels. Many have endured private pain, silent tears, and seasons of profound discouragement. But as you enter 2026, you are stepping into the onset of the fulfilment of what God has spoken, and it will occur swiftly. It is undeniably the Year of the Lord’s Performance. Hear again what the Lord declared to David:

“He sends out His command to the earth; His word runs very swiftly.” (Psalm 147:15).

Below is the summary of the prophetic direction for 2026 that I received from the Lord.

The year 2026 is an Almond Year, marked by early, sudden, rapid, swift, and immediate fulfilment of numerous longstanding prophecies, whether personal, familial, or national. Embrace this season with expectation, discernment, and expectation, while aligning your faith with the manifestation of the Lord’s word in your life. Many who have been waiting upon the Lord for the fulfilment of prophetic words, personal revelations, and specific divine instructions will witness answers to their prayers in 2026, quickly, rapidly, and unexpectedly.

It is the Year of the Lord’s Performance.

For some, the fulfilment may not arrive in its entirety at once. It may unfold in phases. Celebrate the arrival of the first portion of your blessing, for the remaining portion will follow. This is an Almond Year in which even a branch of the almond, the early sign, will begin to appear. You must be discerning enough to recognise the beginning of your long-awaited miracle, even in its smallest form. For instance, the marital breakthrough you have prayed for might begin with an engagement with someone that does not align perfectly with your initial expectations. Be discerning.

It is still the Year of the Lord’s Performance.

Beginning as early as the 1st of January, 2026, numerous pleasant surprises, breakthroughs, long-delayed answers to prayer, and fulfilled prophecies will start to unfold, sometimes in small increments and sometimes in complete packages.

It is the Year of the Lord’s Performance.

Just as the almond tree begins to blossom early each year, many destinies will likewise begin to blossom starting in January, especially for those who have previously received a genuine word from the Lord and have waited patiently for its fulfilment.

It is the Year of the Lord’s Performance.

The period has arrived for specific judgments upon the enemies of the Church, the adversaries of nations, and those who destroy or waste destinies. God will swiftly and decisively execute His judgments on particular nations and individuals from January 2026 onward. Significant exposures of hidden sins in the church will occur. There will be judgment upon wicked political leaders across various nations, beginning in January 2026. It is the Year of the Lord’s Performance, when the Lord will begin fulfilling promises, prophecies, and written judgments.

It is the beginning of a season marked by the Lord’s swiftness and quickness in correction, judgment, enforcement, and the fulfilment of His word and divine agenda on the earth.

It is the Year of the Lord’s Performance.

The Lord will perform wonders in your life. The Lord will perform miracles in your life. The Lord will fulfil His words concerning you. 2026 is the year you have been anticipating. It is the year of the Lord’s performance.

“He sends out His command to the earth; His word runs very swiftly.” (Psalm 147:15)

Happy New Year.

