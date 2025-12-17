Until Africa returns to this fundamental truth, that no one is above the law and that justice must be blind to privilege, the continent will continue to chase shadows. Let us be mindful that corruption is merely a symptom; the true disease lies in the prevailing lack of respect for the rule of law, for a just process and a fair justice system.

For decades, we have been made to believe that African leaders are corrupt, lack the desire for inclusive development, and are motivated by a perpetual hold on power — Perpetualism. While I do not dispute these claims, I believe they only describe the symptoms of a deeper human condition. Corruption, after all, is not a uniquely African phenomenon; it is a universal instinct of self-preservation and greed.

Come to think of it: how then do we explain the recurring scandals in the United States, the imprisonment of former presidents in France and South Korea, or the frequent resignations from Britain’s Parliament? The common denominator is corruption. Whereas scores of similar incidents happen in Africa, and the perpetrators are never held accountable! The key difference lies, therefore, not in human morality but in the facelessness of justice; where the law is supreme, impartial, and blind to power.

It is, therefore, not about how much a nation spends on anti-corruption agencies or how many institutions are created to measure integrity; the real question is how much respect a society accords the process and outcomes of justice.

Respect commands honour.

Honour breeds wealth.

Wealth facilitates development.

Development creates opportunity.

Opportunity built on inclusion guarantees social justice.

Social justice defines sustainability.

The Problem with Weak Institutions

The questions, therefore, are: Why has there been a persistent effort to tell the story of how corrupt Africa is, rather than focusing on how to build a strong, virile, free, and fair judiciary? Why is there a prevailing drive to nurture a culture that disrespects institutions, a dominant trend across Africa, unfortunately, all in the name of exercising authority? These are very pertinent questions that I cannot address within the scope of this piece. It should, however, be known that:

“Without strong institutions, legitimate authority can never exist!”

Historically, Africa was known for its virile institutions that legitimised authority, not the other way around. Kings, chiefs, and community leaders derived their power from the consent and confidence of the people, guided by systems of accountability, tradition, and justice.

Without a culture that elevates judicial independence and institutional integrity, corruption will remain a symptomatic scourge, exposing the insecurities of office holders. Yet, the true factor undermining inclusive development is a weak judiciary system. Respect for law and process is, therefore, not a bureaucratic ideal; it is the foundation upon which sustainable development is built.

It is this inversion, where authority now seeks to legitimise institutions instead of being legitimised by them, that lies at the heart of the continent’s governance crisis. Mind you, I am not talking about uncivilised regimes; rather, I am referring to democratically elected leaders who have subjugated institutions with reckless use of authority.

Why Real Development Depends on Respect for Law and Process

Investment will only thrive in an environment that guarantees the rule of law. Natural endowments can only be translated into viable investment projects in locations where institutions are respected and processes are dignified. Citizens respond positively to governance when those in authority demonstrate commensurate respect for institutions. Setting targets without the will and commitment to build strong supporting structures amounts to wasted effort. True progress can only be measured in an environment that values honour, generates and transfers sustainable and equitable wealth, and promotes inclusive opportunities.

Global Lessons: How the Rule of Law Works

Across the world, nations that have progressed are not free of corruption, but they have mastered the art of making the law work. In South Korea, two former presidents, Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak, were tried and convicted for corruption-related offences. In France, former President Nicolas Sarkozy faced conviction for influence peddling and is currently in jail. In the United States, the judiciary continues to demonstrate its independence, indicting even former presidents and restraining the incumbent President in exercising reckless authority. In the United Kingdom, government ministers and members of Parliament regularly resign over ethical breaches, no matter how small. These examples illustrate that the strength of a nation lies not in the perfection of its people but in the impartiality of its institutions.

The Statistics Speak

Data from the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index (2024) reinforces this reality. The global average score stands at 43 out of 100, while Sub-Saharan Africa averages 33, reflecting the region’s weak enforcement mechanisms. By contrast, countries such as Denmark (90), Finland (88), and Singapore (84), all with strong rule-of-law traditions, rank among the least corrupt nations. Within Africa, Seychelles (72), Botswana (57), and Rwanda (57) outperform many peers due to their relatively stronger governance frameworks and independent judicial systems. Meanwhile, Nigeria (26) and Kenya (32) continue to lag, not for lack of anti-corruption agencies, but because justice is often negotiable.

African leaders, and indeed Nigerian leaders, must be circumspect of the emerging global order and conscious of the widening governance and economic gaps within and beyond their sphere of authority. The continued misuse of resources and the politicisation of justice will only breed a dislocated country and cities, ones where deprivation becomes a norm, discontent a culture, and underdevelopment an inheritance.

While this article is not intended to appraise the performance of Nigeria’s various anti-graft institutions, it is clear that, despite their efforts, these bodies have not been fully efficient or effective in achieving their mandates. Their presence has acted as a restraining factor, but lasting change depends on a culture where arrests, cautions, convictions, and voluntary resignations of publicly proven ‘authority abusers’ become the norm.

The Cost of Disregarding Institutions

A Call to Restore Institutional Integrity

Agenda 2063 may seem far off, but the journey toward its realisation depends fundamentally on societies that respect institutions rather than authority. Africa’s renaissance will not come from new slogans or reform templates, but from the restoration of a culture where justice is impartial, authority is accountable, and institutions are inviolable. This process must begin with African leaders empowering the African Union Commission to act decisively, ensuring that continent-wide governance standards are respected, institutional integrity is reinforced, and that Africa can speak with a unified and credible voice on the global stage.

Dipo Baruwa is a business climate development analyst.