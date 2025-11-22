To set the record straight: the Kujeni community and others mentioned in Mr Binniyat’s video report were attacked and displaced under the El‑Rufai administration — long before Governor Uba Sani assumed office. Furthermore, the present administration has NEVER granted amnesty to any bandit, approved any rehabilitation plan for bandits, reintegrated them into society, or ordered free medical care for them.

As Kaduna State faces its own share of the attempts by terrorists and bandits to exploit the transition period occasioned by the change of guard in the Nigerian military hierarchy, by seeking to regroup and unleash mayhem, citizens must place the interest of the state and nation above all other considerations. We must refrain from politicising security breaches to avoid giving terrorists the impression that they are gaining ground and thus enabling their motivation to attack even more. This, coupled with Joseph Joubert’s wise saying that, “Those who never retract their opinions (whenever necessary) love themselves more than they love the truth,” explains my sudden and courageous decision to write this piece.

For over a decade, successive governments at different levels have failed to nip our security challenges in the bud. But the past two-and-a-half years have been remarkably different. Despite occasional flashes of attacks in some parts of the country, we must acknowledge the improvements recorded by both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in the security sector.

As I highlighted in my 6 August, 2024 article, published in Daily Post and titled, “National Protests: Government’s Proactiveness and Silence of Opposition Parties,” “…the Federal and State Governments’ initiatives have combined to open a new page of hope in the war against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality in Nigeria—and in Kaduna State in particular.”

“Even an armchair critic cannot help but admit that our highways are now relatively safer, our communities more peaceful, and our displaced persons are gradually resettling.”

We are witnessing a deviation from the reactionary approach of previous state and federal administrations toward precautionary measures that engage citizens, gather credible intelligence, and ensure timely interventions — often taking the war to the hideouts of terrorists and bandits. In just over two years, more than ten bandit and terrorist commanders have been neutralised, with many others targeted for decimation.

Similarly, Senator Uba Sani’s complete departure from the high‑handed, divisive, lopsided, and provocative approach of his predecessor, toward a more inclusive, compassionate, and equitable governance model is enhancing collaboration and rebuilding trust between the government and the people. His establishment of an Elders Advisory Council co‑chaired by General Zamani Lekwot (rtd.) and Alhaji Abubakar Mustapha, along with the restoration of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Board, which was scrapped by the previous administration, attests to his commitment in this regard.

The clouds of darkness and despair that once hovered over our dear state are being blown away by the breeze of hope ushered in by the Uba Sani administration. The litany of illegal demolitions, mass disengagement of workers, disobedience to court orders, bastardisation of age‑long institutions, coercive policy implementation, censorship of the press, and the arrest and incarceration of dissenting voices — combined with wanton killings, maiming, and kidnapping without succour for victims — has given way to stories of shared vision for a united, peaceful, and prosperous Kaduna State.

Investments in infrastructure, health, education, social welfare, agriculture, industry, and, of course, security are combining to give Kaduna State citizens renewed hope, despite the huge loan liabilities inherited from the El‑Rufai administration. Senator Uba Sani is turning towns and villages across the 23 Local Government Areas into construction sites, creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs and uplifting lives in the process.

In healthcare, primary and secondary facilities are being upgraded, with the General Hospitals in Sabon Tasha and Kawo standing out. In a little over two years, 67 new secondary schools have been built and equipped with desks, chairs, and other instructional materials, while the construction of 2,326 new and renovation of 707 existing classrooms across all 23 local government areas have been undertaken.

The Urban Mass Transit Scheme (which some of us criticised at inception) has evolved into a viable social programme easing transportation for commuters in and around the metropolis. Meanwhile, the yearly distribution of free fertiliser and stipends to farmers and vulnerable households has boosted food production and reduced poverty and hunger.

Most importantly, the vast majority of rural communities that were previously reduced to near spectators in the developmental process are once again co‑equals in the power and resource control structure of the state.

This is why Mr Luka Binniyat’s recent video regarding a displaced Adara community, though perhaps well‑intentioned, is laced with distorted facts and half‑truths. His claim that the Uba Sani administration has granted state pardon or amnesty to bandits, reintegrated them into society, or provided them with free medical care, while victims continue to suffer, is not only ridiculous but misleading.

To set the record straight: the Kujeni community and others mentioned in Mr Binniyat’s video report were attacked and displaced under the El‑Rufai administration — long before Governor Uba Sani assumed office. Furthermore, the present administration has NEVER granted amnesty to any bandit, approved any rehabilitation plan for bandits, reintegrated them into society, or ordered free medical care for them.

Instead, Governor Uba Sani has adopted a multidimensional approach centered on collaboration — working with religious and community leaders to dialogue with bandit leaders where they are open to engagement, and collaborating with federal security forces to protect lives and property where dialogue fails.

Additionally, Governor Uba Sani has prioritised the welfare and resettlement of internally displaced persons by setting up a committee under the leadership of his deputy, Her Excellency, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balaraba, tasked with developing modalities for their safe return to their ancestral homes, while also building free homes for those opting to resettle in the city.

These initiatives, though laudable, require both time and patience, given the scale of devastation and years of neglect suffered by these IDPs and their ravaged communities before Senator Uba Sani’s emergence. To say the least, therefore, what the governor and his administration deserve is commendation, not condemnation — factual representation of the issues, not half‑truths.

As a veteran journalist, Mr Binniyat has a duty to balance his passion for highlighting the plight of these communities with his commitment to national security and the peace and prosperity of Southern Kaduna. His skills and experience in conflict reporting should not be limited to playing the “blame game,” but should also help address the menace of “informants,” primarily involving youths in communities where attacks and kidnappings remain recurrent despite continuous security interventions.

Ultimately, we can overcome banditry through partnership and shared commitment to intelligence gathering and community policing. Investigative reports on conflicts or their aftermath — such as Mr Binniyat’s — can be veritable tools if channeled to the right quarters. Anything contrary risks giving terrorists and bandits a sense of victory and emboldening them to strike more communities.

The choice is ours to make, and Mr Luka Binniyat has an opportunity to lead from the front in this regard.

I wish both President Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani success in their efforts to secure our communities and make Nigeria and Kaduna State more prosperous for us all.

Edward John Auta is historian, Opposition Stalwart, and Promoter of Peace and Peaceful Coexistence in Kaduna State. Email: [email protected]