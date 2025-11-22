In Eruku, prayers ascended

and bullets answered first.

Church doors splintered;

a sanctuary of hope

transfigured into an altar of smoke and screams.

Three worshippers collapsed beside their Bibles,

their blood seeping like unanswered supplications

across the fissured concrete.

The pastor was dragged into the night,

his lamentations swallowed by bush paths

now highways for the damned.

Elsewhere, in the same beleaguered land,

Musa

who had dedicated his life to the green-white-green

was ensnared by ISWAP’s shadowed hands.

An ambush.

A loyal soldier struck down,

while the very soil he bled for

continued offering its children

as sacrifices to a god of ceaseless violence.

In Tsafe, a teacher’s blood

stained the blackboard,

and students, tender, unripe dreams

were plucked into darkness

like fruit stolen from a summer orchard.

Parents waited at dawn

for children who would never return

to the sun.

And in Yelwata

O Yelwata!

the night reeked of fire, gasoline, rifles, machetes.

Over two hundred souls

were scattered like broken millet in a tempest.

Three thousand fled barefoot through flames and memory,

bearing only grief upon their backs.

Among the ashes of their homes,

only bones remembered their names.

Security forces murmured

that they were “overwhelmed”

a truth, indeed,

but also a verdict upon a nation

forgetting, with each passing day,

how to protect its own.

Then Maga:

another school,

another set of daughters abducted,

while the world averted its weary gaze.

Twenty-five schoolgirls vanished,

their vacant beds still warm,

echoing the enduring horror of Chibok

a wound that refuses to scar.

And what did Ali,

crowned ringmaster of this macabre circus,

do as the nation burned?

He junketed across the globe,

smiled for cameras, shook foreign hands,

while ordinary citizens perished

at the hands of terrorists.

Ali proclaimed his depression

over the surge in violence,

vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

But these are hollow words,

echoes repeated each time killers strike,

empty gestures devoid of meaning.

This is the same Ali who demanded

his predecessor resign

for failing to curb insecurity.

Now that the darkness deepens under his own watch,

will he resign too?

When he speaks,

his energies are devoted to shaping narratives rather than saving lives,

arguing that the slaughter should not be called Christian genocide,

as if polishing perception

could heal a bullet wound,

as if discourse could halt a machete.

For every massacre,

justice remains elusive.

For every abduction,

no answers arrive.

For every grave,

the silence grows heavier.

Within Ali’s court,

some jesters are fingered

as sponsors of the very darkness

that devours our children.

Impunity reigns

loud, shameless, barefoot,

dancing atop the rubble of despair.

Nigeria, O Nigeria…

how long will you breathe

with a knife lodged in your throat?

Churches and mosques burn.

Schools fall silent.

Villages bleed.

And Ali and his pack of clowns

sit in their gilded halls,

calculating narratives,

while the streets run red,

while mothers cry for sons who will never return,

while children vanish into the night.

Osmund Agbo is a medical doctor and author. His works include Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles. His latest works, Pray, Let the Shaman Die and Ma’am, I Do Not Come to You for Love, have just been released. He can be reached through: [email protected]