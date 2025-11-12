Nigeria has already been invaded, not by America, but by its own failures. Our invaders are corruption, indifference, lack of vision, and a culture that rewards mediocrity while punishing merit. These forces have conquered our society more thoroughly than any foreign army could. Every time a child is denied education, a road remains unbuilt, a doctor leaves the country, or a citizen is killed without justice, the invasion deepens. The tragedy is that we have learnt to live with it. We have adjusted to chaos and begun to treat it as normal life.

In recent days, Donald Trump caused a global stir after publicly suggesting that the United States might send troops or carry out air strikes in Nigeria, unless the Nigerian government stopped what he described as the record killings of Christians. His words were not casual. They implied a possible military action against Africa’s most populous nation. Nigeria quickly rejected the accusation, insisting that it is not a religiously intolerant country. But the conversation his remarks unleashed is more revealing than the threat itself.

As a Nigerian, I am indifferent to the idea of America invading Nigeria. My indifference does not mean I support the idea, nor does it mean I dismiss its potential danger. It simply means I understand where responsibility lies. In life, I have learnt that things will not always go the way you wish. There are matters within your control and others outside it. The issue of an American invasion is outside my control. It belongs to those who were elected to protect Nigeria’s sovereignty. That is their job. Let them deal with it.

What interests me is the sudden moral outcry from people who say America never invades a country and leaves it better than it was. They point to places like Afghanistan as evidence. But I find their argument incomplete. My question is simple. Do they not see that Nigeria already resembles the very places they mention as cautionary tales? What moral high ground are we defending when poverty, disease, kidnappings, illiteracy, and hunger have already reduced life here to a daily struggle? People speak as though we live in a model society whose peace and prosperity are under threat from foreign hands. That is far from the truth. This country already mirrors the worst images we claim to fear.

Some argue that a foreign invasion would destroy our sovereignty, as if the concept of sovereignty still has meaning when millions cannot depend on the state for safety or dignity. True sovereignty is not the ability to fly a flag or hold elections every four years. It is the ability to guarantee life, liberty, hope, and the pursuit of happiness for your people. In that sense, we lost sovereignty long ago. What remains is the illusion of it.

The refusal to admit how bad things are is one of the most dangerous traits among us. We imagine that disaster will come from outside, when in fact we have been living inside it for decades. America cannot possibly come and do to us worse than what we are already enduring. What could be worse than kidnappings, killings, or the stabbing of innocent persons simply because they hold a phone on the street? What could be worse than the banditry that plagues entire communities, or the endless violence that has become routine? What could be worse than hunger, begging, disease, and a system that leaves the weak to perish in silence? The only scenario worse than this is civil war itself.

Nigeria has already been invaded, not by America, but by its own failures. Our invaders are corruption, indifference, lack of vision, and a culture that rewards mediocrity while punishing merit. These forces have conquered our society more thoroughly than any foreign army could. Every time a child is denied education, a road remains unbuilt, a doctor leaves the country, or a citizen is killed without justice, the invasion deepens. The tragedy is that we have learnt to live with it. We have adjusted to chaos and begun to treat it as normal life.

The truth is that no one can save us but us. No army can plant integrity, and no superpower can manufacture leadership. What the United States, China, or Europe does is secondary. The central question is what Nigeria is willing to do for itself. Until that changes, we will continue to live in a self-inflicted crisis that looks exactly like the foreign disaster we claim to fear. So let the leaders who were chosen to protect the country face the burden of this debate.

The debate about invasion exposes something deeper. Many Nigerians are more offended by the idea of foreign interference than by the failure of their own leaders. They treat sovereignty as sacred but life as disposable. They see insult in Trump’s words but not in the daily humiliation that citizens face under the assault of domestic rule. This misplaced pride is the reason progress remains impossible. A nation that cannot admit its sickness cannot begin to heal. Those who say foreign powers always leave places worse should ask themselves whether Nigeria has ever truly been better. Afghanistan had decades of war, but Nigeria has had decades of decay. The difference is only in appearance. Our decay is slower and less dramatic, but its outcome is the same.

What truly deserves our anger is not Trump’s rhetoric but our own dysfunction. It is the system that allowed this conversation to sound plausible in the first place. It is the leadership that cannot secure its citizens but insists on being treated as untouchable. It is the silence of a people who no longer expect better. If we fixed ourselves, no foreign leader would dare to speak of invasion. Respect in the global order is earned by competence, as opposed to being demanded by pride. I remain indifferent because I have accepted that some matters lie beyond my control. But what lies within it is my right to speak honestly about the state of my country. I know that a foreign invasion may not be the solution. But I also know that it would not take a foreign power to destroy Nigeria as we have already done most of that work ourselves. The challenge now is whether we can rebuild.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu ([email protected]) wrote from Abuja, Nigeria.