In The Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds, may the blessings and peace be upon our beloved master Prophet Muhammad, the last of Prophets, on his family, and all his companions.

Dear brothers and sisters! Allah Almighty says:

“Verily, Allah will not change the condition of a people as long as they do not change their state themselves.” [Qur’an, 13:11]

This is an important Qur’anic verse which indicates that Allah Almighty, in His perfect justice and wisdom does not change the condition of the people from good to bad or from bad to good, from ease to hardship or from hardship to ease, unless they change their condition themselves. So if they are in a state of righteousness and goodness and they change, Allah will change things for them with punishment, calamities, hardship, drought, famine, hunger, poverty, insecurity, disunity and other kinds of punishments as appropriate requital. Allah the Most High says:

“And your Lord is not at all unjust to His servants.” [Qur’an, 41:46]

Or He may give them respite and give them time so that they might turn to the right path, but if they do not then they will be seized unexpectedly, as He says:

“So, when they forgot the warning with which they had been reminded, We opened for them the gates of every (pleasant) thing, until in the midst of their enjoyment in that which they were given, all of a sudden, We took them (in punishment), and lo! They were plunged into destruction with deep regrets and sorrows.” [Qur’an, 6:44]

Meaning despairing of all goodness.

We seek refuge in Allah from His punishment and wrath.

Or they may be given respite until the Day of Resurrection, when their punishment will be more severe, as Allah Almighty says:

“Consider not that Allah is unaware of that which the wrongdoers do, but He gives them respite up to a Day when the eyes will stare in horror.” [Qur’an, 14:42]

Meaning that they are given respite until after death, and that will be a greater and more severe punishment.

Or they may be in a state of evil and sin, then they repent to Allah and turn back to Him, and they regret their sins and adhere to obedience, so Allah changes their state of wretchedness, hardship, poverty and hunger to ease, unity and righteousness because of their good deeds and their repentance to Allah Almighty. It says in another Qur’anic verse:

“That is so because Allah will never change a grace which He has bestowed on a people until they change what is in their ownselves.” [Qur’an, 8:53]

Also this Qur’anic verse tells us that if they are in a state of ease, comfort and goodness, then they change and turn to sin, their situation will be changed — there is no power and no strength except with Allah. Or they may be given respite, as stated above. The opposite is also true: if they were in a state of evil and sin, or disbelief and misguidance, then they repent, regret their sin and adhere to obedience to Allah, Allah will change their situation from bad to good; He will change their disunity into unity and harmony; He will change their hardship to ease, well being and plenty; He will change their situation from draught, famine, lack of water and so on to rainfall, fertile land and other kinds of goodness.

Respected brothers and sisters! The Muslim Ummah is daily faced by a host of new problems and difficulties. Now and again, reports of untold oppression and barbarism against Muslims are received. Their lives, property and self-respect is trampled upon and worse than that, their religious matters are tampered and interfered with, their Mosques are under constant threat of being converted into temples and are disallowed proper implementation of their Islamic personal law.

Despite this, the Muslim considers these to be chance occurrences or mere coincidences, thus never pausing to even consider the actual cause and reason behind this suffering. At the most, a few concerned souls, who are momentarily stirred by this state of affairs, call up some fancy conference, pass a few vague resolutions and disappear back into oblivion, contented that they have fulfilled their duties towards Islam.

A dire need exists for us to study the Qur’an and Hadith (Sunnah) and thereby realise the primary cause for our problems, disgrace and downfall. It is an undisputed axiom of reality that no incident occurs in this Universe accidentally. We as Muslims believe that every occurrence is directly by the command and doing of Almighty Allah. However, every occurrence has been assigned an outward cause, that apparently seems to control and govern it. Thus our difficulties are also governed by causes which Allah and His Messenger (Peace be upon him) have explained to us in the Qur’an and Sunnah (Hadith). Allah the Most High says:

“And whatever calamity befalls you, it is due to your own doings and Allah forgives many of your shortcomings.” [Qur’an, 42:30]

And He Almighty says:

“Corruption has spread on water and land due to the doings of mankind. In order that Allah make them taste the penalty of some of their doings. Perhaps they may retract. (from their disobedience).” [Qur’an, 30:41]

And He says:

“Why would Allah punish you if you were grateful and believed. And Allah is Most appreciative, All-Knowing.” [Qur’an, 4:147]

All these Qur’anic verses indicate that the chastisement of Allah is the direct result of our sins, shortcomings, failings, disobedience, ungratefulness and transgression. On the other hand, if we are obedient and grateful, no punishment will overtake us.

Proper appreciation of Allah’s bounties is the correct utilisation of these favours. To utilise life, health, faculties of sight, hearing, feeling, thinking, locomotion, finances, status and position, all for the pleasure of Allah and in accordance with His commandments is true appreciation of Allah’s bounties. The anti-thesis of this is ungratefulness, which invites the wrath, punishment and displeasure of Allah.

Adopting a life of taqwa (piety) i.e. fulfilling all the commands of Shari’ah and abstaining from the prohibitions (Haram) is the cause of blessings descending from the heavens. Allah the Most High says:

“If the people of the locality had believed and adopted taqwa (piety), We would have opened upon them the blessings of the heavens and the earth, but they denied and falsified, thus We seized them due to their actions.” [Qur’an, 7:96]

Respected servants of Allah! With regards to the following Qur’anic verse:

“And whatever calamity befalls you, it is due to your own doings.” [Qur’an, 42:30]

Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) explained the tafsir of this verse to Ali (RA) thus:

“0 Ali! whatever calamity befalls you; illness, afflication or any worldly calamity; it is the earning of your own hands.”

Hasan (R) reports that the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“By Him in whose control is my life! Any scratch, twitching of veins, slipping of the foot or a flying stone suddenly striking the body; all are due to the committing of sins.”

Abu Musa (RA) reports that the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“A wound or any slighter calamity is due to the commission of sins.”

Imran Bin Husain (RA) once felt ill. People came to pay him a visit and expressed their condolences. He replied:

“What is achieved by condolences? This is due to some sin I have committed.”

Dahhak (RA) reports that:

“A person who forgets the Qur’an after learning it is due to committing sins.”

Thereafter he recited this Qur’anic verse and said:

“What could be a greater calamity than forgetting the Qur’an?”

Once Asma Bint Abubakar (RA) experienced a headache. She exclaimed:

“This is due to my sins.” [Durr Manthur and Tafsir Ibn Kathir]

Fellow servants of Allah! Let us now examine our lifestyles. Salat (prayer) which has been described as the criterion between Iman and Kufr (disbelief) how much does it feature in the life of the Muslims? How many are there who are punctual with their obligatory prayer (Salat)? How many adhere to the other basic requirements of Islam such as Fasting, Zakat and Hajj? On the other hand, consider the prohibitions of Islam; those actions that Shari’ah has declared prohibited (Haram) and a source of Divine punishments and curses and harsh reprisals. Homosexuality, lesbianism, bestiality, fornication, adultery, cheating between husbands and wives etc. How many Muslims are engrossed in these, day and night? How many have adopted these as part of their lifestyle?

Dear brothers and sisters! Let us consider liquor/beer/alcohol for example. The Qur’an has repeatedly forbidden the intake of beer/liquor/alcohol.

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) has cursed anyone associated with liquor/beer/alcohol in anyway. He has cursed the consumer, the stockist, the manufacturer, the marketer, the buyer, the seller, the transporter, the receiver and those that derived any income from it. In one Hadith it has been titled as:

“The root to all evil.”

Also the Qur’an has declared the prohibition of interest (riba). The Qur’an has equated the usage of interest (riba) tantamount to declaring war upon Allah and His Messenger (Peace be upon him).

The Hadith has classified interest (riba) a conglomeration of 73 sins; the slightest of these being equal to fornicating with one’s own mother (incest).

One Hadith warns that the consumer of interest (riba) will rise as a lunatic on the Day of Qiyamah. Another Hadith warns that the part of the humanbody that was nourished by prohibited (haram) income, will not enter Paradise (Jannah).

One Hadith states that the nation that has taken to fornication (zina) and interest (riba) should await the chastisement of Allah.

Fellow brothers and sisters! Let us now consider how clear our dealings and transactions are! Interest (riba) forms an integral part of our business dealings. Worse than that, desperate attempts are being made to even legalise it or turn it into halal.

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“When my Ummah will be involved in fifteen activities, then calamities will descend upon them: 1. When public finances will be regarded as personal property. 2. When amanah (trust) will be abused. 3. When zakat will be considered a tax (burden). 4. When wives will be obeyed. 5. When mothers will be disobeyed. 6. When friends will be well-treated. 7. When parents will be ill-treated. 8. When noise and commotion will be common in our Mosques. 9. When unqualified persons will occupy positions of responsibility (leadership). 10. When respect will be shown to some people merely to escape their tyranny. 11. When liquor/beer/alcohol will be consumed openly. 12. When men will do silk garments. 13. When singing girls will be available (for entertainment). 14. When musical instruments will be rampant. 15. When the pious predecessors will be reviled and vituperated; The Ummah should then await hurricanes, earthquakes and transformation of some people (into animals).”

Abdullah Bin Abbas (RA) states:

“The nation that is involved in misappropriation of amanah (trust), in looting and embezzlement, Allah will fill their hearts with terror for their enemies. The nation that is engaged in fornication (zina), will experience great numbers of death. The nation that cheats in measure, will have their sustenance curtailed. The nation that legislates against the truth and justice, will experience great bloodshed and the nation that breaks it’s contracts, will be subdued by the enemy.” [Mishkaat]

Now let’s ask ourselves. Which of these sins are not the daily life – style of most Muslims today? It is no cause of surprise if we are now afflicted by various calamities and punishments from Allah.

Abdullah Bin Umar (RA) reports that the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“O Muhajirin! Five things are such that if you are involved in them, may Allah not cause you to be involved in them, then the punishment of Allah will descend upon you. The nation that is openly involved in zina (fornication) will become afflicted by plague and other such diseases

that were never heard of before. Those that cheat in measuring, will be afflicted by poverty, hardship, injustice and oppression. Those that default in the paying of zakat, will be afflicted by drought. Had it not been for the animals, not a drop of rain would have fallen. Those that transgress the bounds of Allah and His Messenger, will be overcome by the enemy. As for those that legislate unjustly, they will be involved in internicine fighting.”

It is also reported in a Hadith that fornication and adultery causes poverty and hunger in the land.

And many Hadiths report curses upon the briber and the accepter of bribes and even upon the intermediary in such dealings.

In one Hadith, it is reported that the nation that breaks it’s promises will be involved in internal strife and conflicts.

In one Hadith it is reported that those accustomed to dealings in bribery and corruption will become greatly awe-struck and fearful (of everyone).

It is reported in one Hadith that the sin that is extremely swift in inviting the punishment of Allah is oppression and false oaths. This causes wealth to be destroyed and women to become barren (that such people have no off-spring) and annihilates entire populations (by high death rates).

In one Hadith it is reported that Allah withholds punishments until He desires, but disobedience to parents brings instant chastisement and the punishment is meted out before even death.

In one Hadith it is narrated that:

“Remain chaste, your wives will also remain chaste and be obedient towards your parents, your children will be obedient to you.”

It is reported in one Hadith that the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“By Him in whose control is my life! You should continue to enjoin the right and forbid the wrong, else Allah will descend such a punishment upon you, that you will make Du’a unto Him and He will not accept your Du’as.”

In one Hadith it is reported that:

“Allah does not punish a whole Ummah on the sins of a small group of people, until these people transgress openly, before such people who have the power of preventing them and yet do not do so. The punishment of Allah then overtakes all. The Du’as of the pious will then be of no avail to anyone.”

Dear brothers and sisters! Wallahi, it is due to overlooking such rules and regulations that day by day, we are observing greater calamities, disasters, destruction, insecurity, killings, bloodshed, violence, diseases, accidents involving planes, trains, ships and cars. Now that the regulations of enjoining right and forbidding evil have been almost totally discarded, there is no hope of even acceptance of our

Du’as.

It is reported in one Hadith that:

“Do not oppress else your Du’as will be rejected.”

In one Hadith:

“Allah grants respite to the oppressor; but when He seizes him, he cannot escape punishment.”

In one narration:

“The Du’a of the oppressed is accepted even though he be a sinner or even a disbeliever.”

In one Hadith:

“He that does not show mercy upon the creation, Allah will not show mercy upon him.”

Sufyan Thauri (R) reports that:

“Once the Banu Israel were terribly afflicted by famine for seven years. They eventually began to consume the meat of dead animals and finally human corpses. Out of sheer desperation they climbed upon mountain tops and cried out in anguish. Allah Almighty revealed to one of their Prophets that had they to raise their hands right into the sky and had their tongues dried out, I will not accept their Du’as until they do not return the rights of the oppressed amongst them.”

Dear brothers and sisters! Let us now consider the present condition of oppression and injustice throughout the world and understand the extent of Allah’s displeasure with us.

It is reported in one Hadith that:

“Charity does not decrease wealth, forgiveness increase’s ones respect and begging opens the door of poverty.”

It is reported in one Hadith that:

“When my Ummah will despise their Islamic scholars (Ulama), be extravagant in beautifying their businesses and will consider marriage proposals on the basis of wealth, then Allah will afflict them with four punishments: drought, oppression, misappropriation of their wealth by their leaders and enemy – attacks.”

Ali (RA) reports that the worldly chastisement for committing sins is:

“Lethargy in worship, restriction in sustenance and decrease in pleasure.”

Anas (RA) reports that the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Be meticulous in performing ablution (with all it’s ettiquettes), your lifespan will increase and your protecting angels will love you; observe your (nafilah) prayers in your home, it will enhance the blessings of your home and make salam to your family when you enter your home, the blessings of it will

permeate you and your family.”

Where we constantly complain about “hard times” insecurity, hunger and poverty, have we ever pondered on what Allah Almighty has to say:

“O son of Adam! Free yourself for My Ibadah, I will fill your heart with contentment and independence, and I will remove your poverty. If you do not do so, I will engross you in your occupations and (yet) I will not remove your poverty.”

In one Hadith it is narrated that:

“If my servants obey me dutifully, I will send rain at night and sunshine during the day (that they be not frightened by the lightning and thunder).”

Respected brothers and sisters! How cruel have we been upon ourselves that due to our sins we are constantly involving ourselves in disasters and calamities? At the same time, we continuously lament, wail and complaint away at our pathetic condition. Our example is like that of a person suffering from diahorrea and yet continues to take laxatives, complaining all the time of diahorrea. What could be said to such a fool person?

In a similar way, today we complain about the oppression and injustice of our leaders and our politicians, whereas these leaders and politicians have been appointed over us due to our transgressions. Remember, we have collected their indomie, spaghetti, clothes, money, soap etc, to vote for them. Now the only salvation from them is through repentance and perfect obedience to Allah’s commands.

Some of our pious predecessors said:

“Just as you are (your actions are) so will your leaders be.”

In another Hadith, it is reported that, Allah Almighty said:

“I am Allah, there is no deity besides Me, I am the King of Kings and the Master of Kings, the heart of Kings are within My control; when My servants are obedient to me, I make their leaders kind-hearted towards them; when they disobey Me, I turn their leaders against them with anger and tyranny, they then oppress them severly. Therefore, instead of cursing them, turn towards me in remembrance and submission, I will protect you against their tyranny.”

In the Noble Qur’an, Allah the Most High states:

“And thus We subjugate some oppressors to other oppressors due to their doings.” [Qur’an, 6:129]

There are various views to this Qur’anic verse as follows:

A’amash’s view is that:

“When people’s actions become corrupt, then Allah appoints the most oppressive people as leaders over them.”

In one Hadith it is reported that:

“When Allah desires the felicity of a nation; He makes the tolerant amongst them their leaders, the Islamic scholars (Ulama) their arbitrators and the generous their wealthy and on the other hand, when He desires the torment and punishment of a nation; He appoints their foolish as their leaders, the ignorant as arbitrators and the miserly as their wealthy.”

In one Hadith it is reported that:

“Do not engross yourselves in cursing and abusing your leaders; in fact you should gain the proximity of Allah (through obedience) and make Du’a on their behalf, Allah will turn their hearts towards you in mercy and kindness.”

A pious person once overheard someone cursing Hajjaj Bin Yusuf (the notorious tyrant). He prevented him from this, saying:

“Whatever is happening is the result of your own actions. I fear that if Hajjaj is deposed or expires, monkeys, pigs and swine be made leaders over you.”

There is a popular adage that says:

“Your actions are your leaders.”

In other words, depending on your actions, will your leaders treat you.

If the prince is rebellious, the king will appoint an ordinary citizen to whip him. The prince will be totally helpless to take any action against him, because he is backed by the king. His salvation is only in entreating the king for mercy and apologising to him. Now, let alone an ordinary citizen, not even a high-ranking minister or official has the right to touch the prince. This is the example of the Muslim Ummah. If we are disobedient to Allah, He appoints the weakest of nations upon us. They torture and oppress us most mercilessly. Our only salvation is by turning to Allah in sincere regret and repentance. Then no nation, not even the so called “superpowers” will have the courage to stare at us!

Time and again, we are crushed by disasters and calamities, our laments, complaints and wailing never ends, yet when our sins, shortcomings and failings are pointed out to us, we remain totally indifferent and heedless, Never have we even attempted to bring about any reform or change within ourselves. Never have we attempted to avoid those destructive sins and crimes that are the direct sources of our misery and suffering. It is most astonishing that when an ordinary doctor warns of some epidemic or illness, we are hasty to innoculate ourselves; when an ordinary labourer warns about the presence of a poisonous snake in the vicinity, not even the bravest person will venture in that direction; yet when Allah and His Messenger are consistently guiding us towards our success and warning us against our destruction (with the greatest of concern and sincerity) we remain totally unmoved and heedless; and we plunge headlong into those very pitfalls of destruction.

Wallahi, our only road to success and glory is total obedience to Allah and His Messenger, and following step-by-step the path treaded by our pious predecessors.

History proves that this is how the Muslim will attain victory and glory over the world. This is how the Muslims of yonder, despite being in the minority, conquered city after city, country after country, and ruled the world over centuries. Then not only did they rule over land and people; they even ruled over animals and the elements of nature.

When the army of the Sahabah (Companions) stood on the shore of Africa’s formidable jungles, then the commander-in-chief, Uqbah (RA) made an announcement to the speechless inhabitants of the jungle: O denizens of the jungle! We are the Sahabah (Companions) on our mission. We request you to clear this jungle. After this ultimatum if any of you are found herein, we will kill you! Hardly was this announcement completed, that streams of deadly animals, herding away their young ones, were seen exiting the jungle as swiftly as possibly.

A Companion, Safinah (RA) once lost his way and strayed away into a jungle. Suddenly a lion appeared. He introduced himself to the lion and explained his plight to it. Waging it’s tail like a subdued puppy, the lion led the way for him, growling away any would-be attackers, and finally led him to a clearing where an army of the Sahabah (Companions) (RA) was encamped.

In the battle of Mada’in, the Sahabah (Companions) needed to cross a stormy sea in order to reach the enemy shores. There were no ships available. Sa’ad (RA) instructed his army to plunge into the sea in pairs of two. The horses pranced across the water most calmly. Sa’ad (RA) was heard saying:

“Verily Allah will certainly assist His friends; Allah will certainly grant them victory over their enemies until they do not commit injustices or until their vices do not overpower their virtues.”

Similar is the incident of Ala Bin Hadrami (RA), who crossed the sea with an army of four thousand soldiers. Such was their crossing, that not even did the hooves of the horses become wet.

Yet a slight error from even the Sahabah (Companions) (RA) led to difficulties, punishments and suffering. The battle of Uhud is a classical example. A winning battle almost resulted in defeat merely because a few Sahabah (Companions) erred in carrying out the instructions of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) to the letter.

In the battle of Hunain, a boastful remark by some soldiers resulted in severe setback for the Muslims. Through the graces of Allah, they were ultimately victorious.

In the battle against the Murtads (renegades) of the Bani Hanifah; a chance remark by Khalid (RA) almost turned the tables, and the Muslims had to put up with most formidable resistance.

At times, discarding a Sunnah resulted in the frustrating delay of victory. The Sahabah (Companions) (RA) constantly feared any violation of the Shari’ah, realising that this produced adverse effects on their victory and success. For this reason, the Khalifah always emphasised upon them the importance of the teachings of Shari’ah.

Umar (RA) thus advised Utbah Bin Ghazwan (RA) after appointing him commander of the army:

“Adhere strictly to taqwa (piety) and justice in all your decisions. Offer your salat (prayers) punctually and engage excessively in remembrance (zikr) of Allah.”

Umar (RA) handed a memorandum to his governors, emphasising the importance of salat (prayer) upon them:

“Salat (prayer) is the most important regulation of Islam; if you can uphold it meticulously, the rest of Islam will be easy to practice. The person that is neglectful of it, will certainly neglect the rest of religion.”

Even the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him), at the time of hardship and crisis, used to resort immediately to salat (prayer).

Abu Darda (RA) reports that when a strong wind used to blow, the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) would enter the Mosque and resort to salat (prayer) until the storm subsided.

Many Sahabah (Companions) (RA) report similar narrations of his hastening towards salat (prayer) at times of calamity, fear or darkness.

One Companion reports that this was the habit of all the previous Prophets (AS) and the majority of the Sahabah (Companions) (RA).

Dear brothers and sisters! History is replete with incidents of the destruction of the oppressor and the alleviation of the oppressed. Did Allah not disgrace Namrud at the hands of his populace and destroy him through an insignificant mosquito?

Did Allah not protect His friend, Prophet Ibrahim (AS) from the blazing inferno and convert it into a garden of bliss? Thus Allah assists the oppressed and destroys the oppressors.

Did Allah not crush the proud and mighty Pharaoh (Fir’aun) and elevate the oppressed and down-trodden Bani Israel?

Did Allah not preserve the Little boy (Prophet Yusuf AS) that was so mercilessly hurled into a deserted well, sold for a few coins, who was falsely accused and imprisoned and finally elevate him to the throne of Egypt and honour him with the crown of Prophethood?

Did Allah not humble and subjugate the proud and haughty Quraish of Makkah that forced His beloved and his companions out of their birthplaces? Did He not bring the day of glorious victory at the conquest of Makkah when the arch-enemy were running helter-skelter out of terror, begging for mercy and compassion?

On the other hand, the ungrateful citizens of Iraq, constantly harrassed their just and compassionate leaders; as a result, Allah appointed Hajjaj Bin Yusuf over them, whose tyranny, cruelty and harshness knew no bounds.

Fellow brothers and sisters! Wallahi history bears ample testimony to the fact that so long as the Muslims continued to uphold the Qur’an and Sunnah (Hadith) in their daily lives, in their countries, nay empires crumbled at their feet. Small bands of devout Muslims were sufficient to destroy and demolish mighty forces. Emperors of superpowers trembled at the mere thought of the Muslims.

Yet these very victors of mighty empires, when they succumbed to comforts and luxuries, discarded the Qur’an and Sunnah (Hadith), resorted to oppression and cruelty of their subjugates, became power-drunk and arrogant and indulged openly in wine and women; fell from the glorious pinnacles of civilisation and progress to the abyss of disgrace and stagnation.

Look at Baghdad, that had enjoyed the position of capital of the mighty Islamic empire for decades, makes a tragical lesson of history for the Muslims. The superficial Muslims of this grand city that was the home of great educational institutions (Darul Ulums) and spiritual reformatories, and the seat of science, technology, research, arts and skills, resorted to oppression of the non-muslim population of their city. They were denied the basic human rights and benefits that Islam so magnanimously confers upon the non-muslim inhabitants of a Muslim state. When this injustice reached an unbearable stage, an old man from the non-Muslims, climbed a nearby mountain and in sheer helplessness, called out to the “Allah of the Muslims”, whom the Muslims claimed was so Just and Compassionate, to assist the oppressed and down-trodden. A voice from the unseen called out to him:

“Prepare yourselves and attack! We will assist you.”

The non-muslims made a sudden and a most terrific onslaught upon the Muslims. So terrible was the result of the carnage that only 600, 000 survived out of a total of 2 million. 1.4 million were massacred in no time. One non-muslim, single handedly slaughtered a contingent of 150 fully armed Muslim soldiers.

A non-muslim woman killed 50 Muslim soldiers all on her own. This was in revenge for the years of oppression they were made to suffer. Allah turned the tables, and granted victory to the down trodden nation of the oppressed, for verily, He is Rabbul Aalamin, The Lord of the Universe – not only of the Muslims. The non-muslims are also His creation and subjects.

Thereafter, this marauding band of non-muslim victors, held a conference. All were unanimous that it was the “Allah of the Muslims” that answered their plea and call for assistence. They thus concluded that such a God was truly worthy of worship. The Muslims were disobedient to their Allah and never abided to the teachings of their religion, thus they were disgraced. Hence, Islam was a true religion. They unanimously decided to accept Islam and ruled over the Islamic empire for centuries (over 17 generations). It is the law of Allah:

“If, you turn away, He will replace you with another nation. They will not be disobedient like you.” [Qur’an, 47:38]

Respected brothers and sisters! The rise and fall of Muslim rule in India is also a heart-rendering lesson of History for the Muslims. A mere force of 12,000 men, conquered this mighty land. Year after year, Muslims progressed and thrived. Their leaders were just, kind and pious. For centuries they held sway over this huge empire. Degeneration slowly set in and the Muslim leaders fell prey to comfort, luxury and pleasures. They ignored the affairs of the state. Soon bribery and corruption, injustice and oppression became rife and in a short time, Muslim rule was sliding down the muddy path of degeneration and rushing headlong towards total disintegration. Shah Waliullah Dehlawi (R) in his spiritual farsightedness and political insight, went door-to-door, through the streets of the Muslims capital, Delhi and warned the people of imminent disaster:

“O my People! Abstain from the disobedience of Allah. I have visions of rivers of blood flowing down the streets of Delhi.”

People laughed him off and swept aside his entreating, most disdainfully, as the raving and ranting of a mad and poor “Sheikh”!

Eventually, the dreaded disaster dawned. The enemy attacked and overnight, thousands were massacred. The streets of Delhi were a ghastly sight. Human corpses lined the streets and “rivers of blood flowed down the streets of Delhi.” Other corpses were dumped into the Jamna River, (a massive river of India) that resulted in a blockage of the water flow (imagine the number of bodies to cause such an obstruction). The entire water of the river turned red with human blood. This is the tragic but true tale of the Muslims of India.

With great regret and sorrow it has to be noted that despite all these upheavels, the Muslim nation continues to slumber away. Never have they taken lesson from their past and never have they formulated a directive and a goal for the future. Never have we pondered over the vissisitudes of life; the daily lessons of the change of tides in the affairs of the world. Despite being totally insignificant in the affairs of the world and in the eyes of the non-muslims, we continue to labour away in this false sense of pride that we once ruled the world. The Muslims continue to lead a sedentary existence of listlissness, heedlessness, indulgence in luxuries and pleasures, false pride and vainglory, sin, crime and transgression, oppression and exploitation, ignorance in trade, commerce, science and technology. On the other hand they are involved in mutual hatred, envy (Hasad), enmity, racism, tribalism, discrimination, embroiled against each other in court cases and law-suits. Their ignorance of religion compels them to uphold meaningless customs and rituals and competing against each other in these, they spend lavish and large sums of money, involving themselves at times in massive debts accompanied by hefty percentages of interest (riba). Ultimately they have to sell hearth and home to alleviate these crushing financial disasters and land up as penniless paupers on the side of streets. Due to lethargy and indolence they are not prepared to undertake labour or any menial occupations and finally end up as the scum and scavengers of society – abject beggars (Almajiris and mabarata) at the doors of all and sundry. What a dismal picture! When will we awake?

Dear brothers and sisters! This is merely a framework and a totally elementary programme for general upliftment and reform of the Muslim Ummah:

1. Every Muslim, male and female, must immediately resolve to at least fulfill the basic requirements of Islam, salat (prayer) in particular.

2. A massive educational programme to be specially launched on an organised basis with emphasis on religious education and education of adults.

3. Basing our social life on the Sunnah and our economical activities solely on the laws of Shari’ah.

4. Total abstention from mutual conflicts and in fighting.

5. In case of contention, to amicably solve any problems through proper arbitration (Sulhu ingantacce).

6. Encouragement of business, trade and skills.

7. Dissociation from all bad customs and bad rituals at the time of birth, marriages, funerals and other occasions.

8. Particular emphasis on cleanliness, tidiness, health education and physical fitness.

May Allah grant all Muslims the good of both the worlds. Ameen.

Wassalamu alaikum wa rahmatullah wa bara ka tuh

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. Prayers, peace and mercy are upon our beloved master, Prophet Muhammad, the son of Abdullah (Peace be upon him), his family and Companions.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Jumadal Ula 09, 1447 AH (October 31, 2025).