An explosion occurred at a military facility in Kaduna State, killing one and injuring others on Saturday.

This was disclosed in a press statement posted by the Nigerian Army on X. The statement, signed by Maria Sambo, the spokesperson for Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), explained that the explosion “occurred at the DICON Ordnance Factory Disposal pit.”

The army explained that the explosion occurred when specialists were concluding the destruction of the remaining quantity of the expired items at the disposal pit.

It noted that the DICON had tried to destroy some expired materials “including a large quantity of Ammonia Nitrates, Primer Caps, Propellants and others” which were stored in some old storage bunkers.

One dead, others hospitalised

The army said the body of the deceased person had been deposited at a morgue while other injured persons were hospitalised at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

“While commiserating with staff, families and friends of the deceased and wishing the injured a quick recovery, DICON assures the general public that the unfortunate incident is under control and there is no need for panic,” the army said.

It assured the neighbouring community that “DICON, as a responsible professional organisation, has institutionalised operational safety to the highest level.”

Urging locals to continue their normal business, the army said the “remaining materials have been made safe.”

Meanwhile, a Board of Inquiry has been set up to find out “the immediate cause of the unfortunate incident.”